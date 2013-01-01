« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec  (Read 2035 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,625
Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« on: Yesterday at 09:40:09 PM »
Top that! Liverpool turned on the class and Leicester, a likely top-three side, couldn't cope. Such was the dominance Virgil had to ask around if he could help with any odd jobs and Allison looked like he was doing a sudoku at one point.



It's a hard task, but topping that is what the lads will be looking to do this Sunday. Some teams might think there's a risk of complacency after such a performance, but I'm not going to waste your time with that. We all know the drive of this team. They'll be wanting to see out a momentous year in style, while supporters can look back at the decade. A mixed decade, to say the least. If ever you feel for even a moment you're not enjoying this era (yes, it's an era now) as much as you possibly can, think back to where we were at the start of the decade.



Yep, level on points with Birmingham halfway through the season. Torres had just scored a last minute winner at Villa, helping close the five point gap they had over us. Don't you dare take this time for granted.

But that's enough about the last decade. You'll hear enough about that elsewhere. Back to the present:

vs

It's the time of the season. For loving? Yes that too, they deserve it, but mostly for a crazy number of games that barely leave time for a full training session in December. Unlike previous seasons, we have a squad that's capable of coping with the current injury crisis. It's already coped with losing key members of the spine for months, in Allison, Matip and Fabinho. And the next players up are all talented footballers, just as driven to win, and desperate for any sniff of playing time in this side. They've even developed a theme in recent months, where players coming into the starting lineup after a spell out remind us of their quality with a goal on top of their performances (looking at you Lallana, Shaqiri and Keita). On that note, I'm sure I've heard that Gomez is our only league starter not find the scoresheet. Just going to leave that there, Joe, you do the rest..

Wolves will be the second of three league games in a week period and while we can expect some rotation it likely won't be until the derby that we see more than a few changes. After travelling for Boxing Day, and a quick 7,000 mile round trip to pick up our best in the world honour, we can at least be pleased our next couple of games are at home. But Wolves have their own fatigue to deal with too. Not only have they played twelve games in Europe (half were qualifiers), but they'll have had a day less rest than us and, like Sheffield United and Leicester, will be chasing the league's third best team immediately before us. We're going to exhaust them, if they aren't already. Perhaps they'll do some of their own rotating, and prioritise other games - they've just started the same team for five games in a row. They'll presumably feel better about their home game, which incidentally is less than four weeks later.

So what about their team? I'll openly admit I've not seen much of Wolves this year but they seem to be a tight squad. From the outside looking in they've performed impressively in the league given the Europa commitments. It's also clear to all that Traore is finally having his breakout season in terms of end product to compliment his powerful and pacey dribbling. Other key players make up their spine: Jiminez, Neves Coady and Rui Patricio. Jiminez is a tireless physical battler but a good footballer too. If they're to pose any threat to us, he'll need to play a big role in keeping the ball up the pitch and feeding their dangerous players. Neves is the kind of midfielder who when he's left in a vacuum can easily manipulate the ball to go where he wants, including an unerring long range shot. And our very own Connor Coady makes up the spine. His range of passing is a key threat, as teams often seem to try the long diagonal switch (if they escape our press) to go one on one with our retreating full backs. Their keeper is solid, a good distributor and a leader.

And our team? Well at time of writing, Klopp has said that Lovren and Matip are in a good place but aren't ready to play in the December games and Fabinho is still out for a few weeks. Gomez continues his upward trend in form, following his MOTM performance in the World Club Cup with a game where we allowed no shots on target and his distribution was quick. After a couple of weeks where we've enjoyed the kind of midfield threes the slightly more gung ho among our support call for, it's great we can welcome Gini back into the side. We all saw how much more control he gives us, both in retaining possession and in squashing counters before they've even formed. Traore has been starting on the right of late so that suits Gini's usual spot, providing Henderson is ready to go after his painful knock. We may see Jones, Williams or Elliot on the bench, but barring unexpected issues we're unlikely to turn to Jones or debut the other two. Although I'm sure we'd all love for us to be in a position to reward their performances against adults with some minutes.

