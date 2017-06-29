Wow. What a performance, what a result, what a team. We are the best team in the world and as fans, we need to soak up every second of that. Jurgen Klopp has done an incredible job, in a world of petro-dollared teams, he's taken us beyond their unprecedented levels. I think this is the best team I've seen in the Premier League. You sense that the boys will maintain their humble nature though, nothing is won until it's won. Heads down and take each game as it comes. Come on you Reds!