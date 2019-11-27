I think you run into the same problem you have with Gomez at RB, which is a big drop-off in attack. I think rather than a CB moving across LB, the better solution is a left-footed midfielder going back there. But it's possible the Milner extension means he just uses him as Robertson's backup for another season.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Ake?
How about Xhaka as a backup for Henderson?Wouldn't be too expensive after the Palace incident. Looked bad in the past, true, but let's be honest, whole Arsenal's fucked up.
Welcome to Rawk! That's a shit first opinion. Get Out!
And that's coming from Samie, who knows something about having shit opinions.I do agree though
Got to be an Arsenal fan trying to offload him
