What we do with WIjnaldam and Henderson as they hit their 30s is more interesting and more acute than what we do with the front 3



(though I'm still surprised we gave Milner 2 more years)



Nobody wants Wijnaldum to leave, quite rightly. But from the club's perspective, I can understand why they may be happy for him to go at the end of next season. Bear in mind he's been here since Klopp's first full season in charge and has played an almighty amount of football. Haven't checked the numbers, but I assume he's played more than any other midfielder in that period. That's a lot of running!So we may feel that, at the age of 31 - when he has another 18 months of Klopp football in his legs - we'll start to see diminishing returns from him. In which case, allowing him to leave could be a sensible option. Now, we've taken a different approach with Milner but that could be for various reasons. He could, for example, be happy to just be in and around the squad over the next couple of years, getting the odd start but mostly sitting on the bench or occasionally the stands.Wijnaldum may have different ideas, so could suit all parties for him to depart when his contract ends and he can play more regularly for a team in Italy or Spain.And who knows what we're planning in terms of transfers. It could be we're planning Wijnaldum's long term successor this summer, in which case giving him a new contract isn't worthwhile.Personally hope he recommits but as you say, Edwards and Klopp will be acutely aware of the age profile of the squad. With Henderson and Gini both turning 30, and Milner being here for two more years, you can imagine them wanting to change things up. Worth bearing in mind that Henderson and Milner, aside from being captain and vice captain, are also homegrown which could factor into our thinking. We're hardly at crisis point though as we obviously have Fabinho, Keita and Chamberlain who are all that bit younger, as well as people like Curtis Jones coming through. But it wouldn't be completely unsurprising if we brought in someone like Aouar to supplement that.