« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion  (Read 74701 times)

Online Knight

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 04:06:23 PM »
You'd have to be mad to go to Chelsea over us. And if you did, we don't want you. We want players that back themselves to play, that believe they're good enough for us. If you think you're only good enough for our bench you can go play for Chelsea and wonder at what might have been. This is the new era where we strengthen from a place of real strength rather than desperately hoping that the next player, or the next player, or the next player, will be the final piece of a jigsaw that never gets completed. The era where we get who we want, when we want them. Where players wait for us and hold out hope that we'll come calling. The era where players say 'it's there or nowhere'. This is the era where the greatest players in the world wax lyrical about us on BBC. This is the era that we only lose players on our terms because we're upgrading for the long term, where agents and chairmen evoke our name to try and drum up interest in their players.

This is the era we win at the transfer window, the only competition that counts ;)
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 04:13:39 PM »
So are we looking at #Werner2020 and #Mbappe2021 when he has one year left on his contract? How much would a player of his quality and age cost (transfer fee and wages) with 12 months left on a contract?

It feels weird (and brilliant) seeing everyone mentioning us as a great destination- another sign of the progress we have made over the past few years
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 04:16:25 PM »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:13:39 PM
So are we looking at #Werner2020 and #Mbappe2021 when he has one year left on his contract? How much would a player of his quality and age cost (transfer fee and wages) with 12 months left on a contract?

The chance of that happening is slim. He will either be sold in the summer or he'll sign a new contract.  I just don't see him running down his contract and pissing off supporters or PSG.  He's a loyal person..
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,216
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 04:17:55 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 04:03:05 PM
Werner has said he is open to the PL so that's a hint. I'm not sure if he'd go to Bayern and his club would probably not sell to a rival(?) They're top of the league.

I'd guess they won't sell their top scorer to anyone right now, they have a fantastic chance of winning the league this season.

But in the summer, so long as there isn't some specific clause about not selling to Bayern, they wouldn't have a choice if they came in for him.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online RedSamba

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 04:18:23 PM »
fuck it, its Mbappe
Logged
Let's talk about six, baby

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,525
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 04:19:12 PM »
Werner would be a fantastic signing, would fit like a hand in a glove, as long as it ain't OJ's glove. With the news about Shaq being allowed to leave in the summer, we're likely to see others such as Lallana and Lovren leave too so there is a bit of work that needs to be done in terms of squad replacements. AFCON will really hamper us so going all out for the likes of Werner or Sancho really is a must IMO, the other squad roles can be filled by the young lads on the verge of breaking through. One trip to Blackpool with Jurgen and it's a done deal, only question is who is it going to be? Mbappe? Werner? Sancho?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Lidmanen

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 04:20:23 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 04:16:25 PM
The chance of that happening is slim. He will either be sold in the summer or he'll sign a new contract.  I just don't see him running down his contract and pissing off supporters or PSG.  He's a loyal person..

Try telling Monaco fans that.
Logged

Offline Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 04:28:06 PM »
Can only see Mbappe to Real in 2021 as Real will spunk their budget on Pogba this summer.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 04:28:53 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:17:55 PM
I'd guess they won't sell their top scorer to anyone right now, they have a fantastic chance of winning the league this season.

But in the summer, so long as there isn't some specific clause about not selling to Bayern, they wouldn't have a choice if they came in for him.

I'm sure they would prefer to sell him abroad though if there's multiple offers and he said the PL interests him so Bayern won't be able to do anything, will they?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 04:31:22 PM »
Werner is great but how will we rotate our attack if we have him? He seems a bit slow for our attacking style imo.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,216
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 04:35:35 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 04:28:53 PM
I'm sure they would prefer to sell him abroad though if there's multiple offers and he said the PL interests him so Bayern won't be able to do anything, will they?

If multiple clubs trigger a release clause I guess it's then ultimately up to the player?  I think the clause he has goes down in price over the seasons, so he'll be at his most expensive this summer.  So maybe it'd also depend on what othere clubs need to do - and I still think Bayern's main focus will be on getting Sane which won't be cheap of course.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 04:37:51 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:35:35 PM
If multiple clubs trigger a release clause I guess it's then ultimately up to the player?  I think the clause he has goes down in price over the seasons, so he'll be at his most expensive this summer.  So maybe it'd also depend on what othere clubs need to do - and I still think Bayern's main focus will be on getting Sane which won't be cheap of course.

