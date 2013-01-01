I shared the joy of the late goal and saw nothing wrong with it as it happened but that night I had doubts. Did it make us look small time? A few short weeks later I started seeing it for the genius piece of management that it was.

Klopp is one of those few people in life, with the force and charisma to be anything that he wants to be. He could of been President of Germany, United Nations Secretary General, the CEO of Apple, a Field Marshall you name it but like most of us on here, he got hooked on 22 men kicking a piece of leather around a grass field and I'm as grateful as every other Liverpool fan.

I like to think that he's made the career choices to now be currently at the height of his profession. How could it be better than this for a football person?