It's either Suarez or VvD for me. We hit some troughs before and after 2013-14, so I wonder how poorly things might have become if we hadn't hit that brief high in the middle of the decade. And let's not pretend he wasn't great before that. Yes, he had some struggles with his finishing when he first arrived, but who can forget that outrageous slalom through United's defense to set up Kuyt's tap-in? What about the chest control and finish against Newcastle? What about finishing the hat trick at Carrow Road with a chip from 50 yards? Then, he went an entire season doing those things game after game. The desire was the other thing that rate him for me. I've never seen anyone want to win as badly as he did, even when he clearly wanted to get away before the 2013 season started and he got put in the doghouse by Rogers, he still came roaring out of the gate. He also gets huge bonus points for the "dive" in front of Moyseh.



Virgil, has been exactly as advertised and then some. Two years here and we've got to the finals of Europe two times, winning once. Ninety seven points in his first full season and quite possibly more than that his second, with the first league title in 30 years surely in the offing. The team's league record since he arrived is 56 wins, 12 draws, and 4 losses. He's like a human cheat mode. We clinched #6 last year when he chased down Son a split second before he could get his shot away -- and made it look easy.