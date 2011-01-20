« previous next »
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 05:50:02 PM »
Any truth to the rumour that we are going to buy a whole Dutch football club this year?

#Twente2020
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 05:52:56 PM »
Does it matter how desperate Neymar is? PSG will want big money for both and Barca don't seem to have the money for either. If Barca were smart they'd leave him to rot there and target Mbappe instead.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 06:00:15 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:52:56 PM
Does it matter how desperate Neymar is? PSG will want big money for both and Barca don't seem to have the money for either. If Barca were smart they'd leave him to rot there and target Mbappe instead.

According to the report I read they were looking at Kane and Mbappe but both are 'unobtainable'.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 06:45:45 PM »
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on Yesterday at 03:41:37 AM
Bit concerned at the lack of update from Big Dog on young Harrison Reed, I do hope our patient approach hasn't opened the door to other potential buyers, his £8m fee seems inflation proof so we don't want a bidding war!

Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 PM »
Leftfield idea: How about asking Emre if he fancies a six-month loan back at Anfield. Cover for midfield and possibly back four for FA Cup games.
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 PM »
The Titanic moved quicker before it hit the iceberg than Emre Can.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:33:50 AM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 11:49:16 PM
Leftfield idea: How about asking Emre if he fancies a six-month loan back at Anfield. Cover for midfield and possibly back four for FA Cup games.
Fuck him
Vote Labour

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:44:09 AM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 11:49:16 PM
Leftfield idea: How about asking Emre if he fancies a six-month loan back at Anfield. Cover for midfield and possibly back four for FA Cup games.

He wants to move from Juve for first team football, don't expect he'd be interested in sitting on our bench again.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general L’pool discussion
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:48:43 AM »
Quote from: santa tubbytits on Today at 12:44:09 AM
He wants to move from Juve for first team football, don't expect he'd be interested in sitting on our bench again.
Yeah. And more importantly, he wouldn't even improve our bench.

You can see in the squad Klopp has moulded that he has no interest in signing players who struggle to concentrate and perform their role, particularly in midfield, and don't tend to be all that coachable. Mostly physical and some technical ability isn't enough anymore, if the application or concentration is lacking. The departure of Can and Moreno were the last we've seen of that in the squad I think.

Also the idea of us paying his inflated wages after he went chasing the money instead of a good career move seems unlikely.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:18:15 AM »
We shouldnt go back for Can. He was decent for us, not great, wound his contract down and moved on. Good luck to him as he was within his rights to do that. As it happened he may have made a miscalculation on his own ability, as he hasnt played a lot of football.

If he comes back to the Prem for someone else, I hope we can be magnanimous - give him a decent welcome at Anfield (not rapturous, as he was never a hero, as such) but warm enough... and then win handsomely, given the team we have become of late.

Fabulous head of hair. Decent player, but not quite good enough for us back then, never mind now.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:26:38 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:48:43 AM
Yeah. And more importantly, he wouldn't even improve our bench.

You can see in the squad Klopp has moulded that he has no interest in signing players who struggle to concentrate and perform their role, particularly in midfield, and don't tend to be all that coachable. Mostly physical and some technical ability isn't enough anymore, if the application or concentration is lacking. The departure of Can and Moreno were the last we've seen of that in the squad I think.

Also the idea of us paying his inflated wages after he went chasing the money instead of a good career move seems unlikely.

Clumsy player, slow to get the ball out of his feet, slow to decide what to do. Just about the opposite of what you'd term a Liverpool-style player. It would have been interesting when he was already here to see how we'd accommodate his strengths and obvious weaknesses. Now that he's not here, we won't be looking at someone like him, even without considering his past history.

Sterling is the only previous Liverpool player who on current form would be of interest to us. Everyone else has obvious shortcomings which was why we got rid of them in the first place (other than Suarez, who has acquired these shortcomings since leaving us).
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:31:13 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 05:36:02 PM
Reports in Spain from AS that Neymar is desperate to leave this summer and go back to Barce. and he is prepare to go to court over it and to try and buy out his contract  I can't see PSG letting go of two stars in one window so I wonder what will happen
Who could possible have guessed that this move would end in tears.  Devastating news.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:39:17 AM »
Quote from: Richie69 on Today at 01:31:13 AM
Who could possible have guessed that this move would end in tears.  Devastating news.

We probably got the best out of that saga several times over. We got Alisson and Van Dijk from our tactically limited and wantaway AM, thus completing our first team at zero net cost. And said AM failed miserably at Barca, setting a warning to any further potential wantaways that the grass wasn't always greener. And finally, Barcelona tried several times to replace Neymar the star at inflated cost, financially ruining them. Neymar moving to PSG was a good day for Liverpool.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:40:44 AM »
I think if Can was still a Liverpool player, we'd be looking to move him on this Summer, or maybe we would have moved him on last year. We've developed beyond him. He was decent but not at the level we are now.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #414 on: Today at 09:05:54 AM »
We should sign Gerrard so he get the league medal, just to piss off our rivals.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #415 on: Today at 11:03:48 AM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:05:54 AM
We should sign Gerrard so he get the league medal, just to piss off our rivals.
I get the sentiment but I think he's a bit preoccupied up in Scotland at the moment.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #416 on: Today at 11:58:05 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:39:17 AM
We probably got the best out of that saga several times over. We got Alisson and Van Dijk from our tactically limited and wantaway AM, thus completing our first team at zero net cost. And said AM failed miserably at Barca, setting a warning to any further potential wantaways that the grass wasn't always greener. And finally, Barcelona tried several times to replace Neymar the star at inflated cost, financially ruining them. Neymar moving to PSG was a good day for Liverpool.

