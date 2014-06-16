Of course he would play loads. He would easily get 30+ games a season here.

That's 10 games off of Mane/Salah/Firmino alone. And if he hits the ground running there's no reason to doubt that he can't become a starter, replacing one of Mane/Salah.



We are a big club now and as much as I love the current crop of players we got, big clubs stay big because they are ruthless and competition for places can only be a good thing.



I think we need another attacker, and whether that is Sancho/Werner I do not know either, but we definitely need someone in that bracket of quality to replace Origi/Big Shaq to allow us to rotate more, keep our current top three fresh and making sure that noone thinks that his place in the team is granted.



I don't think someone of Werner quality would be happy with ~30 games of our current trio (not that I think that will happen as well). He's not some wonder kid looking for a break, he is very much capable of starring for every team that needs a strikerAgain, in terms of style he would be great, in terms of level he would be great, but I don't think it would be the best decision for him. For us, it might be better to look for the next Mbappe/Sancho, as difficult of a task it may be. Even paying over the odds if needed.