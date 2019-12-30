« previous next »
Reply #240 on: Today at 05:15:53 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:36 PM
This is what's been happening for a decade or so with the likes of Real and Barcam Juve and even Bayern Munich getting handouts from Adidas and Nike. Nothing new and that's how they stay top of the pile. We have to play the game if we want to compete at the top table.
You can try and stay top of the pile with the brute force of money, or you can do it with judicious spending and clever, astute and effective managers and staff. I prefer the latter.

We know it can be done, because we are currently doing it

« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:19:44 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 04:42:15 PM
We have to do what we can to sign top players. Mbabpe is special. There's no way you can unearth a gem as good as him on the cheap. It just doesn't happen.  The state sponsored clubs have pushed up the prices of players, especially in France.
That's just daft and defeatist thinking. Stop and think of what you are saying for a minute. He was 'unearthed' by Monaco wasn't he? And have we not 'unearthed' extraordinary players in Trent and Robbo? And made superstars out of Mane and Gini and Bobby and so many others.

Stop thinking huge spend and shiny bling purchases are the only way to success.

Anyway like with much else, I am fully aware that I am out of step with most on here on this issue.
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:24:40 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 03:51:19 PM
Take it with a pinch of salt...

In Portugal, A Bola are reporting that Liverpool are looking at Victor Osimhen very closely. The Lille forward is well liked by Reds coach Jurgen Klopp.

If it's reported in the portuguse press only, there's a less than zero chance of it happening
Reply #243 on: Today at 05:25:41 PM
I would be wary of spending 100m+ on Sancho.

Bundesliga is so open much much easier for attacking players.

Mbappe the only player I think we would pay over 100m+ for. I know he would cost twice that
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:39:41 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:55:51 PM
With Jim White being at his coked up best asking the question?  :D

Who wouldnt want to see that big man?
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:45:24 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:24:40 PM
If it's reported in the portuguse press only, there's a less than zero chance of it happening

That was the original source I think and since then its been copied everywhere for clicks.  so yes, bs.
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:46:34 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:25:41 PM

Mbappe the only player I think we would pay over 100m+ for. I know he would cost twice that


Yeah he's a one of a kind talent who is definitely on the move in the summer unless he renews that contract.  He is down to two years left in July.  We have to try and be in the mix.
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 05:19:44 PM
That's just daft and defeatist thinking. Stop and think of what you are saying for a minute. He was 'unearthed' by Monaco wasn't he? And have we not 'unearthed' extraordinary players in Trent and Robbo? And made superstars out of Mane and Gini and Bobby and so many others.

Stop thinking huge spend and shiny bling purchases are the only way to success.

Anyway like with much else, I am fully aware that I am out of step with most on here on this issue.


I take great satisfaction the finding a bargain but we did pay £75m for VVD and £60m for Alisson  (both records at the time) so Klopp and FSG have proved that if the right player comes along, the right deal then we will invest.  Mbabpe is that type of player.  He is definitely on the move in the summer unless he renews that contract and due to Klopp and our CL success and success in general we're a pull to major players. Can we afford him? I doubt but we should at least try.
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:58:21 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 05:54:34 PM
I take great satisfaction the finding a bargain but we did pay £75m for VVD and £60m for Alisson  (both records at the time) so Klopp and FSG have proved that if the right player comes along, the right deal then we will invest.  Mbabpe is that type of player.  He is definitely on the move in the summer unless he renews that contract and due to Klopp and our CL success and success in general we're a pull to major players. Can we afford him? I doubt but we should at least try.

The problem is he comes with not only a huge price tag but what would be an obscene wage. He probably should be the third or fourth highest paid player in the world. We already have a high wage bill and you would imagine the likes of Van Dijk, Salah and Mane come in and ask why another player comes in and gets more than them despite them being the ones making us the best in the world.
Reply #249 on: Today at 06:01:23 PM
Madrid have just renewed Benzema's contract until 2022:

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2019/12/30/5e0a11ce46163f01458b464c.html

Does that mean No Mbabpe for them? Why extend Benzema's contract if they're going to fuck him off in 6months time?
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:02:33 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:58:21 PM
The problem is he comes with not only a huge price tag but what would be an obscene wage. He probably should be the third or fourth highest paid player in the world. We already have a high wage bill and you would imagine the likes of Van Dijk, Salah and Mane come in and ask why another player comes in and gets more than them despite them being the ones making us the best in the world.

Mbabpe might take a paycut for the right club.  He's not all about money, he is as Klopp says a good lad.  Who knows.  I think he could fit within our structure if we offer him the chance to win titles and CL.
« Reply #251 on: Today at 06:07:11 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 06:01:23 PM
Madrid have just renewed Benzema's contract until 2022:

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2019/12/30/5e0a11ce46163f01458b464c.html

Does that mean No Mbabpe for them? Why extend Benzema's contract if they're going to fuck him off in 6months time?
Thrilling news for Jovic

Total disaster of a transfer that.  Still, good player for someone when he leaves on loan in the summer
« Reply #252 on: Today at 07:01:04 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 06:01:23 PM
Madrid have just renewed Benzema's contract until 2022:

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2019/12/30/5e0a11ce46163f01458b464c.html

Does that mean No Mbabpe for them? Why extend Benzema's contract if they're going to fuck him off in 6months time?

