The way I see it, there's maybe four areas of the pitch we could potentially strengthen in the summer: a resilient CB to replace Lovren; a lefty to cover for Robbo; a creative midfielder to replace Lallana/Shaqiri and a goalscoring attacker.



But I don't think we'll sign any more than three players - maybe less - so there'll be some compromise. And that's fine, because we're brilliant already and I think the only players we'll lose from the first team squad are Lovren, Lallana and Shaqiri. And we already have Minamino.



So it may be that if we target a CB, it'll be one who can also cover for Robertson. Or maybe if we go for a midfielder, it'll be a left-footer who can do the same. And while we all like the idea of Werner/Sancho/Mbappe, it may be that Klopp is happy going again with Mane, Salah, Firmino and Origi especially as we've got Takumi ready to contribute in the forward line.



Curious to see what areas we do chose to strengthen, and how we go about it. Our recruitment usually throws up plenty of surprises.