With Minamino coming, I'm not sure we'll be signing another player during the winter transfer season. That said, I'd love to see the following three positional signings over the next two transfer periods as I believe it would solidify our position as one of the best teams in the world while also providing vital cover:



1) Forward/Winger - Sancho or Havertz (80-100M?)

2) Central Defender - Soyuncu (35-45M)

3) Full Back - ??



Sancho and Havertz are the attacking players I've watched the most that I would love us to add to our team given their potential and age profile. Combining this type of signing with the new Nike deal would be a big FU to the rest of the league and for this reason I think it would be more likely to happen in the summer unless we did another Keita type deal this winter. Also, regardless of the number of times I see #Mbappe2020 online, I don't see any scenario where we can afford his transfer fee and wages.



Soyuncu is an example of a central defender with pace who would be a great replacement for Lovren while further improving the incredible quality of our central defenders who outside of VVD are somehow underrated across the league. Obviously, losing VVD for any time would be a big blow so adding more quality here helps cover that scenario and other injury situations at the back.



I know we have some quality at fullback at the youth level, but we really need someone who can slot in sooner to give TAA/Robbo some rest during the season. Pushing Milner back there or sliding Gomez across every so often isn't the long term answer so this is likely an area we'll be looking to add cover to this window or next. Clyne is gone this summer so it's obvious someone is coming in the near future. For me, this will be the hardest signing to find as our fullbacks are vital to the way we play so I'll be watching this one closely.



With no real outlays this past summer and probably 80-100M worth of players going out this summer (Shaqiri, Wilson, Lovren etc) it's pretty easy to see how we can make a few small improvements to this great squad that should bring even more fear/pain to the rest of the league.