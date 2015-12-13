« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom  (Read 461 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
What were your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« on: Today at 09:10:32 AM »
Klopp was relatively new to the club, we snatched a credible draw to West Brom and Klopp made the players salute the Kop.
What we're your thoughts?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:00 AM by spider-neil »
Logged

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:19:04 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:10:32 AM
Klopp was relatively new to the club, we snatched a credible draw to West Brom and Klopp made the players salute the Kop.
What we're your thoughts?
I thought it was awesome mate.

I got that not many understood why he did it but for me it was obvious and it instantly changed the relationship between him, the players and fans.

The bonds were built that day.  Bonds so strong they'll never be broken now.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:21:09 AM »
I was perplexed. I was like, 'seriously?'. But the more I thought about it (after the event) the more I thought Klopp was being clever. The Kop were as loud as they've been for ages and Klopp rewarded them. Klopp was educating the Kop to not give up regardless of the result.
Genius.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:52 AM »
I was fine with it and now we score last minute winners all the time and stay patient and supportive, title is a bit strange though as it wasn't a celebration.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,760
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:24:25 AM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:21:52 AM
I was fine with it and now we score last minute winners all the time and stay patient and supportive, title is a bit strange though as it wasn't a celebration.

To the media and opposition fans it was a celebration.
Logged

Offline ItzdoctorZ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:07 AM »
Not gonna lie, I thought it was embarrassing.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:34:13 AM »
I thought the Origi goal at the end was massive because it started a bit of momentum and the crowd stayed with the team after Klopp's comments in a preivous home game. That was a huge moment in getting Anfield back, rather than no mark teams turning up to beat us all the time with no fear factor.

I could see what Klopp was doing at the end getting the team and fans together. It wasn't particularly edifying considering the result but I thought the media and other fan reaction was typically basic with no thought for what he was clearly trying to do.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:35:05 AM »
At the time I thought it was a ridiculous thing to do. Now I completely understand why he did it and it worked.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:36:26 AM »
At the time i was saying what the fuck but later that day the penny dropped. It's why Klopp is the best manager in the world and im just some prat posting on the internet.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:38:03 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:10:32 AM
Klopp was relatively new to the club, we snatched a credible draw to West Brom and Klopp made the players salute the Kop.
What we're your thoughts?

At the time I thought it was ridiculous.

PaddyPower used to take the absolute mick about that night on social media such as below, and to be honest it made me laugh.

Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:38:30 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:36:26 AM
At the time i was saying what the fuck but later that day the penny dropped. It's why Klopp is the best manager in the world and im just some prat posting on the internet.

That where I am at as well. Took me longer than a day to get it though
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:46:35 AM »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 09:27:07 AM
Not gonna lie, I thought it was embarrassing.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

At least you stayed until the end to be embarrassed. There were loads of empty seats around me who had f*cked off but it was great to see loads come running back when we scored. Of course you could have been embarrassed in the privacy of your own home?
I was at Villa for the 5 goal first half and Coventry for the 5 - 1, they were embarrassing mate but Jurgen's delight that our team fought to the end was just recognition that he wanted to create a side that would never give in. Compare that with the side Rodgers sent out in Madrid when players fought like tigers and were a credit to the club, unlike the manager. Jurgen is still building our resilience and WBA was a nascent expression of that.
Of course you could just be fishing and I have bitten?
Logged

Offline ItzdoctorZ

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:55:46 AM »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 09:46:35 AM
At least you stayed until the end to be embarrassed. There were loads of empty seats around me who had f*cked off but it was great to see loads come running back when we scored. Of course you could have been embarrassed in the privacy of your own home?
I was at Villa for the 5 goal first half and Coventry for the 5 - 1, they were embarrassing mate but Jurgen's delight that our team fought to the end was just recognition that he wanted to create a side that would never give in. Compare that with the side Rodgers sent out in Madrid when players fought like tigers and were a credit to the club, unlike the manager. Jurgen is still building our resilience and WBA was a nascent expression of that.
Of course you could just be fishing and I have bitten?
I'm just honestly telling you what I felt at the time, yes it was stupid of me to feel that way and I am proud of what Klopp has achieved at this club.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,918
  • All my life goes by
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:57:50 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:24:25 AM
To the media and opposition fans it was a celebration.

So to nobody that counts then!
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:03:03 AM »
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:14:32 AM »
I thought it was smart as.

It highlighted togetherness, fight and determination.

He didn't do it because we drew with West Brom he did it because it was the first chance he had to highlight the above. He knew the team still had missing out on the league on their minds and we had to move forward from this.
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,148
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:18:12 AM »
Can we correct the grammar? It is "were", not "we're".

No, I didn't think anything about it. Fuck everyone else and what they thought about it.
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,941
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:18:26 AM »
I thought it would all make sense at some point ....


And it did
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,424
Re: What we're your thoughts when we celebrated the 2-2 draw with West Brom
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:23:13 AM »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on December 13, 2015, 06:14:02 PM
He used to get his Dortmund players to do that at every home game win lose or draw mate. He is trying to build a spirit, a connection between fans and players. A kind of no matter what happens we're altogether in this.

Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on December 13, 2015, 06:17:58 PM
Yep, that's great to see. Rather that than having whinging shitbags moaning all the time.

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 