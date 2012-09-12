« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool's Player of the Decade  (Read 6692 times)

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Suarez is the best player of the decade.
Salah has scored more goals in fewer games and actually won trophies.

Fuck Suarez.
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Henderson....we'll look back in years to come appreciating what a fantastic person and player he has been for our club
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Has to be VvD, before he arrived we used to regularly concede 2's and 3's in games, making it nigh on impossible to win things. He transformed our defence almost overnight, you no longer shat yourself when the opposition got a corner, every dangerous cross was headed away with ease. He has so much presence, you'd think he was eight feet tall, yet he's incredibly graceful for such a big man, an amazing array of passes and he makes every defender around him look world class. Look at the effect he's had on Lovren for example.
An alpha male if ever there were, but he's never hateful with it, his fellow players want his leadership, whenever he barks an instruction you never catch anyone telling him to fuck off, they listen and carry out his instructions, they do it gladly in fact.

Suarez is more exciting, probably the best player we've had (technique wise) since Barnes in his pomp and his 2014 season is the best individual season from ANY player in Prem history but he didn't transform the club like VvD, the foundations were built on sand, once he left you knew everything would crumble.

It's VvD for me, by quite a distance.
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
VVD hasnt been around long enough for me to be player of the decade.

Due to their continual high level of performances over the decade then it has to be Hendo or Bobby.

Ok stuff it Im going to break my rule and say Gerrard. Id love to see him in his prime playing in todays team.
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Suarez dominated in a way that is impossible now, because the team is much better. The club was in an awful state whenhhe joined, and he was the first glimmer of hope after the dark years with Hodgson and the owners chaos. We desperately needed a hero. Now the whole club is doing great and the team is like a machine.

One reason I love the guy, despite his obvious flaws, was how he played. It wasn't just skills, he had tenaciousness like a mad dog. The opponents literally feared him, because he could just steal the ball and score. That desire to win was amazing to watch. The combination of desire and quality wa just like Gerrard in his pomp.
It's hard to call someone the player of the decade after 2 seasons (and only one full one), but it's also hard to discount Van Dijk. In my 18 years of following the sport, I don't think I've ever seen someone transform a football team as much as Virgil transformed us. Almost overnight! But he beats Suarez in my book, despite the latter's incredible talent. He won one League Cup with us and brought us mountains of extracurricular crap to deal with. I enjoyed having him here, but...eh.

I've mulled taking the quote out of my sig off and on for years, occasionally because I stopped believing it and more often because it no longer seems necessary. But despite my bias (though he's not my favorite player), I think I have to vote with the Henderson supporters here. Even just from a numbers standpoint - he's the only player we have who's actually been here for nearly the entire decade, and the only post-2000 players with more appearances for us are Carragher, Stevie, Hyypia, Reina, and Fowler.  He'll almost certainly beat the last two on that front by the time he leaves/retires, and maybe Sami too.

And regardless of how important you think the captainship is, or how you view Hendo's skills, he's the one who'll be forever enshrined in this moment:

And, if we can keep it up, he'll be the one forever enshrined lifting the PL trophy as well.

Yeah agreed. Suarez was incredibly talented and did ridiculous things that just made you go 'wow'. The closest we have in terms of that now is probably Firmino but he's so laser guided in terms of how he uses his ability as opposed to Suarez who was a lot more off the cuff that they're two very different players.

But like you say, he's been here almost the whole decade and in that time he's gone from being written off before he signed, then called a flop and lumped in with Carroll, Downing and Adam from that era, almost swapped for Clint Dempsey, shuffled around and even under Klopp, continued to be written off - it wasn't so long ago that some were saying the captaincy should be taken off him and given to Van Dijk for example. After the Champions League final, Niall Quinn was on RTE talking about him and how he wasn't even one of the highest rated players at the Sunderland Academy when he was there. To come through all that whilst continuing to improve and to reach the level he's now at and be part of one of the best teams in the world (or [/i]the[/i] best, since last week) means that it has to be him for me.
Definitely Suarez. My favourite player to watch ever. Just can't erase the many moments of utter brilliance from my memory. 2nd is a toss up between van Dijk, Salah and Mane. All instrumental in our recent success.
Is Trent not getting recognition because there's still a lot more to come  ???

Book him in for player of the next decade. Crazy to think how good he already is at 21.

Bit of a hard decision this one. Given how drastically the squad has changed under Klopp if you don't pick Gerrard or Henderson you're basically looking at players who've featured in a Liverpool shirt for less than 50% of the decade.

For mine, I reckon Mané. He was the first "big" signing under Klopp's reign and whilst he has not only been amazing throughout his entire time at the club; he established the pathway that has made the club an attractive prospect for players at club clubs below the elite tier looking to make the step up. Obviously having Klopp helps, but the likes of Salah, Alisson, Virgil, Keita would've certainly been encouraged by the fact Mané took his game to another level after joining us.
Henderson.
Salah has scored more goals in fewer games and actually won trophies.

Fuck Suarez.

