Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« on: December 22, 2019, 10:47:40 PM »
All Liverpool chat in here.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:48:06 AM »
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:55:50 AM »
I doubt we'll do anything else but if we can bring another 1 or 2 in it's less work needed for the summer. The signing we have made takes away the myth that there's no value in Jan (Suarez, Agger, Masch etc refute that).

If Ox is out for a while it could leave us a bit short in that area but he didn't sign anyone else in that area when he was out long term.

We're short of cover at left back but Milner is good cover, although he could also be needed in midfield or even right back.

Henderson doing a great job filling in for Fabinho but we could probably do with cover there for next season replacing Lallana who has played here and there as a 6 this season.

If the right player is available then a left back or a midfielder could boost the squad.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:07:23 AM »
Liverpool FC@LFC·2m
We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:19:24 AM »
Any news on Harrison Reed?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:21:48 AM »
We arent signing anyone... ;D

(Other than Minamino of course)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:22:14 AM »
We're waiting for Big Dog to return from Skiing in Switzerland with the Reeds.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:22:39 AM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:23 AM
Liverpool FC@LFC·2m
We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.

Kind of makes sense. Im guessing any CB or defensive target we are after isnt attainable in Jan. Phillips only got 6 appearances for Stuttgart though, doesnt look like he has kicked on in any way
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:22:42 AM »
Doubt we will do anything in January. Just hope we keep everyone as fit as possible that's much more important.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:34:38 AM »
Quote from: Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion on Today at 10:22:39 AM
Kind of makes sense. Im guessing any CB or defensive target we are after isnt attainable in Jan. Phillips only got 6 appearances for Stuttgart though, doesnt look like he has kicked on in any way

Yes, I definitely agree it makes every sense to bring Phillips back as cover. I don't see us signing anyone else other than Minamino.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:43:05 AM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 10:19:24 AM
Any news on Harrison Reed?

:D

Didnt know Philips was even at Stuttgart. Has he been playing much?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:48:04 AM »
Don't think we will do anything more in January

Saving all our pennies for Mbappe in the summer
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:01:16 AM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on Today at 10:43:05 AM
:D

Didnt know Philips was even at Stuttgart. Has he been playing much?

11 appearances
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:21:29 AM »
Interested to read Stuttgart have just sacked their manager, as they lie third (on goal difference), 3 points off top spot...  ::)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:05:18 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:23 AM
Liverpool FC@LFC·2m
We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.

Other than Minamino, I think that's it for incomings for us
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:06:23 PM »
Sancho and loaned back could be well on the cards.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:17:34 PM »
With this seasons UEFA rule change I can see this winter window being a busy one,not sure how much we will add to it but I think we'll try to move for any targets we were thinking about going for in the summer.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:20:17 PM »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 11:21:29 AM
Interested to read Stuttgart have just sacked their manager, as they lie third (on goal difference), 3 points off top spot...  ::)

Stuttgart are all over the place, revolving door of coaches for ages, when what they need is stability!  Out of their last 12 coaches - only ONE has lasted in the job more than a year! (Hannes Wolf), the last coach they had who was there for a slightly more substantial amount of time was Bruno Labaddia, who was there between 2010-13.  Shame really, cos Stuttgart are a great old club, but just a mess.

Anyway, transfers!
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:20:20 PM »
Is this the #mbappe2020 thread, or is that one for the summer?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:33:32 PM »
So, according to the Echo, we may keep Phillips for January and then send him back at the end of their winter break. Presumably when we will have Matip and/or Lovren back.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:43:45 PM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:33:32 PM
So, according to the Echo, we may keep Phillips for January and then send him back at the end of their winter break. Presumably when we will have Matip and/or Lovren back.
Better than searching for Caulker's number I guess
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:47:27 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:21:48 AM
We arent signing anyone... ;D

(Other than Minamino of course)

Are we potentially a centre back light. The lads that played vs Villa in the League Cup are nowhere near ready yet, unsurprisingly. I dont want to see Henderson at the back again.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:02:18 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:06:23 PM
Sancho and loaned back could be well on the cards.
No chance ;D
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:03:04 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 01:47:27 PM
Are we potentially a centre back light. The lads that played vs Villa in the League Cup are nowhere near ready yet, unsurprisingly. I dont want to see Henderson at the back again.
Even alongside a more experienced player?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:04:18 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:23 AM
Liverpool FC@LFC·2m
We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.

Hope the paperwork is sorted, not like Chirivella

If it isn't Fat Joe'll be on to the bizzies again.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:06:06 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 01:47:27 PM
Are we potentially a centre back light. The lads that played vs Villa in the League Cup are nowhere near ready yet, unsurprisingly. I dont want to see Henderson at the back again.

Not is back, so doubt we will get a CB in.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:32:18 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 01:47:27 PM
Are we potentially a centre back light. The lads that played vs Villa in the League Cup are nowhere near ready yet, unsurprisingly. I dont want to see Henderson at the back again.
Nat Phillips .....


Already been done :)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:32:51 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:06:23 PM
Sancho and loaned back could be well on the cards.
On your dreams Fordy!
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:33:07 PM »
Sancho we buy him for over 100 mill an d send him back to Dortmund for the rest of the season.  :D
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:35:03 PM »
Some of our best January signings.  :D

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:37:50 PM »
Sign Sancho.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:40:02 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 01:47:27 PM
Are we potentially a centre back light. The lads that played vs Villa in the League Cup are nowhere near ready yet, unsurprisingly. I dont want to see Henderson at the back again.