Not to mentioned that whilst they were pre-occupied trying to sign mercenary dickheads, we got relativity free runs at Virgil and Allison. Players they both should have been interested in.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:02:41 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 06:00:15 PM
According to the report I read they were looking at Kane and Mbappe but both are 'unobtainable'.

Kane won't stay there much longer. Playing in Mourinho team will not be like playing in a Poch team. I dare say he could be pushed if they genuinely think they can get over £100m for him. He should be very obtainable for Madrid or Barca.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:04:57 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:55:29 PM
Source? If he was coming in then everybody and his dog would know.

If we want him, then we'll get him. He should be paying us to play in this team. He should start his own #Liverpool2020 meme.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #419 on: Today at 12:09:15 PM »
Very excited by the Can chat in the papers and on here, think he could be exactly the kind of player we need to push us on to the next level, especially with the injuries mounting up in midfield
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #420 on: Today at 12:40:03 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:02:41 PM
Kane won't stay there much longer. Playing in Mourinho team will not be like playing in a Poch team. I dare say he could be pushed if they genuinely think they can get over £100m for him. He should be very obtainable for Madrid or Barca.
Mourinho likes a single target man to play around so he'll likely do well with Kane.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #421 on: Today at 12:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:09:15 PM
Very excited by the Can chat in the papers and on here, think he could be exactly the kind of player we need to push us on to the next level, especially with the injuries mounting up in midfield

What exactly is the next level out of interest?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #422 on: Today at 01:06:34 PM »
Quote from: stuartheal on Today at 12:50:53 PM
What exactly is the next level out of interest?
Slow everything down to chugging pace that'll stop everyone complaining about how tired the players look. 

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #423 on: Today at 01:07:31 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 11:49:16 PM
Leftfield idea: How about asking Emre if he fancies a six-month loan back at Anfield. Cover for midfield and possibly back four for FA Cup games.

I'd have took him on a one month loan to cover for injuries. Sod him getting medals.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #424 on: Today at 01:51:19 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:41:04 PM
So you're saying #Neymar2020?

#Davids'sShades2020
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #425 on: Today at 06:51:48 PM »
The way I see it, there's maybe four areas of the pitch we could potentially strengthen in the summer: a resilient CB to replace Lovren; a lefty to cover for Robbo; a creative midfielder to replace Lallana/Shaqiri and a goalscoring attacker.

But I don't think we'll sign any more than three players - maybe less - so there'll be some compromise. And that's fine, because we're brilliant already and I think the only players we'll lose from the first team squad are Lovren, Lallana and Shaqiri. And we already have Minamino.

So it may be that if we target a CB, it'll be one who can also cover for Robertson. Or maybe if we go for a midfielder, it'll be a left-footer who can do the same. And while we all like the idea of Werner/Sancho/Mbappe, it may be that Klopp is happy going again with Mane, Salah, Firmino and Origi especially as we've got Takumi ready to contribute in the forward line.

Curious to see what areas we do chose to strengthen, and how we go about it. Our recruitment usually throws up plenty of surprises.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #426 on: Today at 08:00:59 PM »
Wouldn't mind Emre back. Can certainly do a job and didn't really saw Klopp not liking to play him; he's versatile as well, which is something we like the in players of our team.

And if we consider causes as equal (ala Alisson with Napoli), without his overhead kick we wouldn't have won the champions league, so there you go.

Never bad-mouthed the club or the manager, never behaved wrongly, never was un-professional, never refused to play. The "Fuck Him" calls probably come from the same people who would've had Suarez back, when he did do all those things, which goes to show that more than "respect for the club" or "knowing his place" or anything, people will tolerate those things as long as someone is amazing enough, which Can certainly wasn't.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #427 on: Today at 08:09:35 PM »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 08:00:59 PM
Wouldn't mind Emre back. Can certainly do a job and didn't really saw Klopp not liking to play him; he's versatile as well, which is something we like the in players of our team.

And if we consider causes as equal (ala Alisson with Napoli), without his overhead kick we wouldn't have won the champions league, so there you go.

Never bad-mouthed the club or the manager, never behaved wrongly, never was un-professional, never refused to play. The "Fuck Him" calls probably come from the same people who would've had Suarez back, when he did do all those things, which goes to show that more than "respect for the club" or "knowing his place" or anything, people will tolerate those things as long as someone is amazing enough, which Can certainly wasn't.

If you want to credit Can for the CL because of his overhead kick, you might as well credit Lucas for the pass as well, and I don't want Lucas back either. And out of those two, Juve fans rate Lucas as the better of the two Liverpool midfield rejects.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #428 on: Today at 08:11:07 PM »
His overhead kick won a match that qualified Liverpool for the Champions league the season before winning it
Vote Labour

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #429 on: Today at 08:32:23 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:09:35 PM
If you want to credit Can for the CL because of his overhead kick, you might as well credit Lucas for the pass as well, and I don't want Lucas back either. And out of those two, Juve fans rate Lucas as the better of the two Liverpool midfield rejects.
Haha I don't consider causes as equal, so I don't credit Can, it was a bit of a jest comment. my main point is that I don't see a reason to really dislike Can.

I didn't know Juve fans rate Lucas more ha
