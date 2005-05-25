« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA  (Read 20400 times)

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,287
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 03:56:17 PM »
Todays fun stat is: we have reached record speed. 3.33 goals per game this season. Decimal place is on the wrong side, so Mo needs to up his goal average.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,262
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 04:01:53 PM »
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Yesterday at 09:50:00 AM
Did Milner premeditate his penalty or watch Schmeichel go one way and tapped it in the other? I've watched it back a few times and can't really tell. Unlike other penalties that are tapped in this way, there was no stutter or pause before the kick. Interesting to know how he decides to take it, especially because if he premeditated it and the keeper guesses it right it's an easy save.

For sure. He fooled Schmeichel. The kick looked like it was going the way the keeper dove but then at the last second he curled/scuffed his foot and the ball went the other way.  Brilliant penalty.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,262
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 04:07:26 PM »
There were a couple of points where the cameras focused on Rodgers who looked like he was desperate to scream instructions or something but then seemed to say screw this as it isnt going to help anyway.
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 04:09:27 PM »
This team is like a shark, ruthlessly moving forwards, destroying everything in its path. What is most impressive is the way the team is constantly evolving. It must be very difficult for opposition managers because of the very subtle but effective changes in shape. For example, we have adapted to the not insignificant loss of Fabinho by reintroducing Gomez, meaning we can play higher up the pitch, reducing the gaps in midfield that Fab was covering. Keita gives us an extra attacking option from midfield.  Am looking forward to seeing what Klopp's got in mind for Minamino!

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,013
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 04:19:26 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on Yesterday at 04:09:27 PM
This team is like a shark, ruthlessly moving forwards, destroying everything in its path. What is most impressive is the way the team is constantly evolving. It must be very difficult for opposition managers because of the very subtle but effective changes in shape. For example, we have adapted to the not insignificant loss of Fabinho by reintroducing Gomez, meaning we can play higher up the pitch, reducing the gaps in midfield that Fab was covering. Keita gives us an extra attacking option from midfield.  Am looking forward to seeing what Klopp's got in mind for Minamino!

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk


Aye, he's just going to go out there and drop a few bombs all over the place, is all...
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,013
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 04:25:39 PM »
From another article about last nights game. These keep popping up in my feed today! ;D

Quote
Count the ways in which we love thee. The defensive resilience was extraordinary. Jamie Vardy wriggled free once in 90 minutes, marshalled down the channels by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. In two fixtures between the current top two this season, Leicester have managed one shot on target in total.

I might add that Leicester registered NO SHOTS at all in the 1st half last night. Yes, neither on- or off-target. The commentator mentioned this around the 40th.
Suck it in lads! These are our closest challengers!

https://www.football365.com/news/premier-league-winners-and-losers-on-boxing-day
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:30:27 PM by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,769
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 04:37:19 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 04:25:39 PM
From another article about last nights game. These keep popping up in my feed today! ;D

I might add that Leicester registered NO SHOTS at all in the 1st half last night. Yes, neither on- or off-target. The commentator mentioned this around the 40th.
Suck it in lads! These are our closest challengers!

https://www.football365.com/news/premier-league-winners-and-losers-on-boxing-day

Abu Dhabi FC are our closest challengers, even if they are still 3rd as of now, and that may well change in a few hours anyway. And Leicester won't be getting higher up the table again after that.

But yeah, that is extraordinary really, that they managed 1 shot on target in 2 games.

That home game was weird in a way. I thought it was at the time our best game of the season, a terrific performance, but because it was a narrow victory score wise, and took a late penalty to get the 3 points, the performance didn't seem to get the appreciation it warranted! In that typical way of the media and opposing fans, it was seen as 'lucky', hell, even some Liverpool fans seemed to think it!

So I'm extra glad we wiped the floor with them yesterday, Leicester have been dominated by Liverpool in both league games this season, outplayed them comprehensively in both.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 04:40:02 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:23:38 PM
The game reminds me of when Real Madrid showed up at Anfield in 2014-15 and put us back in our box. Coached by Brendan, too.

I had the exact same thought. In both cases the gulf in class was shocking.

Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,013
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 05:00:49 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 04:37:19 PM
Abu Dhabi FC are our closest challengers, even if they are still 3rd as of now, and that may well change in a few hours anyway. And Leicester won't be getting higher up the table again after that.

But yeah, that is extraordinary really, that they managed 1 shot on target in 2 games.

