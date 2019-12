Hendo defo.



Others stars may have shone brighter, others may have had an instant impact but Hendo has been a near constant force who has got stronger and more influential as the decade has passed.



He's Captained the side for half a decade and lifted 3 major trophies in the last 6 months.



He's overcome the pressure of a huge transfer fee at 21yrs old.



He's overcome ridicule and hostility from his own fans.



He's overcome the humiliation of being told he can leave only to tell the manager, no I'll stay and improve.



He's taken over from one of the most iconic Club Captains we've had with the perfect balance of confidence and reverence.



He's become his own man, in his own way and lead us to places we didn't believe possible at the start of the decade.



You know what else he does?



He gets us!! He's one of us!! He wants what we want!!



Can't be anyone else for me.



