Var has been pretty consistent in calling offside on tight calls from the arm pit like this though. Measuring from feet would be the same issue as you'd still have centimetres in it with a margin for error when the video is stopped.



But at least it would remove most of the bullshit vertical (slanted) lines, as they would only ever be a maximum of, say, 30cm off the floor, rather than going from a shoulder, over 5ft up in the air.It also removes the "lean" from the equation.As I said earlier, a defender will usually be leaning away from the goal because he's running OUT towards the ball, whereas the attacker is almost always going to be leaning IN towards the goal, because that's the direction he's running.The benefit should always be given to the attacker, but using the current rules & structures, it benefits defences more.Eliminate the lean and get better results.They also need to 100% confirm the minimum accurate distance that can be measured.I've seen estimates of anything up to 3 inches, meaning that they should not be allowed to adjudicate on anything less than or equal to that distance.Finally, I wonder if it would be possible to line up a strip of small cameras the full length of the touchline (don't want a moving camera like we tried in Rugby League, as a few players were injured by running in to it).But surely a fixed strip of cameras, possibly even with a laser aligner on each, like an alarm system - Attached to a slim board or long plank, that clips together to cover the full length of each touchline, could be implemented, which also remopves the argument about "perspective".Sounds a bit ridiculous, but is it any more ridiculous than some guy in Stockley Park effectively deciding whether or not to grant a goal by aligning and re-aligning his vertical lines, to put them either just on- or just off-side. We've seen it done before.