Author Topic: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom  (Read 2012 times)

deFacto

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:56:19 PM
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:43:49 PM
Yep. It was the most obvious Klopp thing for me. What were people thinking?  ::)
Fell into the Sky Sports narrative trap
Agent99

Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:10:06 PM
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 10:03:03 AM
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=324633.120
That thread was a real shitshow. At least it worked in getting rid of a lot of bad posters!
rojo para la vida

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:18:32 PM
I shared the joy of the late goal and saw nothing wrong with it as it happened but that night I had doubts. Did it make us look small time? A few short weeks later I started seeing it for the genius piece of management that it was.
Klopp is one of those few people in life, with the force and charisma to be anything that he wants to be. He could of been President of Germany, United Nations Secretary General, the CEO of Apple, a Field Marshall you name it but like most of us on here, he got hooked on 22 men kicking a piece of leather around a grass field and I'm as grateful as every other Liverpool fan.
I like to think that he's made the career choices to now be currently at the height of his profession. How could it be better than this for a football person? 
Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:23:03 AM
Well, we didn't celebrate anything so my thoughts where how gormless the English media and plenty of fans where to think that it was a celebration  ;D

But then I remembered it wasn't something done in the league - players going to the fans to thank them in that manner, rathern than a half harted clap or wave as is the normal in England. So not many 'got it'. And after that I thought, fuck em, their loss, cos now Klopp will think twice about such an interaction, which would have been a shame.
Stussy

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:29:08 AM
I knew exactly what Jurgen was doing.
Garnier

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #45 on: Today at 01:33:03 AM
I thought that

- Klopp did it at Dortmund so he was bound to do this here at some point, just didn't expect it to be after a 2-2 draw vs WBA
- It's nice that they're acknowledging the crowd for being highly supportive
- Last home game of the year, so it was probably a nice gesture for the crowd


We get meme'd on social media for that because it seems like we're celebrating the result, but we're actually thanking the support
Red Eyed

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:46:10 AM
At first theyll ask you why youre doing it, then later theyll ask you how you did it

I just thought it was a nice way to thank the fans and didnt see the significance until later on. Knew others would take the piss even though it clearly wasnt a celebration. Beautiful symmetry between that night and the Barcelona game.
Kopenhagen

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:46:36 AM
Wasn't arsed.
demain

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #48 on: Today at 01:56:13 AM
Didn't pay attention to it, all the criticism was irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.
unknownuser

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #49 on: Today at 01:56:45 AM
Didn't think there was anything wrong about it. Ofcrs hated the media taking it out of context. But what else is new when it comes to the media and us.
M7 Heckler

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #50 on: Today at 02:16:02 AM
i thought it was a great way of eliminating egos in the dressing room and the terraces. it allowed the players to go on and play with no fear or pressure. A real leveller, if you like.

to hell with what supporters of other teams thought, and same goes for the liverpool supporters who complained at the time.
PIPA23

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #51 on: Today at 02:26:23 AM
i thought that this coach knows what he is doing, made nothing out of it...

there was a chance to show the supporters that with him in charge, the players will appreciate the fans...
Flon

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #52 on: Today at 02:30:18 AM
No-one was happy about getting a draw against West Brom obviously. It boggles my mind that there are actual Liverpool supporters who think that's what it was. It was a thank you to the away support who stayed until the end and a step in getting the players and supporters pulling together in the same direction again.
disgraced cake

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #53 on: Today at 02:50:35 AM
Not just saying it in hindsight but I thought it was great. The fallout from it has meant that it's barely ever happened again, and wouldn't have if not for some of the best nights we've ever seen at Anfield.

It wasn't a celebration of the team, it was a celebration of the fans, he said it himself the very same night. He was probably gutted to see our fans fume at it and fans of other teams/the media laugh it up.

Let's hope we see something similar in May.

Edit: Just seen the above post from Flon, who said it better and in less words.
thisyearisouryear

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #54 on: Today at 04:15:02 AM
I remember arguing with people on here after the match who thought it was embarrassing. A couple of posts that summarize my thoughts  8)

Quote from: thisyearisouryear on December 13, 2015, 05:57:08 PM
ANFIELD HAS STARTED TO BELIEVE AGAIN!!
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on December 13, 2015, 06:23:48 PM
I really really hope people who go to the game don't think like the moaning fukcers on this thread. That was class from Klopp. After calling out the fans in last few weeks it was a pleasure to see Anfield roaring in the dying minutes. They deserved that gesture. Fuck off anyone who doesn't get that.
Dull Tools

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #55 on: Today at 07:19:36 AM
Being in the Kop at the time it was great. The atmosphere was great for the last ten minutes even though we were losing to WBA at home
 This was particularly amazing given how shit the atmosphere had been for the previous year and a half after 13-14.

At the time I thought it was great as we started to have a connection with the players and obviously this has worked since. I have no doubt the thinking behind this is why we got nights like Dortmund after.
Tame_Impala

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Reply #56 on: Today at 07:38:12 AM
Thought it was great, you could see what he was trying to do and it's worked. Not arsed what any of the "celebrating a draw at home to West Brom" modern soccer AM 'banter' fans of other clubs thought about it. Because they're not fucking laughing anymore