Nat Phillips is back from Stuttgart
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:03:16 PM »
Its here :) and weve got shit all to talk about :(

Highlight of the window will be Mad Dogs update on Harrison Reed
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:18:09 PM »
Quote from: SP on Today at 01:47:27 PM
Are we potentially a centre back light. The lads that played vs Villa in the League Cup are nowhere near ready yet, unsurprisingly. I dont want to see Henderson at the back again.

I wouldn't be afraid of using Hoever there if it came to it.

VVD
Matip
Gomez
Lovren
Fabinho
Hoever/Phillips

That's plenty.

It was a freakish situation that only one of them were available for the semi final. I was surprised Hoever didn't go with the original squad to Qatar given there was no CB cover.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:06:01 PM »
I'd still like LB cover, but I guess it's not going to happen this month. Hopefully there's some nice ideas on that front for the summer though.

Besides that, I wouldn't be surprised if Klopp is eyeing a poach of Werner next summer for his £27 million release clause, but it clearly won't happen this winter as Leipzig are chasing the Bundesliga title and we're quite well-stocked in attack.

Apart from that, summer moves for Havertz or Maddison could be interesting, although might be too pricey to be worth it so long as we are at the top of the footballing world and build up revenue for future emergencies. If Keïta stays fit and keeps doing what he's doing, then such a move is unlikely to be made until 2021.

Lovren will stay the rest of the season but might then be off. I reckon Upamecano would be of some interest by then assuming his release clause is true and that we frequently do business with Red Bull. Him replacing Lovren would allow us some backup versatility for the full backs, given he's quicker than Lovren. Still, Hoever might be deemed ready to be one of the four and if so, there would be no purchased replacement.

Assuming either or both of Lovren/Matip are back before the end of next month I'd liked to see Hoever go on loan to Preston or Blackburn and get experience from high-pressure games fighting to get promoted. That'd help him a bunch for next season I think.

I also believe Curtis Jones would be well-off getting a spring in a club like that to evaluate how close he is to the matchday squad for the upcoming campaign. Jones is also an interesting prospect in terms of which position could be his best and what role he could play in the forthcoming campaign. I assume he and Hoever will start against Everton in the FA Cup and if we get a lengthy run there I'm sure both would at least have a lot of playing time in that competition.

Lallana will stay for the rest of the season, but I wouldn't be surprised seeing him returning to the South Coast this summer, be it with Southampton or Bournemouth.

If the summer move for Werner would happen, we would cash in on Shaqiri then, but not now. He'll want a Premier League medal to add to his vast CV, but I can really see us receiving some nice bids from Italy or Germany this summer for him given he'll want gametime and most certainly will be below Minamino in the pecking order.

So, all in all, not much to see here for January now that Minamino got done early, but I'll reckon two or three quite flashy names next summer in order to refresh and maintain to the best of our abilities  :wave
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:20:49 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:03:16 PM
Its here :) and weve got shit all to talk about :(

Highlight of the window will be Mad Dogs update on Harrison Reed

Aye, must be the longest transfer in history this one.  :D
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:23:11 PM »
I heard that we've just signed this kid, but it wont be done until the summer  ;)

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:45:08 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:06:01 PM
I'd still like LB cover, but I guess it's not going to happen this month. Hopefully there's some nice ideas on that front for the summer though.

Besides that, I wouldn't be surprised if Klopp is eyeing a poach of Werner next summer for his £27 million release clause, but it clearly won't happen this winter as Leipzig are chasing the Bundesliga title and we're quite well-stocked in attack.

Apart from that, summer moves for Havertz or Maddison could be interesting, although might be too pricey to be worth it so long as we are at the top of the footballing world and build up revenue for future emergencies. If Keïta stays fit and keeps doing what he's doing, then such a move is unlikely to be made until 2021.

Lovren will stay the rest of the season but might then be off. I reckon Upamecano would be of some interest by then assuming his release clause is true and that we frequently do business with Red Bull. Him replacing Lovren would allow us some backup versatility for the full backs, given he's quicker than Lovren. Still, Hoever might be deemed ready to be one of the four and if so, there would be no purchased replacement.

Assuming either or both of Lovren/Matip are back before the end of next month I'd liked to see Hoever go on loan to Preston or Blackburn and get experience from high-pressure games fighting to get promoted. That'd help him a bunch for next season I think.

I also believe Curtis Jones would be well-off getting a spring in a club like that to evaluate how close he is to the matchday squad for the upcoming campaign. Jones is also an interesting prospect in terms of which position could be his best and what role he could play in the forthcoming campaign. I assume he and Hoever will start against Everton in the FA Cup and if we get a lengthy run there I'm sure both would at least have a lot of playing time in that competition.

Lallana will stay for the rest of the season, but I wouldn't be surprised seeing him returning to the South Coast this summer, be it with Southampton or Bournemouth.

If the summer move for Werner would happen, we would cash in on Shaqiri then, but not now. He'll want a Premier League medal to add to his vast CV, but I can really see us receiving some nice bids from Italy or Germany this summer for him given he'll want gametime and most certainly will be below Minamino in the pecking order.

So, all in all, not much to see here for January now that Minamino got done early, but I'll reckon two or three quite flashy names next summer in order to refresh and maintain to the best of our abilities  :wave

Just googled that, not sure £71m is a particular bargain for Upamecano? Unless I'm missing something.

Mad situation where we're not looking at signing anyone and no one cares.

That said, it will be interesting to see what we do re: succession planning for the front 3. Werner for £27m is mad money. There will be lots of competition for him at that price after the season he's having.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:51:45 PM »
Quote
That said, it will be interesting to see what we do re: succession planning for the front 3

That's where #Mbappe2020 comes in my good friend.  :D
