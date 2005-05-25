I'd still like LB cover, but I guess it's not going to happen this month. Hopefully there's some nice ideas on that front for the summer though.Besides that, I wouldn't be surprised if Klopp is eyeing a poach of Werner next summer for his £27 million release clause, but it clearly won't happen this winter as Leipzig are chasing the Bundesliga title and we're quite well-stocked in attack.Apart from that, summer moves for Havertz or Maddison could be interesting, although might be too pricey to be worth it so long as we are at the top of the footballing world and build up revenue for future emergencies. If Keïta stays fit and keeps doing what he's doing, then such a move is unlikely to be made until 2021.Lovren will stay the rest of the season but might then be off. I reckon Upamecano would be of some interest by then assuming his release clause is true and that we frequently do business with Red Bull. Him replacing Lovren would allow us some backup versatility for the full backs, given he's quicker than Lovren. Still, Hoever might be deemed ready to be one of the four and if so, there would be no purchased replacement.Assuming either or both of Lovren/Matip are back before the end of next month I'd liked to see Hoever go on loan to Preston or Blackburn and get experience from high-pressure games fighting to get promoted. That'd help him a bunch for next season I think.I also believe Curtis Jones would be well-off getting a spring in a club like that to evaluate how close he is to the matchday squad for the upcoming campaign. Jones is also an interesting prospect in terms of which position could be his best and what role he could play in the forthcoming campaign. I assume he and Hoever will start against Everton in the FA Cup and if we get a lengthy run there I'm sure both would at least have a lot of playing time in that competition.Lallana will stay for the rest of the season, but I wouldn't be surprised seeing him returning to the South Coast this summer, be it with Southampton or Bournemouth.If the summer move for Werner would happen, we would cash in on Shaqiri then, but not now. He'll want a Premier League medal to add to his vast CV, but I can really see us receiving some nice bids from Italy or Germany this summer for him given he'll want gametime and most certainly will be below Minamino in the pecking order.So, all in all, not much to see here for January now that Minamino got done early, but I'll reckon two or three quite flashy names next summer in order to refresh and maintain to the best of our abilities