We have to do what we can to sign top players. Mbabpe is special. There's no way you can unearth a gem as good as him on the cheap. It just doesn't happen. The state sponsored clubs have pushed up the prices of players, especially in France.

That's just daft and defeatist thinking. Stop and think of what you are saying for a minute. He was 'unearthed' by Monaco wasn't he? And have we not 'unearthed' extraordinary players in Trent and Robbo? And made superstars out of Mane and Gini and Bobby and so many others.Stop thinking huge spend and shiny bling purchases are the only way to success.Anyway like with much else, I am fully aware that I am out of step with most on here on this issue.