Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion

Jacob Ian

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 05:15:19 AM
Quote from: Longwood NY on January  4, 2020, 01:18:31 AM
I'd take Joe Allen back before I'd even look at Can.

personally i'd much rather have Lucas back.
vblfc

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 06:07:39 AM
Quote from: newterp on January  4, 2020, 12:15:24 AM
Why are we discussing Can coming back? that's not even logical.

Apart from great hair, a sweet bicycle, cool head nod when scoring - what would he bring to our team now? Nothing.

That shipped has sailed...very slowly of course.
Everything about this post screams we need Emre back to me. Dont you realise this is the dream ticket for a Nike ad campaign? We need to take our lead from the masters - Ole and Wudywud. They knows the value of having a rather slow, continental midfielder with great hair. 
elsewhere

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 11:13:59 AM
Quote from: Dench57 on January  3, 2020, 12:09:15 PM
Very excited by the Can chat in the papers and on here, think he could be exactly the kind of player we need to push us on to the next level, especially with the injuries mounting up in midfield
I'd hate to see him back to be honest. Didn't forget the way he left, plus i don't think he can cut anyone in our midfield.
ToneLa

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 11:16:41 AM
When Can scored that bicycle kick he sprinted all the way to Klopp to celebrate. Worth a watch back, it's the most energy I can remember him showing!

But nah, won't be back, don't see it being realistic or desirable myself
rawcusk8

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 12:46:58 PM
Midfield is definitely not an area I would look to strengthen and definitely not Can or that type of midfielder. We have no cover at full back, its either a youth player or one of the midfielders. If were being really picky and its more for the summer then a CB could be looked at given Lovren and Matip seem to be injured quite a bit. Were in a fantastic position where we have great players in every position and what we require is cover, ideal to bring in young players, allow them to grow then take over once the establish lads move on.
Yiannis

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 12:57:00 PM
Quote from: Jacob Ian on January  4, 2020, 05:15:19 AM
personally i'd much rather have Lucas back.

I'd rather have Jan Molby in his current state.
Suareznumber7

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 01:27:44 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on January  4, 2020, 11:13:59 AM
I'd hate to see him back to be honest. Didn't forget the way he left, plus i don't think he can cut anyone in our midfield.

How did he leave?  He was nothing but respectful an always gave his all for the team.  Whether he is good enough for us or not is a different question but you never questioned his desire or attitude. 
Samie

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 01:37:32 PM
Quote from: Yiannis on January  4, 2020, 12:57:00 PM
I'd rather have Jan Molby in his current state.

Would he move out of the centre circle?  ;D
Anfield Kopite

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 03:12:42 PM
Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2020, 01:37:32 PM
Would he move out of the centre circle?  ;D
Think he would fill the centre circle.
Romford_Red

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 05:48:20 PM
I'm not advocating Can coming back, nor even making a move for him, but this 'he'd not fit into our midfield' is more than a little eyebrow raising, considering that Klopp wanted him to sign a new contract.

The gaffer wanting him to stay = couldn't fit into our team?

That's some half-time thread level of RAWKishness.
fucking appalled

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 05:49:48 PM
Quote from: Romford_Red on January  4, 2020, 05:48:20 PM
I'm not advocating Can coming back, nor even making a move for him, but this 'he'd not fit into our midfield' is more than a little eyebrow raising, considering that Klopp wanted him to sign a new contract.

The gaffer wanting him to stay = couldn't fit into our team?

That's some half-time thread level of RAWKishness.

Im sure the desire to get him to sign a new contract had literally nothing to do with not wanting a £30 million plus asset to walk out for nothing
PaulF

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 10:19:27 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on January  4, 2020, 05:49:48 PM
Im sure the desire to get him to sign a new contract had literally nothing to do with not wanting a £30 million plus asset to walk out for nothing
AND we were in a different place then.
thaddeus

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 10:43:48 PM
Emre Can's next move is a big one for him.  He's 26 in a few weeks so wherever he goes next will be where he spends his prime years.

I doubt anyone at Bayern or Leverkusen remembers much of him, most Liverpool fans are at best neutral (a trier who made over 100 appearances and scored that overhead kick at Watford but ultimately wound down his contract) and he's not settled at Juve.

There's no way we'd have him back but surely he can do better than wasting his best years under that idiot Solskjaer.  He could do with making his mark somewhere so he doesn't end up as another Michael Owen; a retired player that no fanbase connects to.
newterp

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
January 4, 2020, 11:22:36 PM
They will pay him really well - I think thats a key for him too.
harleydanger

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 12:42:47 AM
Tbf, Can would make a good CB.









