Difficult game today against a side who is really dangerous on the counter with Vardy who seems to be on a similar run if form as when they won the league. Vardys pace will create problems for us, as it does for most teams. If we can prevent the passes coming in behind our defence for him to run onto, then we will msnage to keep him quiet. Easier said then done as they have some quality players in their midfield, very good fullbacks and a solid set of centre backs. Their wingers arent the quickest, but they are tricky. Need a really good perfomance today to get a win.



Hopefully we will continue to improve our performances and become a bit more clinical in front of goal ( we seem to squander some massive chances). We need to keep the momentum going and not let anyone feel like its possible to catch us. But any win will do today, its a difficult away match.



Come on Liverpool!! YNWA!!!