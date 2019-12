Mark Hughes and Robbie Savage. Who else you thinking?



Jon Walters?Joey Jones can count as Wrexham and he still lives there. My missus meets him many the morning walking the dog.I don't like to admit it but I had a few beers once with Mickey Thomas when I lived in London, when he was at Chelsea with Joey and he was fucking mad and a good craic.There's a few more obscure ones like Bryan Hughes and Eddie Niedswieki. All in all for a town of about 65,000, not bad.