It's hard to call someone the player of the decade after 2 seasons (and only one full one), but it's also hard to discount Van Dijk. In my 18 years of following the sport, I don't think I've ever seen someone transform a football team as much as Virgil transformed us. Almost overnight! But he beats Suarez in my book, despite the latter's incredible talent. He won one League Cup with us and brought us mountains of extracurricular crap to deal with. I enjoyed having him here, but...eh.



I've mulled taking the quote out of my sig off and on for years, occasionally because I stopped believing it and more often because it no longer seems necessary. But despite my bias (though he's not my favorite player), I think I have to vote with the Henderson supporters here. Even just from a numbers standpoint - he's the only player we have who's actually been here for nearly the entire decade, and the only post-2000 players with more appearances for us are Carragher, Stevie, Hyypia, Reina, and Fowler. He'll almost certainly beat the last two on that front by the time he leaves/retires, and maybe Sami too.



And regardless of how important you think the captainship is, or how you view Hendo's skills, he's the one who'll be forever enshrined in this moment:



And, if we can keep it up, he'll be the one forever enshrined lifting the PL trophy as well.



Yeah agreed. Suarez was incredibly talented and did ridiculous things that just made you go 'wow'. The closest we have in terms of that now is probably Firmino but he's so laser guided in terms of how he uses his ability as opposed to Suarez who was a lot more off the cuff that they're two very different players.But like you say, he's been here almost the whole decade and in that time he's gone from being written off before he signed, then called a flop and lumped in with Carroll, Downing and Adam from that era, almost swapped for Clint Dempsey, shuffled around and even under Klopp, continued to be written off - it wasn't so long ago that some were saying the captaincy should be taken off him and given to Van Dijk for example. After the Champions League final, Niall Quinn was on RTE talking about him and how he wasn't even one of the highest rated players at the Sunderland Academy when he was there. To come through all that whilst continuing to improve and to reach the level he's now at and be part of one of the best teams in the world (or [/i]the[/i] best, since last week) means that it has to be him for me.