A bit harsh but I agree with the sentiment entirely.
VVD for me. He's the biggest turning point in our defence becoming so good and he's just brought so much to the best team we've had for a long long time. Second would be Suarez because he is the best player we've had this decade and only matched by Van Dijk, who I believe will go down as one of the best defenders of all time if he keeps up his current form. Third would be a tie between Salah and Mane for similar reasons as what I said about Van Dijk. Alisson is unlucky to miss out but only because he's only been here for one full season.
Im changing my vote to Henderson

Im remembering our 13/14 season and how we felt at the time that hendersons suspension was key to us not winning. Six seasons later he is driving the team on as klopp's trusted lieutenant. At times, it felt like his biggest crime was being not Gerrard, but who the fcuk is?
Im changing my vote to Henderson

Im remembering our 13/14 season and how we felt at the time that hendersons suspension was key to us not winning. Six seasons later he is driving the team on as klopp's trusted lieutenant. At times, it felt like his biggest crime was being not Gerrard, but who the fcuk is?

I still blame Victor Moses for playing the ball short to him meaning he had to go studs up to stop a counter-attack.
Suarez as a Footballer. Henderson overall.

I still blame Victor Moses for playing the ball short to him meaning he had to go studs up to stop a counter-attack.

And hadn't Moses bottled out of a challenge just before so Henderson was trying to set an example?

Or am I getting confused with one of Gerrard's sendings off? ;D
There's been great players at the club this past decade but the best team has been the current without a shadow of a doubt. Therefore surely the player has to come from that group? Got to give it to our captain for me. That scream of "yyeeeessss" when he lifted old big ears is a beautiful sight to behold and epitomises this current team. Hendo all day long for me...
It's either Suarez or VvD for me.  We hit some troughs before and after 2013-14, so I wonder how poorly things might have become if we hadn't hit that brief high in the middle of the decade.  And let's not pretend he wasn't great before that.  Yes, he had some struggles with his finishing when he first arrived, but who can forget that outrageous slalom through United's defense to set up Kuyt's tap-in?  What about the chest control and finish against Newcastle?  What about finishing the hat trick at Carrow Road with a chip from 50 yards?  Then, he went an entire season doing those things game after game.  The desire was the other thing that rate him for me.  I've never seen anyone want to win as badly as he did, even when he clearly wanted to get away before the 2013 season started and he got put in the doghouse by Rogers, he still came roaring out of the gate.  He also gets huge bonus points for the "dive" in front of Moyseh. 

Virgil, has been exactly as advertised and then some.  Two years here and we've got to the finals of Europe two times, winning once.  Ninety seven points in his first full season and quite possibly more than that his second, with the first league title in 30 years surely in the offing.  The team's league record since he arrived is 56 wins, 12 draws, and 4 losses.  He's like a human cheat mode.  We clinched #6 last year when he chased down Son a split second before he could get his shot away -- and made it look easy. 
For me it is Mo, with Hendo and VVD a close second. Stevie is one of my two favourite footballers ever, but his career came to a close and as much as I love him, I sort of exclude him from this decade.
And I really, really hope that I will be here in ten years time and be able to then say that TAA is player of the decade - the countdown starts next week!
Player of the Decade? The best player I've ever seen play for Liverpool is Suarez no question, but that doesn't make a legend. Ultimately, he didn't win anything with us despite the fact he could easily have if he'd stayed put and the number of transfer sagas/fiascos he was involved with don't put him anywhere near the list of Player of the Decade. He could have been a legend, but being brutally honest, he will be nothing but a footnote amongst the true greats of the club. Player of the Decade could legitimately be anyone in the team right now. But in terms of quality, commitment and silverware, I'd have to say Salah or Van Dijk.

But I'll have to say Jordan Henderson. He's seen it all at this club - the highs, the lows, the pressure, the criticisms, the praise and finally the accolades. There are more technically gifted players but in terms of sheer force of personality and dedication to improve, there hasn't been a more committed footballer at Liverpool FC. Hellbent on proving all critics wrong, he has risen from the lowest form and confidence to be a European Cup winning captain. The transformation is the greatest I've ever seen in the professional game.

If everyone at the club had his attitude, we'd never have to worry about anything ever again.
If we win #19 come May, it's got to be Hendo doesn't it? Yes, it'll already be the start of the new decade but it'll be the end of a season which started in 2019.

From nearly being shown the door in favor of Clint Dempsey, he'll have won: a League Cup and then as captain the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League.
Player of the Decade? The best player I've ever seen play for Liverpool is Suarez no question, but that doesn't make a legend. Ultimately, he didn't win anything with us despite the fact he could easily have if he'd stayed put and the number of transfer sagas/fiascos he was involved with don't put him anywhere near the list of Player of the Decade. He could have been a legend, but being brutally honest, he will be nothing but a footnote amongst the true greats of the club. Player of the Decade could legitimately be anyone in the team right now. But in terms of quality, commitment and silverware, I'd have to say Salah or Van Dijk.

