Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion

Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
December 22, 2019, 10:47:40 PM
All Liverpool chat in here.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:48:06 AM
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:55:50 AM
I doubt we'll do anything else but if we can bring another 1 or 2 in it's less work needed for the summer. The signing we have made takes away the myth that there's no value in Jan (Suarez, Agger, Masch etc refute that).

If Ox is out for a while it could leave us a bit short in that area but he didn't sign anyone else in that area when he was out long term.

We're short of cover at left back but Milner is good cover, although he could also be needed in midfield or even right back.

Henderson doing a great job filling in for Fabinho but we could probably do with cover there for next season replacing Lallana who has played here and there as a 6 this season.

If the right player is available then a left back or a midfielder could boost the squad.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:07:23 AM
Liverpool FC@LFC
We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:19:24 AM
Any news on Harrison Reed?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:21:48 AM
We arent signing anyone... ;D

(Other than Minamino of course)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:22:14 AM
We're waiting for Big Dog to return from Skiing in Switzerland with the Reeds.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:22:39 AM
We have reached an agreement with Stuttgart for Nat Phillips to return from his loan spell in January. Phillips will return at the beginning of next month and be eligible for Reds matches, starting with the FA Cup tie against Everton.

Kind of makes sense. Im guessing any CB or defensive target we are after isnt attainable in Jan. Phillips only got 6 appearances for Stuttgart though, doesnt look like he has kicked on in any way
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:22:42 AM
Doubt we will do anything in January. Just hope we keep everyone as fit as possible that's much more important.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:34:38 AM
Yes, I definitely agree it makes every sense to bring Phillips back as cover. I don't see us signing anyone else other than Minamino.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #10 on: Today at 10:43:05 AM
Didnt know Philips was even at Stuttgart. Has he been playing much?
