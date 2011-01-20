« previous next »
Offline Asam

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1200 on: Yesterday at 04:47:37 PM »

Werner gives Klopp the confidence to rotate Firmino / Mane or Salah without any discernible drop in quality, He would enable us to keep our squad fresher and also adds tactical variance

Should be a fucking no brainer
Offline Samie

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1201 on: Yesterday at 04:50:14 PM »
I think all this Werner stuff stinks of nepotism to be honest. His uncle is one of the FSG biggies.
Offline Zlen

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1202 on: Yesterday at 04:52:50 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:50:14 PM
I think all this Werner stuff stinks of nepotism to be honest. His uncle is one of the FSG biggies.

#taintedtitleagain
Offline oxenstierna

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1203 on: Yesterday at 04:53:53 PM »
Werner makes much sense, especially with AFCON next year
Offline Samie

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1204 on: Yesterday at 04:54:51 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 04:52:50 PM
#taintedtitleagain

Aye, Who's next? Karl Henry?
Offline Agent99

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1205 on: Yesterday at 04:56:27 PM »
Wolves were looking at Origi for about £18m before he signed a new contract so I could see us getting at least £30m for him now if he wanted to leave in the summer.

I love Shaq and Origi but if they were replaced by Minamino and Werner I don't think I would complain.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1206 on: Yesterday at 04:57:01 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:50:14 PM
I think all this Werner stuff stinks of nepotism to be honest. His uncle is one of the FSG biggies.

And his other uncle is that corrupt FIFA bloke

Definitely...

Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 04:52:50 PM
#taintedtitleagain
Offline Schmidt

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1207 on: Yesterday at 05:10:54 PM »
I think we'd definitely rotate the front three more if we felt we had more like for like replacements in the squad, the issue is that while Origi/Shaqiri are good players, they can't slot in seamlessly. The interplay of the front three is as important as their individual quality, and that suffers when we bring the backups in.

The question is whether the right player could be put into the starting XI without disrupting things too much, and given the way Salah and Mane both managed to slot in effortlessly when they arrived, I'd say yes the right player could. If we were to replace Shaqiri/Origi with Minamino/Werner, I think we could see the front three rested more often which would benefit them massively, along with making them have to earn back their place in the XI instead of being guaranteed it.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1208 on: Yesterday at 05:47:19 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:54:51 PM
Aye, Who's next? Karl Henry?
Victor Linda-löf
Online Ghost Town

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1209 on: Yesterday at 05:50:44 PM »
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on Yesterday at 01:48:13 PM
Because we can? we probably lose Bobby for the first month of next season due to Copa America and then lose Mane and Salah for a busy period in January and upto 6 weeks for when the Afcon starts. No point in standing still, if a player like Werner hints at wanting to come here then go for it. Why pass up a potential World class talent (on the cheap too) is the real question?
I agree. When we bought Shaq for 12 mil or whatever it was Klopp said something like 'At that price it was a signing we just couldn't not make'.

If Werner is as cheap as some suggest then it seems to make sense all ways round, as long as the player is happy.

As I've mentioned I'm not keen on signing hype-rstars like Mbappe and Sancho, but Werner sounds like a good fit
Offline MihawkLFC

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1210 on: Yesterday at 05:53:53 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 01:34:14 PM
Of course he will upgrade us massively, but I don't think he will play loads. Rotation is important, but I still see Salah and Mane playing most games whenever they are fit. No one got a Timo Werner on the bench, not even Manchester City.

For similar reasons, I don't see us signing Havertz or Sancho as well.

Of course he would play loads. He would easily get 30+ games a season here.
That's 10 games off of Mane/Salah/Firmino alone. And if he hits the ground running there's no reason to doubt that he can't become a starter, replacing one of Mane/Salah.

We are a big club now and as much as I love the current crop of players we got, big clubs stay big because they are ruthless and competition for places can only be a good thing.

I think we need another attacker, and whether that is Sancho/Werner I do not know either, but we definitely need someone in that bracket of quality to replace Origi/Big Shaq to allow us to rotate more, keep our current top three fresh and making sure that noone thinks that his place in the team is granted.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1211 on: Yesterday at 06:18:27 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:50:44 PM
As I've mentioned I'm not keen on signing hype-rstars like Mbappe and Sancho, but Werner sounds like a good fit
Can't see us wanting Sancho or Mbappe at prices being mentioned.
Offline rebel23

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 06:25:37 PM »
Sancho/Mbappe would cost 3x Werner so it does make a lot of sense.  We'll see.
Offline Fromola

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 06:26:45 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:43:49 PM
Fjortoft has form for being reliable to be fair.

