Dudes, Luis Suarez has been the best player in the Premier League era and not just for Liverpool, for all teams. However, he won't get that mantle cos people are stupidly counting league titles and number of years at a club. So, if Suarez played for Norwich and scored 50 goals a season for 5 years in a row and didn't win the league title, the award would still go to Giggs or the likes of Peckham and most on here would agree with that, but not me.



In other news, Cantona says Man Utd are playing like an old man having sex, and then apologises because he is not talking about himself.