Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00

Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
think its because of the threat of vardy and our long trip to qatar.

Our team is based on intensity and the amount of game and lack of rest might be a factor.

ah...but screw that. This team is capable of grinding and doing everything for the 3 points.

Earlier we score the better. They will need to come at us and as usual fit our play.

Its going to be tough but hopefully we end the day with 3 points.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:32:23 PM »
I feel Mo will have a cracker. Brace or hat trick incoming
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 PM
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:36:27 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:48:05 PM
I can't believe so many people are shitting themselves because of Leicester. We limited a better side in Flamengo to very few chances and then went on and beat them. It won't be easy, but there's no reason why we can't win this.

Not dreading the Leicester team as a whole, it's more about whether we can get straight into our rhythm after the Qatar games. If we are anywhere near our best we have every chance.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:38:50 PM »
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on Today at 03:36:27 PM
Not dreading the Leicester team as a whole, it's more about whether we can get straight into our rhythm after the Qatar games. If we are anywhere near our best we have every chance.

To be fair we really haven't been in our "rhythm" for most of the season and yet keep winning game after game.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:41:29 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:38:50 PM
To be fair we really haven't been in our "rhythm" for most of the season and yet keep winning game after game.

The last two games before we left for Qatar were much better performanes to be fair.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:49:17 PM »
First goal is massive. Leicester haven't lost in 40 home games after scoring first.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:00:02 PM »
Now Rodgers has just implied that he laid the foundations for Klopp, I want us to twat them all over the place.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:04:38 PM »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 04:00:02 PM
Now Rodgers has just implied that he laid the foundations for Klopp, I want us to twat them all over the place.

Typical, he is such an arrogant person. We really need to destroy them today.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:09:57 PM »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 04:00:02 PM
Now Rodgers has just implied that he laid the foundations for Klopp, I want us to twat them all over the place.
I guess he did, as he was the Manager before Jurgan and he did have no idea how to use Bobby, so anyone else would have made an improvement there
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:17:41 PM »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 04:00:02 PM
Now Rodgers has just implied that he laid the foundations for Klopp, I want us to twat them all over the place.

Says the man who brought us Balotelli and Benteke.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #170 on: Today at 04:19:34 PM »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 04:00:02 PM
Now Rodgers has just implied that he laid the foundations for Klopp, I want us to twat them all over the place.
Rodgers talking himself up, now there's a shocker.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #171 on: Today at 04:25:31 PM »
What were the exact quotes? Hopefully it's not as some on here have described it, but it would be disappointing if it is. He goes to Celtic stays under the radar then comes back to the Premier League and as soon as his side start to do well his head starts to inflate along with them.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:37:22 PM »
Can we have the full quotes?
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #173 on: Today at 04:49:31 PM »
''We were part of the process at Liverpool when we were there (when Rodgers was manager from 2012-15) and for the next couple of years Jurgen continued to build on that.''

Those are the quotes
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #174 on: Today at 04:51:10 PM »
its not even worth getting angry about its just such a load of bullshit. made me laugh more than anything to be honest
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #175 on: Today at 04:52:55 PM »
A giant standing on the shoulders of a dwarf can see further.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #176 on: Today at 04:54:08 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:49:31 PM
''We were part of the process at Liverpool when we were there (when Rodgers was manager from 2012-15) and for the next couple of years Jurgen continued to build on that.''

Those are the quotes

Thanks for that.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:54:26 PM »
What process is that then? Getting twatted 6-1 by Stoke and replacing Suarez with Balotelli? We had to tear it all down and Klopp had to start from scratch.

Still, nothing to get that worked up about. I thought he'd said something more arrogant but it's not that bad.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #178 on: Today at 05:07:26 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:54:26 PM
What process is that then? Getting twatted 6-1 by Stoke and replacing Suarez with Balotelli? We had to tear it all down and Klopp had to start from scratch.

Still, nothing to get that worked up about. I thought he'd said something more arrogant but it's not that bad.

Well its clear that Balottelli wasn't first choice, we put our eggs in the Alexis Sanchez basket, and after that we didn't have a proper plan. We also were too dependent on Sturridge being fit.

In any case, Klopp had to rebuild pretty much everything. It's not like he took over after that 13/14 season.

Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #179 on: Today at 05:07:32 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:49:31 PM
''We were part of the process at Liverpool when we were there (when Rodgers was manager from 2012-15) and for the next couple of years Jurgen continued to build on that.''

Those are the quotes
Laughable. Not surprising coming from Rodgers.

Feeling very optimistic today. Keita has played a lot recently, but he will be important today if he starts. I think we come away with a narrow win while outplaying then.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #180 on: Today at 05:10:40 PM »
Any chance Wijnaldum makes this? Didnt see him in any of the training pictures.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #181 on: Today at 05:12:56 PM »
Quote from: Stevie2810 on Today at 05:10:40 PM
Any chance Wijnaldum makes this? Didnt see him in any of the training pictures.

