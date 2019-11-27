« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66] 67   Go Down

Author Topic: Festive period football  (Read 37418 times)

Online beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,176
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 02:23:19 PM »
Thats a bottled 2nd yellow
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,815
  • I live!
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 02:23:37 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 02:22:11 PM
Bloody BBC league table didnt update!!

Still, theyve such a talented squad... and Solskjaer is properly crap

True, but Lampard is no world beater either. They've really fucked it the last couple of weeks.
Logged

Online beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,176
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 02:23:51 PM »
Amd James after clattering folk all day finally gets a yellow
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Little Robbie Red Breast

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,290
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 02:23:58 PM »
Logged

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,531
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 02:24:16 PM »
Chalk up another couple of dropped points for the wet dreamers
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,187
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 02:24:29 PM »
Quote from: Office Party Drunken Barney Fistfight on Today at 02:23:05 PM
That'll be given to Son for running the length of the pitch uncontested before scoring a 1 on 1 with the keeper.

Which is a better and more skilful goal that today's average overhead kick.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,386
  • Kloppite
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 02:25:47 PM »
I'll say it again that Villa kit is horrendous, they have red numbers on dark green shirts, making the numbers hard to read, were you can read the Burnley numbers easily
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,815
  • I live!
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 02:26:28 PM »
Fucking hell, if United beat the worst Arsenal side in 40 years then they'll be two points off 4th. Chelsea have been crap. Still, you wouldn't put it past Ole to properly fuck it up though.
Logged

Online Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,386
  • Kloppite
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:26:51 PM »
Villa win 2-1
Logged

Online Santta's Red Breastts

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,386
  • Kloppite
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 02:29:14 PM »
Burnley are 5 points off the bottom 3, & West Ham play Bournemouth later
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,363
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 02:29:45 PM »
Decent manager this Brian Potter.

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,815
  • I live!
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 02:30:02 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Today at 02:29:14 PM
Burnley are 5 points off the bottom 3, & West Ham play Bournemouth later

What a delight it would be if they actually went down
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,161
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 02:30:15 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:26:28 PM
Fucking hell, if United beat the worst Arsenal side in 40 years then they'll be two points off 4th. Chelsea have been crap. Still, you wouldn't put it past Ole to properly fuck it up though.

I love giving them some false hope, its the hope that kills
Logged

Online beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,176
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 02:30:52 PM »
Newcastle v Leicester or Southampton v Spurs?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,815
  • I live!
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 02:40:00 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 02:30:52 PM
Newcastle v Leicester or Southampton v Spurs?

Southampton v Spurs because the Saints might get something from that. Newcastle don't have a hope in hell.
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,856
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 02:45:39 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 02:30:52 PM
Newcastle v Leicester or Southampton v Spurs?

Saints v Spurs, cos thats the one on tv here  :P
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 02:47:55 PM »
Expecting Chelsea to fall out of CL places and for Spurs to sneak in.

Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Online beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,176
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 02:48:07 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:40:00 PM
Southampton v Spurs because the Saints might get something from that. Newcastle don't have a hope in hell.
No Vardey

Thing is I want spurs to win the saints game

United profit from their loss/draw

Its hard wanting the bastards to win but at some point we have to realise whats best
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 02:51:51 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 02:48:07 PM
No Vardey

Thing is I want spurs to win the saints game

United profit from their loss/draw

Its hard wanting the bastards to win but at some point we have to realise whats best

Why?
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,589
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 02:54:58 PM »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,046
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 02:55:09 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 02:30:52 PM
Newcastle v Leicester or Southampton v Spurs?

Watford v Wolves
Logged

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,534
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 02:59:14 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 02:30:52 PM
Newcastle v Leicester or Southampton v Spurs?

Southampton vs Tottenham. It's always funny when Tottenham lose.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,151
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 03:06:52 PM »
I wonder sometimes if Harry Kane thinks that he's handsome.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,176
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 03:08:24 PM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 02:51:51 PM
Why?

Why what?

Vardey out cos of his calf

If you mean who would you rather come 4th united or Like, anyone I dont believe I need answer

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,693
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 03:12:59 PM »
Newcastle stream thats working?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,930
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 03:13:10 PM »
Alli is a disgusting diving shithouse.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 03:13:17 PM »
Alli and Kane have started their dive off.
Logged

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,534
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 03:17:40 PM »
Great goal from Ings!

We should sign that lad.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 03:17:45 PM »
Ingsy, some lad isn't he?
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,134
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2629 on: Today at 03:17:46 PM »
Well well...

Gazza  vs Scotland at Euro 96 rides again..
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,273
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2630 on: Today at 03:17:55 PM »
Cracking goal that, well in Danny lad
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,856
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2631 on: Today at 03:18:00 PM »
Ingsy, wow
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online S....leighbellsring, areyoulistenin?

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,382
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2632 on: Today at 03:18:15 PM »
Lovely goal, go on Danny.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,951
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2633 on: Today at 03:18:58 PM »
Southampton fleeced us 😉
Logged

Online Illmatic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,691
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2634 on: Today at 03:19:04 PM »
Great goal. In hindsight we let him go rather cheaply.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,930
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2635 on: Today at 03:19:14 PM »
So happy for Ings.
Logged

Online Red Raw Burp!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2636 on: Today at 03:19:29 PM »
Sign that lad up!
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2637 on: Today at 03:19:31 PM »
Deserved too, should have had 2 before that. We could easily gives these bums a Bayern type doing when we go there, yeah we are Mourinho's World Cup final but they can't defend at all, not sure how that suddenly changes in 10 days or whatever.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,965
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2638 on: Today at 03:20:12 PM »
They would be easily relegated if it wasn't for Ings
Logged

Offline Reese

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,370
Re: Festive period football
« Reply #2639 on: Today at 03:20:23 PM »
Danny! Awesome. Collect that bet from Salah this year!  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66] 67   Go Up
« previous next »
 