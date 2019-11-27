Bloody BBC league table didnt update!!Still, theyve such a talented squad... and Solskjaer is properly crap
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
That'll be given to Son for running the length of the pitch uncontested before scoring a 1 on 1 with the keeper.
Burnley are 5 points off the bottom 3, & West Ham play Bournemouth later
Fucking hell, if United beat the worst Arsenal side in 40 years then they'll be two points off 4th. Chelsea have been crap. Still, you wouldn't put it past Ole to properly fuck it up though.
Newcastle v Leicester or Southampton v Spurs?
Southampton v Spurs because the Saints might get something from that. Newcastle don't have a hope in hell.
No Vardey Thing is I want spurs to win the saints gameUnited profit from their loss/draw Its hard wanting the bastards to win but at some point we have to realise whats best
Why?