Finally onto the crowd. The travelling Kop have been in fine form. Not only in staying 'match fit' during a taxing Christmas schedule of their own, but also in doing us proud supporting the kids at Villa Park. But we're back at home this time, and that means a different responsibility for those in attendance. Not only will they need to do everything they can to support the team and keep the tempo high when the match slows down or lulls, in a match between two teams with a lot of games in their legs, but they'll have to be at their creative best to think of a song that Wolves won't be able to copy.

We've had a couple of nervous home crowds, Salah said himself after Watford that the players could hear the panic from the crowd at 1-0. It can happen when we get ourselves in a good position. There's almost more panic while things are going well than when things are falling apart all around you - like you feel there's something to lose as opposed to 'can't get any worse'. If you're in the ground, and you find yourself concerned that things aren't going as smoothly as you'd like, be conscious that any noises of discontent or worry transmit to the players. If you catch yourself doing this, pause and reflect on how good our team is. Maybe reflect on where we were as a club in 2010, and stop yourself. Our players have proved they're strong enough to find a way to win even without the crowd putting the work in for them, but when the crowd is on board we're capable of even more amazing things. We're all lucky to be watching such a good side, and they also happen to be incredibly fun too. Relish it. Sing along. Lift the players if the tempo slows. But most of all, even if you don't want to do any of that, just don't worry don't panic and don't act entitled - we all need to do our jobs, no matter how small, to help achieve what we want. We're a great side, with a great manager, in a great period. Drink that in.

A few talking points to see it out:
1) Can Firmino stay in the goals? And if so, will he be the first of our scorers to be serenaded by the opposition since the Porto PA system played the Gini song?
2) Did you know... Nuno Espirito Santo was Rio Ave manager when Fabinho was brought to Europe. He stayed there for a month before he was loaned to Real Madrid('s second team) for the season and then Monaco the next season. Bit of an odd one, gonna go out on a limb and suggest an agent or two were left happy. We know from Nuno managing at Wolves that doesn't mind influential agents.
3) When Takumi Minamoto arrives, will he immediately challenge Gini and Bobby for the best smile title? Or will he need some time in training to get to grips with the demands?
4) After Virgil joined the party, will we see a new karate kicker make their debut against Wolves? Or will Sadio return to form?

And for those wanting an obligatory starting 11 list, I'll kick us off:
Alisson
we are really good
who cares? strong
whoever we play

 ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:56:01 PM by Classycara »
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,659
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:45:43 PM »
This will be fun :D
Logged

Offline coutinho and firmino

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:46:48 PM »
They should be tired after that
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,906
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 PM »
They should be knackered and we should be going in for the kill, the earlier the better. I'm expecting that Lallana or Milner will come in midfield, but not sure for who, perhaps Hendo.

Perhaps Klopp rotates one of the front 3 as well, more than likely Bobby or Mane seeing as Salah was taken off early against Leicester.

Becker

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Wijnaldum
Milner
Keita

Salah
Bobby
Shaqiri
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,199
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:51:46 PM »
Wolves have a small squad and they went chasing for goals tonight, they'll be knackered. But I said that Wolves are a better away team so we'll see. It will be another hard fought match though.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,813
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:55:31 PM »
Play the kids.... put some life back into this procession of a title race Zzzzzzzzz
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,744
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:02:34 PM »
Quote from: coutinho and firmino on Yesterday at 09:46:48 PM
They should be tired after that

I think Nuno will make a minimum 5 changes for this match. Can easily see him rest a few in readiness for their game on Wednesday.
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 PM »
Keep Traoré and Jiménez quiet and I think we'll have this one since our front three is way sharper than their backline. That being said, both Brighton and Watford got quite exciting and Wolverhampton are by far the best team of those three.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:14:08 PM »
Going to be a tough game, theyve only lost 3 all season and Traore looks like hes a handful, almost more suited to a rugby pitch!

Would play Mane, Salah and Bobby and then hopefully be in a good position to be able to bring Mane off after 60mins and then rest one of them against Sheffield Utd.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:40:09 PM
Drink that in

Great rallying call CC.. this team's incredible achievements deserve to be lauded and sung without pause. The triumph is truly under way.
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,199
  • Free at last!
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:43:16 PM »
Interesting team selection for Sunday.
Given Salah and Keita came off the other day, might be an indication that they will play. Bobby is in form, so might be worth pushing him for another game, but its probably in the hands of the sports scientist, to see how he is. Might be one for Divock to start?
Given Hendo hobbling off, maybe he misses this one and then back for Sheffield?

