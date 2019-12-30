The problem is he comes with not only a huge price tag but what would be an obscene wage. He probably should be the third or fourth highest paid player in the world. We already have a high wage bill and you would imagine the likes of Van Dijk, Salah and Mane come in and ask why another player comes in and gets more than them despite them being the ones making us the best in the world.



Agree with this. For us to sign Mbappe we would have to sell one of our established stars. I dont want to see any of our front 3 sold in the summer. Yes you have an argument to say if Salah was sold in the summer then he would command a huge fee, compared to if he was sold in 2 years time. BUT..... Mbappe would destroy our wage structure. Even with a pay cut, he would command a salary far more than the likes of VVD, Mane, Bobby etc. How long before they become unhappy because hes getting x amount more.As much as Id love to see Mbappe at this club, I cant see it happening. The only remote chance we have is if there is something that would be done with Nike and the power that they seem to have with sports stars.