Last summer and this summer we've been in our strongest position for attracting players I can remember. We chose not to buy last summer (which has so far proved a great decision by Klopp) but it'd be a good time to make a big signing or two, particularly in terms of covering the front three.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 06:38:26 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:26:45 PM
Last summer and this summer we've been in our strongest position for attracting players I can remember. We chose not to buy last summer (which has so far proved a great decision by Klopp) but it'd be a good time to make a big signing or two, particularly in terms of covering the front three.

What the fuck are you going to do all summer if we make good, early signings?  :(
Offline SP

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 06:41:27 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:38:26 PM
What the fuck are you going to do all summer if we make good, early signings?  :(

Bask.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 06:53:57 PM »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 06:41:27 PM
Bask.
Masturbate furiously is the correct answer
Offline rebel23

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1217 on: Yesterday at 06:56:12 PM »
We will definitely make signings in the summer due to the AFCON thing.  This window though is very quiet not just for LFC but generally.
Offline Sangria

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1218 on: Yesterday at 07:20:39 PM »
Quote from: Byrneand on Yesterday at 04:23:04 PM
I can definitely see this and then you need to remember that for all of January we'll be missing Mane, Salah and Keita for January to mid-February.

Lets just say that it was this season, they'd of missed:

FA cup 3rd round - Everton (h)
Spurs (a)
United (h)
Wolves (a)
FA cup 4th round - Shrewsbury (a)
West Ham (a)
Southampton (h)

You also need to think of the impact on February fixtures to of having the squad players who would fill in during January being knackered and then also if they go far in Afcon.

I think the performances we see from Curtis Jones, Elliott, Brewster, Williams from March onwards will actually have an impact on our approach to transfers. I can see a scenarip where they get 8 appearances or so each in the last quarter of the season.

I hope Brewster gets a few more than 8 appearances in the last quarter of the season, including some in the play offs.
Offline royhendo

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1219 on: Yesterday at 07:37:53 PM »
The BILD story seems to reference The Mirror and the rag...
Offline Coolie High

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1220 on: Yesterday at 08:04:01 PM »
I dont see a a need for, neither do I think we will get Werner. In terms of Mané Salah he could be a direct replacement in role, but honestly he isnt anywhere as technically refined as the other two, would be like playing a fast poacher on the wing, Danny Ings-ish.
Offline Byrneand

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1221 on: Yesterday at 08:36:55 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:20:39 PM
I hope Brewster gets a few more than 8 appearances in the last quarter of the season, including some in the play offs.

Agreed sorry about not stripping him out of that specific point. I think he needs ~10 goal from this loan to be shown to be progressing top class. There are a million caveats obviously (least of which injury) but if you look at the form of other loanees to the division that's about the goal per game rate you should be looking for.
Offline Samio

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1222 on: Yesterday at 08:57:58 PM »
Would be all over Werner, to be fair.

Start of next season, our front 3 will be 28 years old. With Bobby turning 29 a couple of months into the season.

Football has definitely moved on in terms of the longevity of players, and I'm not saying 28/29 is old... But if we could get a then 24 year old Werner then I do think it'd makes sense on a number of levels.

Must reiterate that I do not want to replace any of our front three next season...
Offline kasperoff

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1223 on: Yesterday at 09:05:08 PM »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 08:57:58 PM
Would be all over Werner, to be fair.

Start of next season, our front 3 will be 28 years old. With Bobby turning 29 a couple of months into the season.

Football has definitely moved on in terms of the longevity of players, and I'm not saying 28/29 is old... But if we could get a then 24 year old Werner then I do think it'd makes sense on a number of levels.

Must reiterate that I do not want to replace any of our front three next season...

We should defiantly be looking for a younger, top tier attacker to rotate. It takes a good while to get into the rhythm of this side, by which time Firmino is hitting 30. We can't stand still and just roll with what we have. We need to constantly, but slowly add to this squad with quality.

The way things are going at other clubs, the title is there for the taking for the next 3 years.
Online harleydanger

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1224 on: Yesterday at 09:21:48 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:06:39 PM
They've just signed Hazzard  and have Venicious Jr as the young wide forward superstar in the making player. What use of Mane?

yeah, what team would want the worlds best player on form
Offline Samie

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1225 on: Yesterday at 09:27:09 PM »
Everyone would want him but there has to be a certain plan to it. Yes even Real Madrid have some sort of plan.  ;D
Offline Sharado

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1226 on: Yesterday at 09:54:13 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:38:26 PM
What the fuck are you going to do all summer if we make good, early signings?  :(

Look at all those lovely trophies we'll have collected by the end of the season and tell supporters of other teams how fucking great we are.
Offline fredfrop

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1227 on: Yesterday at 10:12:39 PM »
I've bookmarked most of July to be fucking unbearable.
Offline The Test

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1228 on: Yesterday at 10:21:30 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:04:01 PM
I dont see a a need for, neither do I think we will get Werner. In terms of Mané Salah he could be a direct replacement in role, but honestly he isnt anywhere as technically refined as the other two, would be like playing a fast poacher on the wing, Danny Ings-ish.

