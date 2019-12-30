« previous next »
Online Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #80 on: December 30, 2019, 07:56:18 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on December 29, 2019, 11:38:33 AM
Cantwell has scored 5 goals i think.  He's a good player though I doubt he could be a 'bargain'
The way the Premier league is now, every goal an English player scores adds £5m to their (already) inflated valuation
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #81 on: December 30, 2019, 08:33:13 PM »
Would absolutely love Grealish or McGinn. I've also been very impressed by McLean and Cantwell at Norwich.

Grealish is the one for me though, there is a world class player in there, and if anyone could coax it out it's Jurgen. My family have all met him (they're all villa fans) and contrary to what went on early in his career he has a fantastic attitude and is a great leader. The problem is they adore him at Villa Park, and he adores them too. He would not come cheap.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #82 on: December 30, 2019, 08:39:11 PM »
Quote from: RichardM on December 30, 2019, 08:33:13 PM
Would absolutely hate Grealish or McGinn. I've also seen McLean and Cantwell at Norwich.

Grealish is the one for me though, there is a decentish player in there, and if anyone could coax it out it's anyone really. My family have all met him (they're all villa fans) and contrary to what went on early in his career he has an average attitude and is a pretty average leader. The problem is they adore him at Villa Park, and he adores them too, and hes nowhere near good enough for us or our bench. He would not come cheap.

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #83 on: December 30, 2019, 08:42:08 PM »
Quote from: RichardM on December 30, 2019, 08:33:13 PM
Grealish is the one for me though, there is a world class player in there, and if anyone could coax it out it's Jurgen. My family have all met him (they're all villa fans) and contrary to what went on early in his career he has a fantastic attitude and is a great leader. The problem is they adore him at Villa Park, and he adores them too. He would not come cheap.

You are BigDog mk2 and I want my £5.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #84 on: December 30, 2019, 08:45:41 PM »
I'm feeling the love  ;D
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #85 on: December 30, 2019, 08:50:07 PM »
Quote from: RichardM on December 30, 2019, 08:45:41 PM
I'm feeling the love  ;D

The problem with these quite decent players is that theyd still cost a fuck tonne. The ones you mentioned have Everton, United or Spurs written all over them. We might as well just sit tight and wait for another low buyout clause at Red Bull  ;D
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #86 on: December 30, 2019, 08:53:57 PM »
Richard going to Marbella with the Grealish family I take it?
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #87 on: December 30, 2019, 09:01:23 PM »
I don't get the love for Grealish at all.

The lad's a grade a tit who thinks the world (Villa) revolves around him and for him. 

He's a typical head down, run fast, hope something happens type of player. 

Please Jurgen/Michael do not even open a stats file on him, I'd hate watching him play for us!

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #88 on: December 30, 2019, 10:14:03 PM »
I hate Grealish and wouldn't want him anywhere near us.  Thankfully we seem to put as much emphasis on personality as ability and he'd fall at the first hurdle.  If we are actively scouting a Villa player I'd hope it's McGinn.

Emi Buendía is a great highlights reel player but can't comment on his overall game as not watched a whole Norwich game except when we beat them.  If West Ham get sucked into relegation then Felipe Anderson has always looked a real player. 

Having said all that, I never would have spotted Robbo or thought of Gini as being primarily a defensive midfielder for the World Champions so what do I know?!
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #89 on: December 30, 2019, 10:23:13 PM »
People being unfair on Grealish in here, ability wise. I dont want him and doubt he has the attitude for us, but hes the equal of a Maddison, a strong creative talent and better than a lot of the attacking players in the lower reaches of the division. Would suit an Arsenal for some harder running in the final third. Most fouled player in the division and has really improved his end product these past 18 months.

Still would take Deolefeu, Doucoure, maybe McGinn, Aarons, Godfrey ahead of him from the sides in trouble.

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 12:35:26 AM »
Would take Pukki as a back up. Lad knows where the net is and would be banging them in with the service hed get.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 12:36:35 AM »
No party like a Pukki party.  :D
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 01:11:01 AM »
Max Arrons to allow Trent to move further up the field
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:21:50 AM »
Thought I was the only one who loved McGinn! Feels like Ive been beaten to the punch here with the love-in throughout this thread.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 07:10:17 AM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on December 30, 2019, 09:01:23 PM
I don't get the love for Grealish at all.

