« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Player of the Decade  (Read 6042 times)

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,387
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 12:48:45 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:13:44 AM
Suarez is the best player of the decade.
Salah has scored more goals in fewer games and actually won trophies.

Fuck Suarez.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 12:55:19 PM »
Henderson....we'll look back in years to come appreciating what a fantastic person and player he has been for our club
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 01:10:59 PM »
Has to be VvD, before he arrived we used to regularly concede 2's and 3's in games, making it nigh on impossible to win things. He transformed our defence almost overnight, you no longer shat yourself when the opposition got a corner, every dangerous cross was headed away with ease. He has so much presence, you'd think he was eight feet tall, yet he's incredibly graceful for such a big man, an amazing array of passes and he makes every defender around him look world class. Look at the effect he's had on Lovren for example.
An alpha male if ever there were, but he's never hateful with it, his fellow players want his leadership, whenever he barks an instruction you never catch anyone telling him to fuck off, they listen and carry out his instructions, they do it gladly in fact.

Suarez is more exciting, probably the best player we've had (technique wise) since Barnes in his pomp and his 2014 season is the best individual season from ANY player in Prem history but he didn't transform the club like VvD, the foundations were built on sand, once he left you knew everything would crumble.

It's VvD for me, by quite a distance.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,550
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 01:22:53 PM »
VVD hasnt been around long enough for me to be player of the decade.

Due to their continual high level of performances over the decade then it has to be Hendo or Bobby.

Ok stuff it Im going to break my rule and say Gerrard. Id love to see him in his prime playing in todays team.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,547
  • Meh sd
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 01:26:19 PM »
Suarez dominated in a way that is impossible now, because the team is much better. The club was in an awful state whenhhe joined, and he was the first glimmer of hope after the dark years with Hodgson and the owners chaos. We desperately needed a hero. Now the whole club is doing great and the team is like a machine.

One reason I love the guy, despite his obvious flaws, was how he played. It wasn't just skills, he had tenaciousness like a mad dog. The opponents literally feared him, because he could just steal the ball and score. That desire to win was amazing to watch. The combination of desire and quality wa just like Gerrard in his pomp.
Logged

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,496
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 03:28:21 PM »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 05:09:54 AM
It's hard to call someone the player of the decade after 2 seasons (and only one full one), but it's also hard to discount Van Dijk. In my 18 years of following the sport, I don't think I've ever seen someone transform a football team as much as Virgil transformed us. Almost overnight! But he beats Suarez in my book, despite the latter's incredible talent. He won one League Cup with us and brought us mountains of extracurricular crap to deal with. I enjoyed having him here, but...eh.

I've mulled taking the quote out of my sig off and on for years, occasionally because I stopped believing it and more often because it no longer seems necessary. But despite my bias (though he's not my favorite player), I think I have to vote with the Henderson supporters here. Even just from a numbers standpoint - he's the only player we have who's actually been here for nearly the entire decade, and the only post-2000 players with more appearances for us are Carragher, Stevie, Hyypia, Reina, and Fowler.  He'll almost certainly beat the last two on that front by the time he leaves/retires, and maybe Sami too.

And regardless of how important you think the captainship is, or how you view Hendo's skills, he's the one who'll be forever enshrined in this moment:

And, if we can keep it up, he'll be the one forever enshrined lifting the PL trophy as well.

Yeah agreed. Suarez was incredibly talented and did ridiculous things that just made you go 'wow'. The closest we have in terms of that now is probably Firmino but he's so laser guided in terms of how he uses his ability as opposed to Suarez who was a lot more off the cuff that they're two very different players.

But like you say, he's been here almost the whole decade and in that time he's gone from being written off before he signed, then called a flop and lumped in with Carroll, Downing and Adam from that era, almost swapped for Clint Dempsey, shuffled around and even under Klopp, continued to be written off - it wasn't so long ago that some were saying the captaincy should be taken off him and given to Van Dijk for example. After the Champions League final, Niall Quinn was on RTE talking about him and how he wasn't even one of the highest rated players at the Sunderland Academy when he was there. To come through all that whilst continuing to improve and to reach the level he's now at and be part of one of the best teams in the world (or [/i]the[/i] best, since last week) means that it has to be him for me.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,193
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #166 on: Today at 12:50:52 PM »
Definitely Suarez. My favourite player to watch ever. Just can't erase the many moments of utter brilliance from my memory. 2nd is a toss up between van Dijk, Salah and Mane. All instrumental in our recent success.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:48:41 PM »
Quote from: scutty on December 26, 2019, 04:39:02 PM
Is Trent not getting recognition because there's still a lot more to come  ???

Book him in for player of the next decade. Crazy to think how good he already is at 21.

Bit of a hard decision this one. Given how drastically the squad has changed under Klopp if you don't pick Gerrard or Henderson you're basically looking at players who've featured in a Liverpool shirt for less than 50% of the decade.

For mine, I reckon Mané. He was the first "big" signing under Klopp's reign and whilst he has not only been amazing throughout his entire time at the club; he established the pathway that has made the club an attractive prospect for players at club clubs below the elite tier looking to make the step up. Obviously having Klopp helps, but the likes of Salah, Alisson, Virgil, Keita would've certainly been encouraged by the fact Mané took his game to another level after joining us.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:53:18 PM »
Henderson.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,775
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:54:37 PM »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:48:45 PM
Salah has scored more goals in fewer games and actually won trophies.

Fuck Suarez.

A bit harsh but I agree with the sentiment entirely.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,016
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:56:18 PM »
VVD for me. He's the biggest turning point in our defence becoming so good and he's just brought so much to the best team we've had for a long long time. Second would be Suarez because he is the best player we've had this decade and only matched by Van Dijk, who I believe will go down as one of the best defenders of all time if he keeps up his current form. Third would be a tie between Salah and Mane for similar reasons as what I said about Van Dijk. Alisson is unlucky to miss out but only because he's only been here for one full season.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:07:21 PM »
Im changing my vote to Henderson

Im remembering our 13/14 season and how we felt at the time that hendersons suspension was key to us not winning. Six seasons later he is driving the team on as klopp's trusted lieutenant. At times, it felt like his biggest crime was being not Gerrard, but who the fcuk is?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,775
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:16:19 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:07:21 PM
Im changing my vote to Henderson

Im remembering our 13/14 season and how we felt at the time that hendersons suspension was key to us not winning. Six seasons later he is driving the team on as klopp's trusted lieutenant. At times, it felt like his biggest crime was being not Gerrard, but who the fcuk is?

I still blame Victor Moses for playing the ball short to him meaning he had to go studs up to stop a counter-attack.
Logged

Offline Legoland

  • Plazzie Brick Lid :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:19:45 PM »
Suarez as a Footballer. Henderson overall.

Sent from my ONEPLUS A6000 using Tapatalk

Logged
You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are.

Online petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,731
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #174 on: Today at 06:36:51 PM »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,562
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #175 on: Today at 06:39:10 PM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:16:19 PM
I still blame Victor Moses for playing the ball short to him meaning he had to go studs up to stop a counter-attack.

And hadn't Moses bottled out of a challenge just before so Henderson was trying to set an example?

Or am I getting confused with one of Gerrard's sendings off? ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 