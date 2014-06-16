« previous next »
clinical

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1280 on: Today at 01:00:35 PM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:58:02 PM
Important to remember we also have Elliott coming through and already looking capable of getting minutes in the league, while Ox can also play on the side of the front three.

As for Lovren, a lot of people seem to have him already on his way but unless he kicks up a fuss I can't see it happening. He's still recovering from injury and it makes sense to have another experienced option in the squad while our teen defenders keep evolving. I suppose if he goes we'll either sign someone experienced, say Fabian Schar, on a three-year contract as affordable cover or go for an up-and-comer like Malang Sarr, who's still only 20 but who has nearly 100 league appearances under his belt while coming up to the last year of his contract.

He wanted to go last summer though. He's 4th choice. He's not sticking around again, imo. He's too good to be 4th choice. He still has lapses in concentration but too good to barely play. He's done a decent job when played this year.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Fromola

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1281 on: Today at 01:02:02 PM
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:15:45 PM
All the Liverpoool journo's putting out the same line on twitter at exactly the same time. Seems like we want everyone to know what Shaq will cost in the summer.

Won't stop half of Serie A in the summer offering 30 million as an option to buy at the end of a loan.
Samie

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1282 on: Today at 01:26:28 PM
If that's not the clearest sign Kylian wants a trip to Blackpool with Klopp on The Big One I don't know what is.

#Mbappe2020

DelTrotter

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1283 on: Today at 01:32:04 PM
Certainly didn't expect to wake up to Mbappe drooling over LFC on BBC news in near perfect English. Going to be some scenes when he arrives. Seems a really good lad too so will fit right in.
KissThisGuy

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1284 on: Today at 01:36:46 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:28 PM
If that's not the clearest sign Kylian wants a trip to Blackpool with Klopp on The Big One I don't know what is.

#Mbappe2020
It wouldn't be fair on him if we don't sign him. #FreeMbappe
lionel_messias

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1285 on: Today at 01:39:22 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:32:04 PM
Certainly didn't expect to wake up to Mbappe drooling over LFC on BBC news in near perfect English. Going to be some scenes when he arrives. Seems a really good lad too so will fit right in.

I don't think we can sign Mbappe because he would make us too good. There would be no point in football
anymore, teams would just turn up to get their asses ripped to pieces and Ian Wright would be reduced to a quivering jelly of sputum and ejaculate on MOTD*


*yes, he's still outperform Danny Murphy but that's not the point
Samie

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1286 on: Today at 01:44:38 PM
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 01:36:46 PM
It wouldn't be fair on him if we don't sign him. #FreeMbappe

That's the next hashtag if PSG don't comply. FIFA is onboard with it too.
aw1991

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1287 on: Today at 01:50:32 PM
Quote from: MihawkLFC on Yesterday at 05:53:53 PM
Of course he would play loads. He would easily get 30+ games a season here.
That's 10 games off of Mane/Salah/Firmino alone. And if he hits the ground running there's no reason to doubt that he can't become a starter, replacing one of Mane/Salah.

We are a big club now and as much as I love the current crop of players we got, big clubs stay big because they are ruthless and competition for places can only be a good thing.

I think we need another attacker, and whether that is Sancho/Werner I do not know either, but we definitely need someone in that bracket of quality to replace Origi/Big Shaq to allow us to rotate more, keep our current top three fresh and making sure that noone thinks that his place in the team is granted.
I don't think someone of Werner quality would be happy with ~30 games of our current trio (not that I think that will happen as well). He's not some wonder kid looking for a break, he is very much capable of starring for every team that needs a striker right now.

Again, in terms of style he would be great, in terms of level he would be great, but I don't think it would be the best decision for him. For us, it might be better to look for the next Mbappe/Sancho, as difficult of a task it may be. Even paying over the odds if needed.