For Everton.
Shady Craig

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 01:43:24 AM
On his day Can is a beast of a player, unfortunately that day is one in every 5. Not good enough for a team of our current level imo.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 06:40:31 AM
Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2020, 01:37:32 PM
Would he move out of the centre circle?  ;D
To be fair to Molby, his passing was that good he didn't need to move from the centre circle, what a player
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 08:40:57 AM
The only reason why i wouldn't mind Can, it's because he can cover every position on the pitch, except GK and striker. He's a master of "jack of all trades master of none". It's very fruitful to have that kind of player on the bench. Now we have Milly, but i don't know for how long.
Schmidt

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 01:52:43 PM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:40:57 AM
The only reason why i wouldn't mind Can, it's because he can cover every position on the pitch, except GK and striker. He's a master of "jack of all trades master of none". It's very fruitful to have that kind of player on the bench. Now we have Milly, but i don't know for how long.

I do think we might be looking for a utility DM/FB/CB type player, I don't see us signing specialists all across the back as most wouldn't get on the bench, like when Robertson often didn't make the bench because Moreno was starting and Milner could provide cover. I don't see that player being Can though, he didn't improve at all at LFC despite playing under two very good coaches, he left on a free, he had a tendency to make bursting runs up the pitch and then not bother running back, and he was a bit too slow to turn. I'm sure Klopp still keeps in touch but I can't see him ever wanting him back.
rocco

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 07:15:29 PM
With that performance today , we have to careful not to block these young lads coming through , gives Klopp a lot to think about

Dazzer23

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 07:19:03 PM
I don't think we need 'back up full backs' on our shopping list.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 07:23:46 PM
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 07:19:03 PM
I don't think we need 'back up full backs' on our shopping list.

I'd still like another option at LB. Not sure Larouci is at the same level as Williams, although he was excellent today. Don't think we should - or will - sign someone who is a LB by trade but reckon we'll add someone (a CB or midfielder) who can cover there.
Samie

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 07:48:50 PM
Left Back backup is a must ideally now but if not in the summer a top priority.
Fromola

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 08:00:12 PM
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 07:15:29 PM
With that performance today , we have to careful not to block these young lads coming through , gives Klopp a lot to think about

Yeah it's a tricky one because after not signing anyone last summer it's important to bring 2 or 3 in just to keep things fresh (which Mini coming in does now), but the talent we have coming through needs to be allowed to blossom as well.

Klopp could decide for example if Lallana is to leave that he's not signing another midfielder and Jones will step up.
 
rocco

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 08:36:14 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:00:12 PM
Yeah it's a tricky one because after not signing anyone last summer it's important to bring 2 or 3 in just to keep things fresh (which Mini coming in does now), but the talent we have coming through needs to be allowed to blossom as well.

Klopp could decide for example if Lallana is to leave that he's not signing another midfielder and Jones will step up.
 


Its a good headache to have but still a headache 🤕
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 09:35:59 PM
Brewster's loan move to Swansea to be confirmed tomorrow, according to The Athletic.
Redcap

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 09:37:06 PM
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:52:43 PM
I do think we might be looking for a utility DM/FB/CB type player, I don't see us signing specialists all across the back as most wouldn't get on the bench, like when Robertson often didn't make the bench because Moreno was starting and Milner could provide cover. I don't see that player being Can though, he didn't improve at all at LFC despite playing under two very good coaches, he left on a free, he had a tendency to make bursting runs up the pitch and then not bother running back, and he was a bit too slow to turn. I'm sure Klopp still keeps in touch but I can't see him ever wanting him back.

The main position we want backup for is left back, and as far as I can remember Can was very poor in the odd game he had in a fullback position. I don't see why we're talking about him anyway. Is Juve offering him up on a free or something?
trimore

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 11:30:05 PM
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 09:37:06 PM
The main position we want backup for is left back, and as far as I can remember Can was very poor in the odd game he had in a fullback position. I don't see why we're talking about him anyway. Is Juve offering him up on a free or something?

I think one of Matip or Fabinho should be back soon. If something happens to Robbo, we will play one of those 2 and CB and shift Gomez to LB. Or worse comes to it, put Hendo at CB.

Klopp will already spend his extra time integrating Minamino this January, he wouldn't have any time to reintegrate Can or integrate anyone else. 
Machae

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yesterday at 11:58:34 PM
Ousmane Dembele has 'liked' a Liverpool transfer rumour Instagram post. Would've been great a season or two ago  but perennially injured with Barcelona.
Redcap

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Today at 12:07:31 AM
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:58:34 PM
Ousmane Dembele has 'liked' a Liverpool transfer rumour Instagram post. Would've been great a season or two ago  but perennially injured with Barcelona.

If he were available at.. 40m, he'd be well worth a punt, such is his talent.

But I think Barca still has some hope that he'll come around, so I doubt he'll be available in the bargain bin anytime soon yet.
Samie

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Today at 12:15:17 AM
Ousmane Dembele is fuckin' worth every penny. The lad is a generational level talent.