But I'll have to say Jordan Henderson. He's seen it all at this club - the highs, the lows, the pressure, the criticisms, the praise and finally the accolades. There are more technically gifted players but in terms of sheer force of personality and dedication to improve, there hasn't been a more committed footballer at Liverpool FC. Hellbent on proving all critics wrong, he has risen from the lowest form and confidence to be a European Cup winning captain. The transformation is the greatest I've ever seen in the professional game.

If everyone at the club had his attitude, we'd never have to worry about anything ever again.


You've saved me a lot of typing. I'm voting Henderson as well, for pretty much all of the reasons you've listed. Great post.  :wellin
Player of the Decade? The best player I've ever seen play for Liverpool is Suarez no question, but that doesn't make a legend. Ultimately, he didn't win anything with us despite the fact he could easily have if he'd stayed put and the number of transfer sagas/fiascos he was involved with don't put him anywhere near the list of Player of the Decade. He could have been a legend, but being brutally honest, he will be nothing but a footnote amongst the true greats of the club. Player of the Decade could legitimately be anyone in the team right now. But in terms of quality, commitment and silverware, I'd have to say Salah or Van Dijk.

But I'll have to say Jordan Henderson. He's seen it all at this club - the highs, the lows, the pressure, the criticisms, the praise and finally the accolades. There are more technically gifted players but in terms of sheer force of personality and dedication to improve, there hasn't been a more committed footballer at Liverpool FC. Hellbent on proving all critics wrong, he has risen from the lowest form and confidence to be a European Cup winning captain. The transformation is the greatest I've ever seen in the professional game.

If everyone at the club had his attitude, we'd never have to worry about anything ever again.

Beautifully put. It has to be Hendo.
Hendo for sure.
You've saved me a lot of typing. I'm voting Henderson as well, for pretty much all of the reasons you've listed. Great post.  :wellin
Player of the Decade? The best player I've ever seen play for Liverpool is Suarez no question, but that doesn't make a legend. Ultimately, he didn't win anything with us despite the fact he could easily have if he'd stayed put and the number of transfer sagas/fiascos he was involved with don't put him anywhere near the list of Player of the Decade. He could have been a legend, but being brutally honest, he will be nothing but a footnote amongst the true greats of the club. Player of the Decade could legitimately be anyone in the team right now. But in terms of quality, commitment and silverware, I'd have to say Salah or Van Dijk.

But I'll have to say Jordan Henderson. He's seen it all at this club - the highs, the lows, the pressure, the criticisms, the praise and finally the accolades. There are more technically gifted players but in terms of sheer force of personality and dedication to improve, there hasn't been a more committed footballer at Liverpool FC. Hellbent on proving all critics wrong, he has risen from the lowest form and confidence to be a European Cup winning captain. The transformation is the greatest I've ever seen in the professional game.

If everyone at the club had his attitude, we'd never have to worry about anything ever again.

Well said. Was almost sold to Fulham!
Suarez was the best player for me but tainted along with only being here 3 seasons.

Hendo for the service hes given and proving doubters wrong over and over again.

Mane the next shout as someone said earlier , he was the one signing who seemed to start this journey and has been unplayable at times over the last few years.

Mo because of his first season, that nearly hands it to him alone along with what he has backed it up with since

VVD just here, a year or two too late for me because hed be top of the list otherwise

Coutinho not far off but again tainted.

There will be ridiculous competition for this award in the next decade.
so many candidates, but one thing to consider is whether they were the total package not just wearing the shirt but how they left, i.e suarez and coutinho, i put them in the torres club, great football, some of the best we ever seen, but spoiled it at the end.

For me, its Henderson, in a role that many thought he shouldnt have (which is weird since i remember how important he was in 13/14), to now potentially establishing himself quite rightly on the mt rushmore of liverpool captains. With him and Klopp, who knows how much more silverware he is going to collect over the next few years, but im feeling pretty confident

Henderson. He was lumped in with the failed signings of Adam, Downing and Carroll, criticised by many and nearly flogged to Fulham. But he refused, he fought for his place and captained the side to 4 finals before lifting our 6th Champions League. And there's been a couple after that too...
In Hendo's period at the club, he's been knocked down so many times and just got back up and worked harder. The club tried to sell him, he got up and worked harder. He missed the league in the most heartbreaking way, he got back up and worked harder. He copped sustained abuse from the stands, he got back up and worked harder. He personifies 'through the storm'. He mirrors the clubs journey so much so over the last decade I can't see how it could be anyone else.
Suarez was the best player but Hendersons my pick. The fucking yards this lads put in. Showed up in 2011 i think. Lifer. The man played with Lucas for years.
In Hendo's period at the club, he's been knocked down so many times and just got back up and worked harder. The club tried to sell him, he got up and worked harder. He missed the league in the most heartbreaking way, he got back up and worked harder. He copped sustained abuse from the stands, he got back up and worked harder. He personifies 'through the storm'. He mirrors the clubs journey so much so over the last decade I can't see how it could be anyone else.

Absolutely. 100%