That home game was weird in a way. I thought it was at the time our best game of the season, a terrific performance, but because it was a narrow victory score wise, and took a late penalty to get the 3 points, the performance didn't seem to get the appreciation it warranted! In that typical way of the media and opposing fans, it was seen as 'lucky', hell, even some Liverpool fans seemed to think it!

So I'm extra glad we wiped the floor with them yesterday, Leicester have been dominated by Liverpool in both league games this season, outplayed them comprehensively in both.
For me as well-since last season and certainly next season, but if you believe some on here... Leicester were still in it, despite my insistence that they are not! ;D
We absolutely dismantled a side everyone was hoping and half-convinced would stop us last night.
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 05:09:32 PM »
The best thing about last nights match was that we actually looked full of beans. My biggest concern after the world cup win was fatigue but quite the opposite, we looked like we had been on a warm weather training camp. Performance was the best all season and Trent.. Well, the mind boggles to think how good he will be in a few years from now. Just incredible.
Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 05:32:26 PM »
It just shows how good we are when a team actually try and come out and play against us rather than sticking ten men behind the ball. Hard for them at the King Power because the crowd are kind of willing them on. Reminds me of the Spain sides of a decade ago - every opponent stuck ten men behind the ball and eventually the Spaniards found a way through - 1-0 all the way to the final. If you tried to play against them it would be a massacre.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,557
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 05:37:21 PM »
Quote from: SteveLFC on Yesterday at 05:09:32 PM
The best thing about last nights match was that we actually looked full of beans. My biggest concern after the world cup win was fatigue but quite the opposite, we looked like we had been on a warm weather training camp. Performance was the best all season and Trent.. Well, the mind boggles to think how good he will be in a few years from now. Just incredible.

My recollection of warm weather training camps was that we always came back a bit disjointed for the first couple of games. I think playing two competitive games against Monterrey and Flamengo stopped any over relaxation creeping in.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,936
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 05:50:57 PM »
These boys.

They have absolutely no-one to fear in this League.

One game at a time. Give everything all of the time. These are really, really special.

I am a bit afraid Im not enjoying the journey enough. Thats such a disservice to them. They are fucking phenomenal!

YEEEEESSSSSSS!!! 


EDIT: And Jürgen Klopp really needs a decent song. As much as he says he doesnt want it, he has earned it. There will be a statue of this man at Anfield by the time he is done IMO.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline redman64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 06:05:16 PM »
Quote from: RubenScouse on Yesterday at 06:21:54 AM
That performance was like the masterclass of 88' when we beat 2nd place Nottingham forest 5-0.

More of the same please  :)
...or the 7-0 against Spurs 10 years earlier  ;D
Logged

Offline Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 06:08:39 PM »
Been thinking about this game all day today, such a magnificent performance. And its not just us, on the broadcast here in Sweden they were almost in awe about the way we played. One of the most dominant displays weve had under Klopp.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,374
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 06:09:23 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 12:12:05 AM
Where to start with that? I was expecting a nervy game and would have taken a draw. The performance and result suggest something I've suspected for a while. We have levels of performance. We mostly do enough to get results and take the points. Then every now and again when we need to, Klopp sends the sledgehammer out and askes for 100% full tilt.

Tonight felt like more than just a victory. Like he wanted to make a statement. Like, "it's midseason and we are only just getting started, don't even think for a minute we might get getting tired".

Fuck me, what a team this is. Trent's performance from right back was as complete as I've ever seen. Peerless.

Agree with this.  We sent a reminder to the rest of the footballing world that we are, in fact, far better then they like to think we are.  Rivals and pundits alike have tried to paint a narrative that we've had a big slice of luck, not looked convincing etc.  We just blew that opinion out of the water.

The only team better than this Liverpool side is this Liverpool side in 3 years' time. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 06:20:07 PM »
Just to mess with everyone 's minds, I d like us to win unconvincingly next match.

Basically, total smash and grab.


From being seen as "lucky", we re now seen as "best team in the country", so lets just make it a bit confusing;)
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,374
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 06:21:31 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:01:53 PM
For sure. He fooled Schmeichel. The kick looked like it was going the way the keeper dove but then at the last second he curled/scuffed his foot and the ball went the other way.  Brilliant penalty.

Laughed out loud in the pub when I saw it.  Totally mugged Schmeichel.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,754
  • I live!
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 06:27:12 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:07:26 PM
There were a couple of points where the cameras focused on Rodgers who looked like he was desperate to scream instructions or something but then seemed to say screw this as it isnt going to help anyway.

