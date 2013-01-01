« previous next »
What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom

Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:43:49 PM
Yep. It was the most obvious Klopp thing for me. What were people thinking?  ::)
Fell into the Sky Sports narrative trap
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 10:03:03 AM
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=324633.120
That thread was a real shitshow. At least it worked in getting rid of a lot of bad posters!
Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
I shared the joy of the late goal and saw nothing wrong with it as it happened but that night I had doubts. Did it make us look small time? A few short weeks later I started seeing it for the genius piece of management that it was.
Klopp is one of those few people in life, with the force and charisma to be anything that he wants to be. He could of been President of Germany, United Nations Secretary General, the CEO of Apple, a Field Marshall you name it but like most of us on here, he got hooked on 22 men kicking a piece of leather around a grass field and I'm as grateful as every other Liverpool fan.
I like to think that he's made the career choices to now be currently at the height of his profession. How could it be better than this for a football person? 
Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
Well, we didn't celebrate anything so my thoughts where how gormless the English media and plenty of fans where to think that it was a celebration  ;D

But then I remembered it wasn't something done in the league - players going to the fans to thank them in that manner, rathern than a half harted clap or wave as is the normal in England. So not many 'got it'. And after that I thought, fuck em, their loss, cos now Klopp will think twice about such an interaction, which would have been a shame.
Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
I knew exactly what Jurgen was doing.
Re: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
I thought that

- Klopp did it at Dortmund so he was bound to do this here at some point, just didn't expect it to be after a 2-2 draw vs WBA
- It's nice that they're acknowledging the crowd for being highly supportive
- Last home game of the year, so it was probably a nice gesture for the crowd


We get meme'd on social media for that because it seems like we're celebrating the result, but we're actually thanking the support
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt
