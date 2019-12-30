The whole idea of bargain, fit and value depends a lot on the data that Edwards guys gather on performance, fitness, injury record etc. and also seems the behavior/personality of the player, ego, team working etc. is very important to Klopp and the guys.So a bargain is not going to be based on one factor or the eye test or just because the player is available. Essentially it needs to be the right data in an area we need squad cover - not sure Grealish (for example) passes a few of these criteria.Would love to see the data on someone like Jamal Lewis. Seems a great kid, fast, skillful attacking left back. And I suspect he would be happy to back up Robbo.This, of course, is based on my eye test,So....the data is key.