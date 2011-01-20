« previous next »
Gonna be contreversial here and say it's time for a shakeup. The front 3 would've been together for 3 years, Firmino here for 5, Mane for 4. Maybe we should sell one of them while their value is still high and invest that in Werner/Sancho depending on who we sell. Minamino will still play a role of course

It's what Fergie used to do, constantly change and evolve to stop things getting stale and keep people from getting complacent, as well as stop teams from working out their players and tactics. Replacing a 28-year-old with someone 5 years younger like Werner, who by the way has 25 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, would make sense for continuity as well, and we won't need drastic changes when we'll have to replace all 3 of them couple years down the line

I know we're all so happy with them and the chemistry is great and everything, but we need to evolve, and that involves making tough decisions. I'd rather we do that from a position of strength.

It's interesting, the whole selling while their value is high. It makes sense and I think in years gone by it's exactly what we would have done. But maybe there's logic now in having players stay slightly past their peak, even if it costs us financially. So rather than selling Salah when he's 28 for £100m+, we wait until he's 29 or 30 for a much lower fee? Basically, absolutely rinse a player for everything they have - run them into the ground and let them go when they have almost nothing left to give?

That doesn't mean not planning for the future - we're too well run not to do that. But instead of selling Salah and replacing him with Werner, we buy Werner (or whoever) and let him develop while Salah is still around then fully take over for him a couple of years down the line. We might already be seeing that with Minamino.
Liked the look of Vinagre today - think hed be good as cover for Robbo. Also, think hed qualify as homegrown from next season (if Im reading the rules correctly).
You need a certain number of association trained players in your squad.  We are losing Lallana and Milner doesnt have too long left.

The requirement will doubtless get more stringent with brexit and patriotic chest thumping

Are you sure about that? Hodgson made that mistake of thinking you have to have n association trained players in the squad. It's more that you can have a maximum of 17 non-association trained players in the 25 man squad, with 8 spaces reserved for association trained players. Man City have fewer than 8 homegrowns IIRC, but they're still only allowed a max of 17 non-homegrowns, so they have to do with a non-full squad numbering fewer than 25.

In our current first team squad as on wiki:

1   Brazil   GK   Alisson
2   England   DF   Nathaniel Clyne (hg)
3   Brazil   MF   Fabinho
4   Netherlands   DF   Virgil van Dijk (third-captain)[123]
5   Netherlands   MF   Georginio Wijnaldum (fourth-captain)[123]
6   Croatia   DF   Dejan Lovren
7   England   MF   James Milner (vice-captain)[124] (hg)
8   Guinea   MF   Naby Keïta
9   Brazil   FW   Roberto Firmino
10   Senegal   FW   Sadio Mané
11   Egypt   FW   Mohamed Salah
12   England   DF   Joe Gomez (hg)
13   Spain   GK   Adrián
14   England   MF   Jordan Henderson (captain)[125] (hg)
15   England   MF   Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hg)
20   England   MF   Adam Lallana (hg)
22   England   GK   Andy Lonergan (hg)
23   Switzerland   MF   Xherdan Shaqiri
24   England   FW   Rhian Brewster (u21)
26   Scotland   DF   Andrew Robertson
27   Belgium   FW   Divock Origi
32   Cameroon   DF   Joël Matip
47   England   DF   Nathaniel Phillips (hg)
48   England   MF   Curtis Jones (u21)
51   Netherlands   DF   Ki-Jana Hoever (u21)
62   Republic of Ireland   GK   Caoimhín Kelleher (u21)
66   England   DF   Trent Alexander-Arnold (hg)
67   England   MF   Harvey Elliott (u21)
72   Netherlands   DF   Sepp van den Berg (u21)

Of the 29 players listed, 6 are U-21 and are thus not numbered in the PL squad. 8 are homegrown (we can ignore Nat Phillips for this season, as he's returning to Stuttgart). That leaves 14 non-homegrown. Minamino takes up one of the 3 free non-homegrown slots.
I think Adama Traore looks like he's about to take the next step in his development. He really looks a difficult player to manage and is like Zaha on speed but unlike Zaha seems to have worked out how to play in tighter spaces to go along with his obviously prodigiously talent in carrying the ball on the counter.
I think Adama Traore looks like he's about to take the next step in his development. He really looks a difficult player to manage and is like Zaha on speed but unlike Zaha seems to have worked out how to play in tighter spaces to go along with his obviously prodigiously talent in carrying the ball on the counter.
Definitely a much improved player this season, but thought we nullified him mostly apart from one or two pieces of play today. Im still on the fence on whether hes good enough for the very top level.
Vinagre was really good against us. Wouldn't mind him as a Robbo backup ;)

And now I learned that he's a bit younger than Trent!
I think Adama Traore looks like he's about to take the next step in his development. He really looks a difficult player to manage and is like Zaha on speed but unlike Zaha seems to have worked out how to play in tighter spaces to go along with his obviously prodigiously talent in carrying the ball on the counter.

He'd cost a fortune.
He'd cost a fortune.

He would but he won't cost as much as a Sancho but has enough upside to be worth it. That said, Michael Edwards and co have probably looked at him enough to work out whether or not he's worth it. He's hardly a secret. I do genuinely think that he is the one player I've seen that could back up both Salah and Mane. Sancho is clearly a class player as well but he's very different and will probably cost double if not triple.
He would but he won't cost as much as a Sancho but has enough upside to be worth it. That said, Michael Edwards and co have probably looked at him enough to work out whether or not he's worth it. He's hardly a secret. I do genuinely think that he is the one player I've seen that could back up both Salah and Mane. Sancho is clearly a class player as well but he's very different and will probably cost double if not triple.

He's clearly on an upward trend, and things are clicking for him this season, but he's scored 5 and assisted 4 in 31 appearances this season, including sub par opposition in europa qualifiers and carling cup.

wouldn't say he's close to being talked about as one of the only players able to back up either player, given how much of their game is centred around getting him the ball in dangerous areas and against teams pressing them
With Minamino coming, I'm not sure we'll be signing another player during the winter transfer season.  That said, I'd love to see the following three positional signings over the next two transfer periods as I believe it would solidify our position as one of the best teams in the world while also providing vital cover:

1) Forward/Winger - Sancho or Havertz (80-100M?)
2) Central Defender - Soyuncu (35-45M)
3) Full Back - ??

Sancho and Havertz are the attacking players I've watched the most that I would love us to add to our team given their potential and age profile.  Combining this type of signing with the new Nike deal would be a big FU to the rest of the league and for this reason I think it would be more likely to happen in the summer unless we did another Keita type deal this winter.  Also, regardless of the number of times I see #Mbappe2020 online, I don't see any scenario where we can afford his transfer fee and wages.

Soyuncu is an example of a central defender with pace who would be a great replacement for Lovren while further improving the incredible quality of our central defenders who outside of VVD are somehow underrated across the league.  Obviously, losing VVD for any time would be a big blow so adding more quality here helps cover that scenario and other injury situations at the back.

I know we have some quality at fullback at the youth level, but we really need someone who can slot in sooner to give TAA/Robbo some rest during the season.  Pushing Milner back there or sliding Gomez across every so often isn't the long term answer so this is likely an area we'll be looking to add cover to this window or next.  Clyne is gone this summer so it's obvious someone is coming in the near future.  For me, this will be the hardest signing to find as our fullbacks are vital to the way we play so I'll be watching this one closely.

With no real outlays this past summer and probably 80-100M worth of players going out this summer (Shaqiri, Wilson, Lovren etc) it's pretty easy to see how we can make a few small improvements to this great squad that should bring even more fear/pain to the rest of the league. 
