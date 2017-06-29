« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #360 on: Today at 10:27:34 PM
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:00:53 PM
Fair play BBC :lmao



I thought we didn't mention the team in second or an asterisk?
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #361 on: Today at 10:28:43 PM
« Reply #361 on: Today at 10:28:43 PM »
Kaspar Schmeichal bemoaning the pen. Looked to me to be one that you'd expect if it was for you, and one that you hate to see given against you. 

Either way, seeing him chew lemons on TV is great viewing.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #362 on: Today at 10:28:49 PM
« Reply #362 on: Today at 10:28:49 PM »
Lee Dixon is a bell
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #363 on: Today at 10:29:15 PM
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:29:15 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 10:26:09 PM
Bobby  ;D



And Virgil again tonight with the kung-fu kicks, this team lol.
:lmao :lmao :lmao


Bobby is a mad fucker! I absolutely love him to bits!


 ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #364 on: Today at 10:29:21 PM
« Reply #364 on: Today at 10:29:21 PM »
Leicester absolutely schooled tonight, an absolute marker of a performance that, the rest must be thinking when are they going to loose, Allez allez allez we ain,t ever going to stop....allez allez Allez,
bring on wolves...
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #365 on: Today at 10:29:36 PM
« Reply #365 on: Today at 10:29:36 PM »
Schmeichel is going to get in bother for those comments
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #366 on: Today at 10:29:52 PM
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:29:52 PM »
Lee Dixon ... he's wrong, he knows it, so he's getting the hump.  ;D
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #367 on: Today at 10:29:52 PM
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:29:52 PM »
I think the Anfield game probably flattered Leicester. We were well the better team that day and shouldn't have had to rely on a last minute pen.

They put that right tonight though. Absolutely no messing, just clinical football. Can't remember Leicester even making it to the half way line very often.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #368 on: Today at 10:30:00 PM
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:30:00 PM »
Schmeichel, you gobshite. You talk out your hoop.

Don't include Manchester City in your chat about the best team in the world; they've won fuck all on the European or global stage.

And they're miles behind us this season domestically.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #369 on: Today at 10:30:09 PM
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:30:09 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:29:36 PM
Schmeichel is going to get in bother for those comments
what did he say?
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #370 on: Today at 10:30:28 PM
« Reply #370 on: Today at 10:30:28 PM »
Lee Dixon is such a dick. His argument for the handball is ridiculous. Leaning against the ball with your hand is just stonewall. Stop saying it isn't avoidable.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #371 on: Today at 10:30:39 PM
« Reply #371 on: Today at 10:30:39 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:29:36 PM
Schmeichel is going to get in bother for those comments

What did he say?
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #372 on: Today at 10:30:47 PM
« Reply #372 on: Today at 10:30:47 PM »
Thats the clearest penalty youll see. The ball travels 30 yards and he leans with his arm into it.

What a fucking display. Lets keep going.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #373 on: Today at 10:30:56 PM
« Reply #373 on: Today at 10:30:56 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:30:09 PM
what did he say?

We were still in the game until the ref decided to make himself a hero

I stopped listening after that
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #374 on: Today at 10:31:03 PM
« Reply #374 on: Today at 10:31:03 PM »
BRod speaking well
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31’ 74' Bobby 70’ Milner 77’ TAA
« Reply #375 on: Today at 10:31:07 PM »
Kasper the Kunt is a bit upset that we've just made him look like the keeper of a League Two side
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #376 on: Today at 10:31:18 PM
« Reply #376 on: Today at 10:31:18 PM »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 10:27:30 PM
What an utter dickhead he is coming across as

Yes. And Lee Dixon still talking utter shite. Not that it matters.

And whatever happens they're likely to be in Europe next year and that will stretch the squad.

They've also got the two semi-finals against Villa in January to occupy them.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #377 on: Today at 10:31:30 PM
« Reply #377 on: Today at 10:31:30 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:30:09 PM
what did he say?

Referee tried to be a hero with the penalty call
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #378 on: Today at 10:32:05 PM
« Reply #378 on: Today at 10:32:05 PM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:30:09 PM
what did he say?

Reckons he's a better keeper than Alisson because Alisson didn't do anything tonight in a top of the table clash and he made 1 good save
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #379 on: Today at 10:32:18 PM
« Reply #379 on: Today at 10:32:18 PM »
Have been a red since 77 and I feel now like I did as a lad. So happy and proud of these lads and this man who manages us.

The skies the limit for this team.

And just to get a bit more excited Minamino is arriving soon.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #380 on: Today at 10:32:22 PM
« Reply #380 on: Today at 10:32:22 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:30:56 PM
We were still in the game until the ref decided to make himself a hero

I stopped listening after that

Still in the game  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Hanging on for dear life more like it
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #381 on: Today at 10:32:35 PM
« Reply #381 on: Today at 10:32:35 PM »
Wow. What a performance, what a result, what a team. We are the best team in the world and as fans, we need to soak up every second of that. Jurgen Klopp has done an incredible job, in a world of petro-dollared teams, he's taken us beyond their unprecedented levels. I think this is the best team I've seen in the Premier League. You sense that the boys will maintain their humble nature though, nothing is won until it's won. Heads down and take each game as it comes. Come on you Reds!
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #382 on: Today at 10:32:53 PM
« Reply #382 on: Today at 10:32:53 PM »
Good lad Brendan, doesn't seem any bitterness or anger there at all, straight away, "Best team won" and no anger towards the pen
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #383 on: Today at 10:32:55 PM
« Reply #383 on: Today at 10:32:55 PM »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 10:18:30 PM
This Gomez narrative is lazy with the clean sheets. We have been superb with Matip and Lovren alongside VVD. Its a false equivalence you could do the same saying since Fabinho has been out and Hendo as gone to six we have won every game and kept a lot of clean sheets so we are better without Fabinho. Its nonsense, we have 4 top class CB's and Fabinho is arguably the worlds best six. Fans get caught up in individiuals when the collective is what is most important and Klopp has created an absolute machine and whoever comes in are more than capable of playing at a world class level to the managers instructions.

