« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion  (Read 9774 times)

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:15:53 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:36 PM
This is what's been happening for a decade or so with the likes of Real and Barcam Juve and even Bayern Munich getting handouts from Adidas and Nike. Nothing new and that's how they stay top of the pile. We have to play the game if we want to compete at the top table.
You can try and stay top of the pile with the brute force of money, or you can do it with judicious spending and clever, astute and effective managers and staff. I prefer the latter.

We know it can be done, because we are currently doing it

Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:19:44 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 04:42:15 PM
We have to do what we can to sign top players. Mbabpe is special. There's no way you can unearth a gem as good as him on the cheap. It just doesn't happen.  The state sponsored clubs have pushed up the prices of players, especially in France.
That's just daft and defeatist thinking. Stop and think of what you are saying for a minute. He was 'unearthed' by Monaco wasn't he? And have we not 'unearthed' extraordinary players in Trent and Robbo? And made superstars out of Mane and Gini and Bobby and so many others.

Stop thinking huge spend and shiny bling purchases are the only way to success.

Anyway like with much else, I am fully aware that I am out of step with most on here on this issue.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,636
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:24:40 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 03:51:19 PM
Take it with a pinch of salt...

In Portugal, A Bola are reporting that Liverpool are looking at Victor Osimhen very closely. The Lille forward is well liked by Reds coach Jurgen Klopp.

If it's reported in the portuguse press only, there's a less than zero chance of it happening
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:25:41 PM »
I would be wary of spending 100m+ on Sancho.

Bundesliga is so open much much easier for attacking players.

Mbappe the only player I think we would pay over 100m+ for. I know he would cost twice that
Logged

Online royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:39:41 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:55:51 PM
With Jim White being at his coked up best asking the question?  :D

Who wouldnt want to see that big man?
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Know what it is? He's just street tough.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:45:24 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:24:40 PM
If it's reported in the portuguse press only, there's a less than zero chance of it happening

That was the original source I think and since then its been copied everywhere for clicks.  so yes, bs.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Know what it is? He's just street tough.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:46:34 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:25:41 PM

Mbappe the only player I think we would pay over 100m+ for. I know he would cost twice that


Yeah he's a one of a kind talent who is definitely on the move in the summer unless he renews that contract.  He is down to two years left in July.  We have to try and be in the mix.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 