Has to be VvD, before he arrived we used to regularly concede 2's and 3's in games, making it nigh on impossible to win things. He transformed our defence almost overnight, you no longer shat yourself when the opposition got a corner, every dangerous cross was headed away with ease. He has so much presence, you'd think he was eight feet tall, yet he's incredibly graceful for such a big man, an amazing array of passes and he makes every defender around him look world class. Look at the effect he's had on Lovren for example.
An alpha male if ever there were, but he's never hateful with it, his fellow players want his leadership, whenever he barks an instruction you never catch anyone telling him to fuck off, they listen and carry out his instructions, they do it gladly in fact.
Suarez is more exciting, probably the best player we've had (technique wise) since Barnes in his pomp and his 2014 season is the best individual season from ANY player in Prem history but he didn't transform the club like VvD, the foundations were built on sand, once he left you knew everything would crumble.
It's VvD for me, by quite a distance.