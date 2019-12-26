« previous next »
Author Topic: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00  (Read 5813 times)

Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:40:56 PM »
We completely outplayed them at home earlier this season. I can't hardly see the difference this time.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:37:55 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 03:40:56 PM
We completely outplayed them at home earlier this season. I can't hardly see the difference this time.

Just looked at the stats. 18 shots to 2.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:38:38 PM »
Very tough game our 2nd hardest game left this season, with the points gap we have at the top a draw wouldn't be a bad result here.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:46:13 PM »
Win here and we go further ahead of 2nd and we'll not have to play them for the rest of the year! The fat lady will be clearing her throat.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:25:07 PM »
I kinda hope we sit back a little and egg them on. They need to win, draw is OK for us. I believe if we do that there is bound to be a counter opportunity or ball over the top that will catch them out....
Don't want us to go all gung ho and get sucker punched by the classic Vardy goal. (Though having Gomez back in the team mitigates against that to some extent)
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:10:45 PM »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 06:57:32 PM
Why would you play our slowest attacker against Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, especially in an away game?

That's an easy answer. Because my no.1 priority is not winning the game.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:15:18 PM »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 03:40:56 PM
We completely outplayed them at home earlier this season. I can't hardly see the difference this time.

I find it finny that a lot of people are saying we've been poor this season and cite the Leicester game as a clear example - I suspect without having watched it and only seen us scoring the winner in the last minute - when it's been one of our better performances this season and one where we should have been out of sight before Maddison equalised. Same with the Sheffield United and Villa games, both of which we deserved to win, despite the tight scorelines.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #87 on: Today at 07:02:04 PM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 06:15:18 PM
I find it finny that a lot of people are saying we've been poor this season and cite the Leicester game as a clear example - I suspect without having watched it and only seen us scoring the winner in the last minute - when it's been one of our better performances this season and one where we should have been out of sight before Maddison equalised. Same with the Sheffield United and Villa games, both of which we deserved to win, despite the tight scorelines.

Anybody who tells you we've been poor this season, you should stop communicating with them forever. They are just not worth it. It's a sign of poor humanity and you don't want to involve yourself with such people.

Here's the truth: This is reality. Not EA Sports Fifa. A league title winning team doesn't win every game easily and doesn't go through those games 90min of dominance. What i'm saying is obvious but people actually don't know this. Even when you win a game 2-0 or 2-1 or 3-0 you will go through some moments where you under pressure and have to do some defending and some moments where the opposition looks like scoring more than you, and you can still win that game. Now, under Klopp we've seen less of such situations, it's rare but the fact it happens some times and we still win those games is to our credit. In a normal season a title winner drops more points, loses a few games and draws more... But we are turning such situations into wins. Even when you win 3-0 you will go through tough moments, of course there's the odd game which is just too easy all the time, but if you expect that for most games, then you don't know jack about winning the league... this is why we had many fancy pants teams that just thought we'd rock up and beat a struggling club only to get caught with their pants down.

You need to communicate with some people with proper perspective. I know people doing punditry on TV that clearly show they are listening to too much Twitter and Playstation, cos we got a team that's won what something like 25 out of 26 games in the league, something like that, and even an amazing record in the first half of last season... and people saying we not playing well. Let me tell you what that means: It exposes such people that they don't know football, cos if a team wins that many games with such a high percetage of wins among the record for the league and one says that disappointing football and we not playing well, well, I wouldn't want a mother-in-law like that.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:08:05 PM »
Agree one hundred per cent.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:11:39 PM »
As someone born in Rutland, I regard Leicester as an imperialist occupying force


Lets batter these imperialist bastards!