The lad's a grade a tit who thinks the world (Villa) revolves around him and for him.

He's a typical head down, run fast, hope something happens type of player.

Please Jurgen/Michael do not even open a stats file on him, I'd hate watching him play for us!

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Not to start an argument, but that is basically the opposite of what Grealish does. He plays with his head up and protects the ball exceptionally well.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 07:47:08 AM »
Quote from: RichardM on Yesterday at 07:10:17 AM
Not to start an argument, but that is basically the opposite of what Grealish does. He plays with his head up and protects the ball exceptionally well.
Youre right, hes top class. Easily going to be good enough for anyone looking for champions league places. Think his attitude has been blown out of all proportion too. Sure, he got pissed when he was on his holidays a few years ago. But whenever Ive seen him play, hes incredibly committed and clearly wants to win more than anything else. Despite his shite hair, stupid socks and awful accent, I think he comes across pretty well in thainterviews too, a lot more mature than Id assume.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 07:58:37 AM »
Quote from: markthescouser on Yesterday at 07:47:08 AM
Youre right, hes top class. Easily going to be good enough for anyone looking for champions league places. Think his attitude has been blown out of all proportion too. Sure, he got pissed when he was on his holidays a few years ago. But whenever Ive seen him play, hes incredibly committed and clearly wants to win more than anything else. Despite his shite hair, stupid socks and awful accent, I think he comes across pretty well in thainterviews too, a lot more mature than Id assume.

I think his attitude was, at one time, quite poor. That has completely changed however since he went down to the championship with Villa and I actually think he now has the perfect mindset for a team like ours. He works very hard and is a relentless runner.

Clearly I'm biased but my main issue is that a lot of people on here are seeing the Grealish of 3/4 years ago, and the truth is he has matured massively in that time period, and become a fantastic player.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 AM »
The whole idea of bargain, fit and value depends a lot on the data that Edwards guys gather on performance, fitness, injury record etc. and also seems the behavior/personality of the player, ego, team working etc. is very important to Klopp and the guys. 
So a bargain is not going to be based on one factor or the eye test or just because the player is available. Essentially it needs to be the right data in an area we need squad cover - not sure Grealish (for example) passes a few of these criteria. 
Would love to see the data on someone like Jamal Lewis.  Seems a great kid, fast, skillful attacking left back.  And I suspect he would be happy to back up Robbo. 
This, of course, is based on my eye test,  :o      So....the data is key.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:53:15 AM »
Quote from: RichardM on Yesterday at 07:10:17 AM
Not to start an argument, but that is basically the opposite of what Grealish does. He plays with his head up and protects the ball exceptionally well.
Still a tit though

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 03:29:02 PM »
Quote from: RichardM on December 30, 2019, 08:33:13 PM
Would absolutely love Grealish or McGinn. I've also been very impressed by McLean and Cantwell at Norwich.

Grealish is the one for me though, there is a world class player in there, and if anyone could coax it out it's Jurgen. My family have all met him (they're all villa fans) and contrary to what went on early in his career he has a fantastic attitude and is a great leader. The problem is they adore him at Villa Park, and he adores them too. He would not come cheap.

Mclean was great at Aberdeen and stood out in that team but he's at his level in a lower PL/upper Chanpionship team.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 05:34:20 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 30, 2019, 10:14:03 PM
I hate Grealish and wouldn't want him anywhere near us.  Thankfully we seem to put as much emphasis on personality as ability and he'd fall at the first hurdle.  If we are actively scouting a Villa player I'd hope it's McGinn.

Emi Buendía is a great highlights reel player but can't comment on his overall game as not watched a whole Norwich game except when we beat them.  If West Ham get sucked into relegation then Felipe Anderson has always looked a real player. 

