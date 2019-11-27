I think Klopp says to him, "You see this Robbo guy, this Fabinho guy. They're quite good right?" It took them 10-15 games to get into the system and used to the PL. They now start every game.
All of the Europeans would be coming off the Euro's (where you'd expect Germany to go far) and then a similar ramp up would take you through to November and then two of the front three head off to Africa for 1.5-months, so a perfect situation to set him up for success.
Against a low block you can drop Firmino into CM role, injuries, Mane and Salah age. The guy would be signing a 5 year contract so he has to be thinking over that contract what does he want to do and who to play with.
Alison, VVD, Gomez, Robbo, TAA and Fabinho are there for the bulk of that 5 years all things being even.
Say you compare that to Bayern. You have no clue what you're getting: Lewandowski (31), Perisic (31), Courtinho (loan), Muller (going), Boateng (going), Alaba (Chelsea?), Neuer (declining). They can make a pitch to build a team around him, or he can join an actual TEAM, and within 12-18 months probably be the center piece once he's settled in.