Author Topic: Liverpool's Player of the Decade  (Read 2944 times)

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:19:44 PM »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 05:14:02 PM
Henderson for me. He has been here through the dark times and the best of times (with maybe the best of best times still to come). He is the epitome of what the club was and what weve become.

This. Won three trophees as a captain this decade, which is not too bad either.
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:11:11 AM »
Suarez, easily. Salah and Virgil are close but Suarez was on another level.

You can overthink it and try to be nice. But every time he took the field, he was electric...even his off days were thrilling.
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:40:34 AM »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:11:11 AM
Suarez, easily. Salah and Virgil are close but Suarez was on another level.

You can overthink it and try to be nice. But every time he took the field, he was electric...even his off days were thrilling.

Can't believe his long range goal was not in Sky's consideration of goal of the decade, or any of his goals against Norwich for that matter. He was/is a nutter, but man he was good.
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:03:04 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 03:02:37 PM
Gerrard for me.

Time to put down the pipe. Played 5 seasons well past his best and in the last couple years often in the side on name rather than merit. 29 non-penalty goals in the decade in all competitions compared to banging in 15-20 a year in the latter part of the 00's in which he would definitely win this award. For the 10's he probably shouldn't make the top 50.


Our best player this decade has been Van Dijk, but maybe hasn't been here long enough to win it. I'll go for Henderson's longevity of leadership, commitment and often underrated quality to pip VVD, Salah and Suarez.