He could publish a memoir with all the notes he wrote out last night in that little book ;D
Logged

Offline storkfoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • Season Ticket holder since '77.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 06:28:54 PM »
Leicesters support last night made me smile.

They went from noisy support of the home side (perhaps for no more than the first 2 minutes), to only making any noise when cheering hysterically every time one of our passes didnt go to one of our players ( in the same way when we play a lower league side and their support do the same as a sense of relief), to just going dead quiet whilst they watched a master class from us  ;D

Small town support from a small town club  :wave
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,076
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 06:47:19 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:21:31 PM
Laughed out loud in the pub when I saw it.  Totally mugged Schmeichel.

Almost as good as Bobby sending him the wrong way for his second.
No wonder Kasper was sulking. :lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,076
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 06:48:49 PM »
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 06:28:54 PM
Leicesters support last night made me smile.

They went from noisy support of the home side (perhaps for no more than the first 2 minutes), to only making any noise when cheering hysterically every time one of our passes didnt go to one of our players ( in the same way when we play a lower league side and their support do the same as a sense of relief), to just going dead quiet whilst they watched a master class from us  ;D

Small town support from a small town club  :wave

Dont forget the small time booing Mané because he was fouled for a penalty at our place.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,262
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 06:53:44 PM »
Oooof Schmeichel is a fuckhead of epic proportions - just saw the post penalty kick where he drilled Origi whose back was turned and didnt even acknowledge or apologize.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,076
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 07:30:17 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:53:44 PM
Oooof Schmeichel is a fuckhead of epic proportions - just saw the post penalty kick where he drilled Origi whose back was turned and didnt even acknowledge or apologize.
Couple of their players had to stop Origi from confronting him.
He really is an unpleasant little man. All those stories about him stabbing Ranieri in the back (and Shakespeare?) seem to be indicative of his own sense of importance.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,328
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 07:37:06 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:30:17 PM
Couple of their players had to stop Origi from confronting him.
He really is an unpleasant little man. All those stories about him stabbing Ranieri in the back (and Shakespeare?) seem to be indicative of his own sense of importance.

Dislike both him and Maddison. 
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 07:47:55 PM »
Missed that Schmeichel incident what happened?
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 09:05:25 PM »
Missed the immediate reaction but that was one of the best league performances we've ever had. Nottingham Forest did come to mind a few times.
Logged

Offline princeoftherocks

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
  • black sheep scouse
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 09:20:36 PM »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:05:25 PM
Missed the immediate reaction but that was one of the best league performances we've ever had. Nottingham Forest did come to mind a few times.

You're reply no. 666, mate.  I'd check underneath the bed if I were you.
Logged
dios esta buena

Offline BobOnATank

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #668 on: Today at 12:49:22 AM »
Quote from: slotmachine on December 26, 2019, 10:18:30 PM
This Gomez narrative is lazy with the clean sheets. We have been superb with Matip and Lovren alongside VVD. Its a false equivalence you could do the same saying since Fabinho has been out and Hendo as gone to six we have won every game and kept a lot of clean sheets so we are better without Fabinho. Its nonsense, we have 4 top class CB's and Fabinho is arguably the worlds best six. Fans get caught up in individiuals when the collective is what is most important and Klopp has created an absolute machine and whoever comes in are more than capable of playing at a world class level to the managers instructions.

100%
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #669 on: Today at 12:58:46 AM »
Quote from: SteveLFC on Yesterday at 05:09:32 PM
The best thing about last nights match was that we actually looked full of beans. My biggest concern after the world cup win was fatigue but quite the opposite, we looked like we had been on a warm weather training camp. Performance was the best all season and Trent.. Well, the mind boggles to think how good he will be in a few years from now. Just incredible.

yeah that struck me too, to be honest i thought we looked fresher than before we went lol
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,659
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #670 on: Today at 01:44:18 AM »
Quote from: storkfoot on Yesterday at 06:28:54 PM
Small town support from a small town club  :wave

Totally.

Absolutely LOVED crushing them last night and watching them flood out of the stadium when Trent nailed the coffin lid shut.

Ditch your "Victims" chants and S*n propaganda in the bin on the way out, while we sing to our players.
Logged

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #671 on: Today at 06:22:05 AM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 06:20:07 PM
Just to mess with everyone 's minds, I d like us to win unconvincingly next match.

Basically, total smash and grab.


From being seen as "lucky", we re now seen as "best team in the country", so lets just make it a bit confusing;)

Fuck that.

Convicing win please, with the possibility of rotation  8)
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 