Part of me wants us to go strong as possible and put another nail in City and Leicesters coffin. Does that mean the usual front three, or does Klopp pull out a formation like for Everton?Games coming thick and fast and I guess that he has to think 2-3 games ahead. The more I think about it the more he rotates only lightly for the two league games and we have a heavily rotated team for Everton.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:46:30 PM »
Traore was rather quiet whilst Man City kept him out wide. When he decided to come in more central he was far more effective. He'll need some tactical fouls to stop him getting within shooting range.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:01:05 PM »
Im not sure Traore will start.

Be risky for Wolves as they play wednesday as well
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,181
  • kopite
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:15:54 PM »
All about how Wolves approach this, if they go full pelt, they risk being totally done in for their following game, all in the pursuit of 3 unlikely points it has to be said.

I can see 2 or 3  of their players being rested, all depending on how tired they are after tonight's game. For us, it's a lot simpler,  I think we need to go full strength and try and score early on, and get the game wrapped up early as possible, then make changes.

We can't take these lightly, but circumstances are in our favour due the way this weeks fixtures worked out.

Any kind of win will do me, which would put us 17 points ahead of City in Dec with the same games played, that is one incredible achievement!  I know City play a bit later on, but you know what I mean!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,744
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:20:04 PM »
Sensible approach for Wolves would be to make 10 changes and rest their first team for Watford away on Wednesday as some of their players risk injury if they play us on Sunday, especially as they will have to work like mad against us. I think we will make at least 4 changes to our side but we could even see Jones or Williams get a start too.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 PM »
We get to wear our world champions patch for this. Big performance to do it justice lads 💪
Logged
YNWA

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,754
  • I live!
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 PM »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:20:04 PM
Sensible approach for Wolves would be to make 10 changes and rest their first team for Watford away on Wednesday as some of their players risk injury if they play us on Sunday, especially as they will have to work like mad against us. I think we will make at least 4 changes to our side but we could even see Jones or Williams get a start too.

Wolves aren't going to make 10 changes to their side and we're not going to start with Jones or Williams. We may make some changes, but it'll probably be Origi/Shaqiri/Milner/Lallana that may come into the side. We didn't look tired against Leicester and then have 4 days rest until Sheffield. We can then play the kids against Everton.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,288
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:38:47 PM »
We could do what we did against Everton who also had less recovery time against us and ask a fully rested side to play what would likely be the same Wolves side as today. Or we decide to blitz them and control the game before making subs.

Oh and thanks for the PL for giving us a Thursday game. I am sure their cheque is in the post
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:41:32 PM by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,754
  • I live!
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:01:44 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:38:47 PM
We could do what we did against Everton who also had less recovery time against us and ask a fully rested side to play what would likely be the same Wolves side as today. Or we decide to blitz them and control the game before making subs.

Oh and thanks for the PL for giving us a Thursday game. I am sure their cheque is in the post

Pfff, the funds have been transferred to an untraceable offshore account long ago.  ;D
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,012
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:08:34 AM »
Can't say a lot about what Wolves might do but they have some good players and they'll be tough. We need to be at our best to beat them and I think we can on the showing at Leicester. Adama is their X-factor.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:10:18 AM »
Well make a handful of changes I expect if we can with who we have available like we did v Everton

Wolves will have to make a few also

Be tight but Ill say 2-0 reds
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,237
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:16:23 AM »
Referee: Anthony Taylor.
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Mike Dean.
VAR: Simon Hooper.
Assistant VAR: Andy Garratt.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,261
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:03:47 AM »
Wolves expended a ton of energy today - so hopefully that catches up to them on Sunday.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:24:58 AM »
think divock/shaq should be starting somehow.

knowing how knackered they be late in the game after the city game, we could bring in mane/salah late on depending on whether we have the game wrapped up.

anyone think nat might make the bench as emergency CB or is it too early? or maybe hoever filling up the seats.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 