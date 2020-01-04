Emre Can's next move is a big one for him. He's 26 in a few weeks so wherever he goes next will be where he spends his prime years.



I doubt anyone at Bayern or Leverkusen remembers much of him, most Liverpool fans are at best neutral (a trier who made over 100 appearances and scored that overhead kick at Watford but ultimately wound down his contract) and he's not settled at Juve.



There's no way we'd have him back but surely he can do better than wasting his best years under that idiot Solskjaer. He could do with making his mark somewhere so he doesn't end up as another Michael Owen; a retired player that no fanbase connects to.