Not really, they can play Mbappe wide in a front 3.
« Reply #253 on: Today at 07:24:19 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 06:07:11 PM
Thrilling news for Jovic

Total disaster of a transfer that.  Still, good player for someone when he leaves on loan in the summer
total career killer for a promising young player. They keep doing that same mistake though.
« Reply #254 on: Today at 08:00:28 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 05:19:44 PM
That's just daft and defeatist thinking. Stop and think of what you are saying for a minute. He was 'unearthed' by Monaco wasn't he? And have we not 'unearthed' extraordinary players in Trent and Robbo? And made superstars out of Mane and Gini and Bobby and so many others.

Stop thinking huge spend and shiny bling purchases are the only way to success.

Anyway like with much else, I am fully aware that I am out of step with most on here on this issue.

No, you're spot on  :thumbup
« Reply #255 on: Today at 08:05:40 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 06:02:33 PM
Mbabpe might take a paycut for the right club.  He's not all about money, he is as Klopp says a good lad.  Who knows.  I think he could fit within our structure if we offer him the chance to win titles and CL.
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 06:01:23 PM
Madrid have just renewed Benzema's contract until 2022:

https://www.marca.com/en/football/real-madrid/2019/12/30/5e0a11ce46163f01458b464c.html

Does that mean No Mbabpe for them? Why extend Benzema's contract if they're going to fuck him off in 6months time?
You keep typing his name as this. Looking forward to seeing you spell it like this when you get it printed on next season's LFC shirt!
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:44:23 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 06:02:33 PM
Mbabpe might take a paycut for the right club.  He's not all about money, he is as Klopp says a good lad.  Who knows.  I think he could fit within our structure if we offer him the chance to win titles and CL.

Well, this is the hidden aspect. Nike, FSG, Lebron, and the aspects of it that aren't your common or garden contractual emoluments.
Reply #257 on: Today at 09:52:37 PM
Perfect opportunity to sign a younger player giving them 6 months to acclimatise, and have a big part. Our squad is strong enough, so no need for instant injection.
Reply #258 on: Today at 10:05:12 PM
Any full back links? ... anyone .. anyone ... Bueller ....

Still find it weird that were so dependent on two attacking fullbacks but that we ask them to do so much that we constantly have to rest them and worry about them being leggy or replace them with non fullbacks who cant replicate what they don
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:05:21 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:58:21 PM
The problem is he comes with not only a huge price tag but what would be an obscene wage. He probably should be the third or fourth highest paid player in the world. We already have a high wage bill and you would imagine the likes of Van Dijk, Salah and Mane come in and ask why another player comes in and gets more than them despite them being the ones making us the best in the world.

Agree with this. For us to sign Mbappe we would have to sell one of our established stars. I dont want to see any of our front 3 sold in the summer. Yes you have an argument to say if Salah was sold in the summer then he would command a huge fee, compared to if he was sold in 2 years time. BUT..... Mbappe would destroy our wage structure. Even with a pay cut, he would command a salary far more than the likes of VVD, Mane, Bobby etc. How long before they become unhappy because hes getting x amount more.

As much as Id love to see Mbappe at this club, I cant see it happening. The only remote chance we have is if there is something that would be done with Nike and the power that they seem to have with sports stars.
« Reply #260 on: Today at 10:07:43 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:05:12 PM
Any full back links? ... anyone .. anyone ... Bueller ....

Still find it weird that were so dependent on two attacking fullbacks but that we ask them to do so much that we constantly have to rest them and worry about them being leggy or replace them with non fullbacks who cant replicate what they don

100% agreed.
« Reply #261 on: Today at 10:12:19 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:05:12 PM
Any full back links? ... anyone .. anyone ... Bueller ....

Still find it weird that were so dependent on two attacking fullbacks but that we ask them to do so much that we constantly have to rest them and worry about them being leggy or replace them with non fullbacks who cant replicate what they don

if there was someone out there who we liked and were available, I'm sure we would have made our move in the summer or this month.
« Reply #262 on: Today at 10:14:55 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:31:03 PM
Act smart all you want

But he is one of the most dangerous players in the league.

He'll  have some big clubs after him.

Literally is unstoppable atm.

4 in 19 isn't really 'unstoppable'
« Reply #263 on: Today at 10:17:15 PM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Today at 09:44:23 PM
Well, this is the hidden aspect. Nike, FSG, Lebron, and the aspects of it that aren't your common or garden contractual emoluments.


All we can ask is for us to try.  If he's dead set on Madrid then we will move on.  Interestingly, I wonder what will happen to Neymar? Both are running down their contracts to two years in July.  Barce have Griezman and have no need to buy back Neymar, so these 2 world class talents are very interesting because unless they sign up to PSG again, they're moving. The only question is where to.
