You'd have to be mad to go to Chelsea over us. And if you did, we don't want you. We want players that back themselves to play, that believe they're good enough for us. If you think you're only good enough for our bench you can go play for Chelsea and wonder at what might have been. This is the new era where we strengthen from a place of real strength rather than desperately hoping that the next player, or the next player, or the next player, will be the final piece of a jigsaw that never gets completed. The era where we get who we want, when we want them. Where players wait for us and hold out hope that we'll come calling. The era where players say 'it's there or nowhere'. This is the era where the greatest players in the world wax lyrical about us on BBC. This is the era that we only lose players on our terms because we're upgrading for the long term, where agents and chairmen evoke our name to try and drum up interest in their players.This is the era we win at the transfer window, the only competition that counts