Having said all that, I never would have spotted Robbo or thought of Gini as being primarily a defensive midfielder for the World Champions so what do I know?!
so no to grealish but yes to Felipe anderson who’s done fuck all this season, him being 26 and at West Ham should be a giant clue as to whether he’d be a good idea (he’s not)

Quote from: RichardM on Yesterday at 07:58:37 AM
I think his attitude was, at one time, quite poor. That has completely changed however since he went down to the championship with Villa and I actually think he now has the perfect mindset for a team like ours. He works very hard and is a relentless runner.

Clearly I'm biased but my main issue is that a lot of people on here are seeing the Grealish of 3/4 years ago, and the truth is he has matured massively in that time period, and become a fantastic player.
Yeah, don’t really want him (more as I don’t think we need someone in that position) but he’s getting shit for stuff he did as a teenager when he’s in his mid 20s now
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:59:41 PM »
In a piece on the Athletic, their Norwich City correspondent says Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia are well known to Liverpool. Just part of a wider piece who might come in or leave, so shouldnt read much into it - but those two do feel like the pair wed want from there.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:31:32 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 05:34:20 PM
so no to grealish but yes to Felipe anderson whos done fuck all this season, him being 26 and at West Ham should be a giant clue as to whether hed be a good idea (hes not)
Yeah, dont really want him (more as I dont think we need someone in that position) but hes getting shit for stuff he did as a teenager when hes in his mid 20s now

I'm a fan of Anderson, but along with West Ham he's had a poor season. He was good enough last year, and during his time at Lazio. Def taken a step back this year
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:10:24 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:59:41 PM
In a piece on the Athletic, their Norwich City correspondent says Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia are well known to Liverpool. Just part of a wider piece who might come in or leave, so shouldnt read much into it - but those two do feel like the pair wed want from there.

In another piece, the Spurs correspondent reckons Norwich will want money close to what Palace got for AWB if/when they sell Aarons in the summer. Given our options at right back and price tag it probably explains why we wont go for Aarons.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:22:37 AM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 08:10:24 AM
In another piece, the Spurs correspondent reckons Norwich will want money close to what Palace got for AWB if/when they sell Aarons in the summer. Given our options at right back and price tag it probably explains why we wont go for Aarons.
Which really is craziness. I like Aarons, hell develop into a starter for a side in Europe, but hes had one great season in the Championship and half a seriously shaky one in the Premier League so far. At least Wan Bissaka put together an elite defensive-numbers season in the top flight before silly money was thrown.

Off topic but the depth of (some already, some potentially) quality English right backs at the moment is quite staggering. Our own Trent - by far the best of the lot- Wan Bissaka, Reece James, Max Aarons, Tariq Lamptey.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:39:36 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:59:41 PM
In a piece on the Athletic, their Norwich City correspondent says Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia are well known to Liverpool. Just part of a wider piece who might come in or leave, so shouldnt read much into it - but those two do feel like the pair wed want from there.

Not surprised by that at all. I'd imagine every top club in Europe has eyes on Buendia to be honest.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:43:38 AM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:22:37 AM
Which really is craziness. I like Aarons, hell develop into a starter for a side in Europe, but hes had one great season in the Championship and half a seriously shaky one in the Premier League so far. At least Wan Bissaka put together an elite defensive-numbers season in the top flight before silly money was thrown.

Yeah it certainly is but at this stage its just Norwich setting their stall high which theyre entitled to do. Given the fact theyll be negotiating from the Championship and Spurs appear to be the only Top 6 club interested I reckon theyd be very lucky to get 40m£ including add-ons.

Unsure what Lewis contract situation is but hopefully they wont ask the same for him.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:22:37 AM
Off topic but the depth of (some already, some potentially) quality English right backs at the moment is quite staggering. Our own Trent - by far the best of the lot- Wan Bissaka, Reece James, Max Aarons, Tariq Lamptey.

Could arguably throw Ainsley Maitland-Niles into that conversation as well.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #107 on: Today at 10:48:48 AM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:43:38 AM
Could arguably throw Ainsley Maitland-Niles into that conversation as well.

Could arguably throw an empty packet of cheese and onion crisps into that conversion too.

I mean its not young, or English, or a good right back, or a footballer or a human but it meets the criteria of a good, young, English right back as much as he does.