Sane would cost a fortune... One of their better signings. He is sensational.  Glad he's leaving :)
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,576
  • YNWA
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 04:38:24 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:31:22 PM
Werner is great but how will we rotate our attack if we have him? He seems a bit slow for our attacking style imo.

You ever watched him? Hes probably faster than Bobby.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,918
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 04:40:52 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:38:24 PM
You ever watched him? Hes probably faster than Bobby.

Work hard, run harder. Due to his eye-watering pace, Werner has been aptly branded 'Turbo Timo' by the German media.

"There's no recipe for it," Werner said of his eye-watering speed  he's been clocked at 11.11 seconds over 100 meters. "The quickest players just know how to do it automatically. I like to knock the ball three or four meters ahead of me when I'm on the counter or have space in front of me, that way I can increase the distance between a defender and myself."
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,576
  • YNWA
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 04:43:00 PM »
^^ exactly.

Ive not watched loads of him, but what I have seen its been obvious hes got pace. Anyone thinking otherwise must not have watched him at all.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 04:47:28 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:43:00 PM
^^ exactly.

Ive not watched loads of him, but what I have seen its been obvious hes got pace. Anyone thinking otherwise must not have watched him at all.

Mate of mine lives in Germany and follows Hamburg SV but always has an eye on the top division obviously. When I asked him about Werner the first thing he said was how rapid he was. For what it's worth, he said he'd be fucking amazing for us as well.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 PM
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 04:49:20 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:38:24 PM
You ever watched him? Hes probably faster than Bobby.
yes i do watch him last 4 years but imo Firmino suits our attacking style much better. I don't see him coming to us to be the new Origi and i wouldn't want us to limit playing time of our attacking 3.

i think an under the radar player who will be ok with regularly being rotated might be better at this point.
Logged

Online Lidmanen

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 04:50:16 PM »
Yes, saying Werner isn't fast enough is like saying Mo needs to do more sit ups.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,576
  • YNWA
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 04:51:49 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:49:20 PM
yes i do watch him last 4 years but imo Firmino suits our attacking style much better.

Maybe so, but thats not what you said. You said you think hes slow, which would make anyone wonder if youve even watched him.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,181
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 04:53:57 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:51:49 PM
Maybe so, but thats not what you said. You said you think hes slow, which would make anyone wonder if youve even watched him.
i think watching our games regularly raised the bar so i am expecting any attacker to be as fast as Salah and Mane.
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,280
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 04:55:15 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:53:57 PM
i think watching our games regularly raised the bar so i am expecting any attacker to be as fast as Salah and Mane.
Werner is about as fast as Salah and Mane.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,368
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 04:55:41 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:25:11 PM
Salah, Mané, Firmino, Minamino and Werner. Sound good?
#werner2020
Prefer what we have now
Logged

Online Byrneand

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 04:56:42 PM »
I think Klopp says to him, "You see this Robbo guy, this Fabinho guy. They're quite good right?"  It took them 10-15 games to get into the system and used to the PL. They now start every game.

All of the Europeans would be coming off the Euro's (where you'd expect Germany to go far) and then a similar ramp up would take you through to November and then two of the front three head off to Africa for 1.5-months, so a perfect situation to set him up for success.

Against a low block you can drop Firmino into CM role, injuries, Mane and Salah age. The guy would be signing a 5 year contract so he has to be thinking over that contract what does he want to do and who to play with.

Alison, VVD, Gomez, Robbo, TAA and Fabinho are there for the bulk of that 5 years all things being even.

Say you compare that to Bayern. You have no clue what you're getting: Lewandowski (31), Perisic (31), Courtinho (loan), Muller (going), Boateng (going), Alaba (Chelsea?), Neuer (declining). They can make a pitch to build a team around him, or he can join an actual TEAM, and within 12-18 months probably be the center piece once he's settled in.
Logged
If you can't walk in a straight line.... you shouldn't be playing for Liverpool. End of
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 