Gerrard for me.



Time to put down the pipe. Played 5 seasons well past his best and in the last couple years often in the side on name rather than merit. 29 non-penalty goals in the decade in all competitions compared to banging in 15-20 a year in the latter part of the 00's in which he would definitely win this award. For the 10's he probably shouldn't make the top 50.Our best player this decade has been Van Dijk, but maybe hasn't been here long enough to win it. I'll go for Henderson's longevity of leadership, commitment and often underrated quality to pip VVD, Salah and Suarez.