Kind of agree with this. I think we'd need a lot more guile in midfield if we for instance set up with Werner instead of Bobby. A 4231 with bobby in the 3 would i guess solve this problem, but then you're not actually resting any of the attackers and we've got a shit load of midfielders fighting over 2 positions. Werner looks rapid with great movement, but doesn't seem to have the all round game of our two inside forwards...

Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1229 on: Yesterday at 11:02:58 PM »
Newish highlights video of Werner here:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RHZJ0pKbcMk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RHZJ0pKbcMk</a>

Once I stopped drooling three things struck me about these clips: a) He's very fast and can go past players, b) he has excellent close control and c) an unusually high proportion of his goals seem to be first time shots. All of these things bode well, and those labelling him as a poacher should note he has more assists in the past two and a half seasons than Mane or Firmino. He also takes penalties, has no prior injury issues and seems to be an excellent professional. I don't recall any stories about his private life coming up and his agent doesn't seem to have been lobbying for a move since he became a star.

I can agree with those people saying Origi and Shaqiri could leave and make back a good proportion of the money for Werner's release, and with out current front three all set to have time in international tournaments the signing would allow him time to ease into the team before getting a load of starts.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1230 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 PM »
It would be madness to sell Origi.
That's all.
Offline Lidmanen

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1231 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 PM »
Werner is mostly a striker but quite often plays from the left. In our system where Mane and Salah are the main goal threats, I think he'd make bundles of sense on the left of our attack. As Mane is also brilliant on the right, you could use him to rotate any of the front three comfortably.
Online harleydanger

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1232 on: Yesterday at 11:51:07 PM »
Strong point. Considering the AFCON thing, we need to basically cobble together an attack to carry us for a month next year, as we lose two thirds of our current one. Also add to that that  our front three are all the same age, if we want any kind of longevity of our current domination we need a player that will push our front three and be under 24
Offline Schmidt

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 12:06:25 AM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:51:07 PM
Strong point. Considering the AFCON thing, we need to basically cobble together an attack to carry us for a month next year, as we lose two thirds of our current one. Also add to that that  our front three are all the same age, if we want any kind of longevity of our current domination we need a player that will push our front three and be under 24

We've also had periods over the past few seasons where one of them was exhausted or playing through injury but we had to keep using them, having someone who can take a starting XI spot from the front three in those instances would be great. Our front three have also all hit their best form playing for us, there's nothing to say another forward couldn't come in and hit an even higher level.
Offline Mr Dilkington

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 12:30:44 AM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:04:01 PM
I dont see a a need for, neither do I think we will get Werner. In terms of Mané Salah he could be a direct replacement in role, but honestly he isnt anywhere as technically refined as the other two, would be like playing a fast poacher on the wing, Danny Ings-ish.
This is really not an accurate representation of Werner. He's taken a significant leap this season in terms of goals, assists and shot volume. He's so far away from just being a poacher. There is literally only one forward player in world football putting up better underlying numbers than him this season (Mbappe). If you look at xG, xA, shots per90, key passes etc. he's right alongside the likes of Messi, Aguero and Lewandowski.

His key passes are up from last season, his xA per90 has almost doubled, he's taking over 4.5 shots a game which is elite. He is one of the best strikers in the world, and given his age and release clause he is perfect for Liverpool.

All of the front 3 are approaching post peak. AFCON means we will be without our two best forward players for 6 weeks. Getting Werner for his release clause would be a Salah level bargain. Take the clause out and he's easily a 100 million plus player.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1235 on: Today at 02:51:31 AM »
How can somebody name Ti-Mo not end up end up at Bayern? His names already on the shirt.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1236 on: Today at 02:59:06 AM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:07:08 PM
It would be madness to sell Origi.
That's all.

Complete. Also utter. Probably total as well.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1237 on: Today at 03:02:38 AM »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 12:30:44 AM
This is really not an accurate representation of Werner. He's taken a significant leap this season in terms of goals, assists and shot volume. He's so far away from just being a poacher. There is literally only one forward player in world football putting up better underlying numbers than him this season (Mbappe). If you look at xG, xA, shots per90, key passes etc. he's right alongside the likes of Messi, Aguero and Lewandowski.

His key passes are up from last season, his xA per90 has almost doubled, he's taking over 4.5 shots a game which is elite. He is one of the best strikers in the world, and given his age and release clause he is perfect for Liverpool.

All of the front 3 are approaching post peak. AFCON means we will be without our two best forward players for 6 weeks. Getting Werner for his release clause would be a Salah level bargain. Take the clause out and he's easily a 100 million plus player.

That's what I want to hear Dilks. He looked promising in the past but does appear to have made a step up in every way and is possibly the poor man's Mbappe from the sounds of things. I can live with that.