No way of telling right now.

I imagine he'll be on the bench at least considering he was on the bench this past Saturday.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #182 on: Today at 05:19:02 PM »
Brenda's ego, size of the Grand Canyon
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #183 on: Today at 05:23:15 PM »
Quote from: Stevie2810 on Today at 05:10:40 PM
Any chance Wijnaldum makes this? Didnt see him in any of the training pictures.
Thought he trained earlier in the week but didnt seem to be there in the photos the other day, so most likely the bench. Wouldnt mind seeing Lallana start if hes not available, along with Henderson and Keita
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #184 on: Today at 05:24:01 PM »
Difficult game today against a side who is really dangerous on the counter with Vardy who seems to be on a similar run if form as when they won the league. Vardys pace will create problems for us, as it does for most teams. If we can prevent the passes coming in behind our defence for him to run onto, then we will msnage to keep him quiet. Easier said then done as they have some quality players in their midfield, very good fullbacks and a solid set of centre backs. Their wingers arent the quickest, but they are tricky. Need a really good perfomance today to get a win.

Hopefully we will continue to improve our performances and become a bit more clinical in front of goal ( we seem to squander some massive chances). We need to keep the momentum going and not let anyone feel like its possible to catch us. But any win will do today, its a difficult away match.

Come on Liverpool!! YNWA!!!
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #185 on: Today at 05:36:23 PM »
Win here and the title is done
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #186 on: Today at 05:39:16 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:36:23 PM
Win here and the title is done

 :missus
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #187 on: Today at 05:39:33 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:36:23 PM
Win here and the title is done
Not sure Id quite go that far, but win here and City are the only other team with a chance
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #188 on: Today at 05:42:02 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:36:23 PM
Win here and the title is done

Win this and i might just maybe start to allow myself to think we could have a chance at possibly winning the league.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #189 on: Today at 05:45:02 PM »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 05:42:02 PM
Win this and i might just maybe start to allow myself to think we could have a chance at possibly winning the league.
^^^^^
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #190 on: Today at 05:46:21 PM »
Win this and we get three points.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #191 on: Today at 05:47:12 PM »
Don't really understand the negativity towards BR.
He did his best with a limited squad and very nearly won the premiership for us.
He proved himself again at Celtic and has had a dramatic effect on a Leicester team that hasn't set the world alight since they won it themselves.
Sure he says a few stupid things, I can't dislike him for it - How many players in tonight's Liverpool squad were there under Rogers? - there are a few, so he has had some input into the process.
Yes he has a big Ego - name a manager who doesn't - some hide them better than others, thats shrewdness.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #192 on: Today at 05:48:56 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 04:49:31 PM
''We were part of the process at Liverpool when we were there (when Rodgers was manager from 2012-15) and for the next couple of years Jurgen continued to build on that.''

Those are the quotes

Errrr no.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #193 on: Today at 05:53:44 PM »
Quote from: skerriesred on Today at 05:47:12 PM
Don't really understand the negativity towards BR.
He did his best with a limited squad and very nearly won the premiership for us.
He proved himself again at Celtic and has had a dramatic effect on a Leicester team that hasn't set the world alight since they won it themselves.
Sure he says a few stupid things, I can't dislike him for it - How many players in tonight's Liverpool squad were there under Rogers? - there are a few, so he has had some input into the process.
Yes he has a big Ego - name a manager who doesn't - some hide them better than others, thats shrewdness.

Jurgen Klopp.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #194 on: Today at 05:56:29 PM »
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #195 on: Today at 05:58:10 PM »
Quote from: skerriesred on Today at 05:47:12 PM
Don't really understand the negativity towards BR.
He did his best with a limited squad and very nearly won the premiership for us.
He proved himself again at Celtic and has had a dramatic effect on a Leicester team that hasn't set the world alight since they won it themselves.
Sure he says a few stupid things, I can't dislike him for it - How many players in tonight's Liverpool squad were there under Rogers? - there are a few, so he has had some input into the process.
Yes he has a big Ego - name a manager who doesn't - some hide them better than others, thats shrewdness.

Agree, great fella met him a few times at Melwood and always stopped for a chat with fans. He loved the club and came so close to winning the Title with us. So he's got an ego, so what?

He has showed us nothing but respect since he left. He tried his best to do things the 'Liverpool Way' bit naive at times, but doesn't deserve some of the stick and abuse he gets on here.


Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #196 on: Today at 06:00:43 PM »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:58:10 PM
Agree, great fella met him a few times at Melwood and always stopped for a chat with fans. He loved the club and came so close to winning the Title with us. So he's got an ego, so what?

He has showed us nothing but respect since he left. He tried his best to do things the 'Liverpool Way' bit naive at times, but doesn't deserve some of the stick and abuse he gets on here.

Did you read the quotes?