Hendo, TAA and Keita were out of this world but tonight i dont think anyone was below a 8/10 apart from maybe Salah. Best team in the world.

Prior to today you might have had a point but that sort of level of suffocating dominance only looks possible when you have the quickest ball playing back four in the history of mankind...... And Gomez is the quickest of the lot.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #384 on: Today at 10:33:12 PM
« Reply #384 on: Today at 10:33:12 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 10:26:09 PM
Bobby  ;D



And Virgil again tonight with the kung-fu kicks, this team lol.



Kung Fu man!
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #385 on: Today at 10:33:20 PM
« Reply #385 on: Today at 10:33:20 PM »
Absolutely battered them. Up the Redmen
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #386 on: Today at 10:33:21 PM
« Reply #386 on: Today at 10:33:21 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:30:56 PM
We were still in the game until the ref decided to make himself a hero

I stopped listening after that
:lmao

what a tit, like his aul lad.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #387 on: Today at 10:33:27 PM
« Reply #387 on: Today at 10:33:27 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:30:56 PM
We were still in the game until the ref decided to make himself a hero

I stopped listening after that

Kasper sucking on some lemons then  ;D  As stonewall a handball penalty as you will see! Lent into it and the ball travelled 30 yards.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #388 on: Today at 10:33:28 PM
« Reply #388 on: Today at 10:33:28 PM »
Trent, that finish, thats a full stop on.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #389 on: Today at 10:33:48 PM
« Reply #389 on: Today at 10:33:48 PM »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 10:17:14 PM
This 150%. I said the same. No disrespect at all to Matip or Lovren. Theyre very good central defenders. But Gomez and Van Dijk is our best partnership. Theyre just synergistic. Made Vardy look pedestrian

That shoulder to shoulder sprint with Vardy. Gomez didn't give anything. We knew there was pride at stake there as to who is the fastest man in football.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #390 on: Today at 10:34:08 PM
« Reply #390 on: Today at 10:34:08 PM »
Words really fail. What a team.

Halfway out of the dark.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #391 on: Today at 10:34:12 PM
« Reply #391 on: Today at 10:34:12 PM »
It's hilarious that Dixon, scmichael and Rodgers all saying he can't move his arm away in time.... He moved his arm towards the ball to stop it! You couldn't describe it more opposite to what it was. The more you see it the more obvious a pen it is
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #392 on: Today at 10:34:42 PM
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:34:42 PM »
That's what being clinical does for you.

Amazing performance and clean sheet to boot. Fucking Happy Christmas everyone.

Now got to listen to my fucking brother in law saying how now we're where we are, it's because the league is shit and there's no challengers. I kid you not.

Some time to be a Liverpool fan though, is it not?!
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #393 on: Today at 10:34:53 PM
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:34:53 PM »
Brendan is a good sport
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #394 on: Today at 10:35:35 PM
« Reply #394 on: Today at 10:35:35 PM »
Merry Christmas lads, Ive a feeling 2020s going to be kind to us x
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #395 on: Today at 10:35:43 PM
« Reply #395 on: Today at 10:35:43 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:30:56 PM
We were still in the game until the ref decided to make himself a hero

I stopped listening after that

That's like me saying I had a shot still with Scarlett Johansson till I found out she's married.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #396 on: Today at 10:36:09 PM
« Reply #396 on: Today at 10:36:09 PM »
That's the best we have controlled a game all season, especially considering it was against a very good Leicester team full of confidence. Infact it's the best controlled game over the last few seasons I'd say. Can't think of many better than that.
Some of our lads were phenomenal. TAA, Henderson, Gomez, Keita, Bobby, Van Dijk - take your pick. Vardy, Maddison - didn't do a thing, or rather didn't get a chance to. Special mention for Gomez for me, there were 1 or 2 maybe played better, but some of his positional play and his closing space off the ball was incredible
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #397 on: Today at 10:36:39 PM
« Reply #397 on: Today at 10:36:39 PM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:33:48 PM
That shoulder to shoulder sprint with Vardy. Gomez didn't give anything. We knew there was pride at stake there as to who is the fastest man in football.
Was wondering if anyone would mention that. At least half the field full sprint. Would love to see a video clip. When I saw thought "hell, he is blazing fast" and then "please do not do your hamstring!"
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #398 on: Today at 10:37:22 PM
« Reply #398 on: Today at 10:37:22 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:00:37 PM
Since Gomez has come back weve started keeping clean sheets again...

Since Hendo replaced Fabinho in the 6?

The team was defending well even before Gomez. Gomez is a good defender but I think what you're trying to get at is wrong. At least at the moment Gomez is not significantly superior to Matip.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #399 on: Today at 10:37:56 PM
« Reply #399 on: Today at 10:37:56 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 10:26:09 PM
Bobby  ;D



And Virgil again tonight with the kung-fu kicks, this team lol.


😂😂😂😂
