Wolves will go at us with their strongest starting 11, they are currently sitting 7th with a game in hand on 2 of the other teams above them and they could actually go 4th place which means CL, and for a team like wolves I dont think it matters they played 48 hours before, it will be gung ho from them in pursuit of a possible top 4 place, could be a really smart move or be the undoing of them, either way we need to field our fittest starting 11 and think about the next game when it comes round.