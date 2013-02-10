« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: We've got the whole world, in our hands  (Read 692 times)

Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,932
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
We've got the whole world, in our hands
« on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 PM »
We've got the whole world, in our hands
We've got the whole world, in our hands
We've got the whole world, in our hands

We've got the European Cup, in our hands
We've got the European Cup, in our hands
We've got the European Cup, in our hands
We've got the whole world in our hands

We've got the Super Cup, in our hands
We've got the Super Cup, in our hands
We've got the Super Cup, in our hands
We've got the whole world in our hands


 :lmao



4 am in Qatar. Bouncing!


One more verse to be added in April/May time  8)
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,623
Re: We've got the whole world, in our hands
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:30:37 PM »
Enjoy it Chops mate.
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,085
Re: We've got the whole world, in our hands
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:46:53 PM »
Bigger mystery is how the fuck has Chops survived not being arrested over there?  ;D
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,623
Re: We've got the whole world, in our hands
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:46:53 PM
Bigger mystery is how the fuck has Chops survived not being arrested over there?  ;D
They didn't build a cell big enough for him mate, those bizzies would look at him and think where the fucking hell are we gonna stuff him, and can we be arsed feeding him in the morning.
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,317
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: We've got the whole world, in our hands
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 PM »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,058
Re: We've got the whole world, in our hands
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:41:24 AM »
G'wan Chopper lad
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,226
  • YNWA
Re: We've got the whole world, in our hands
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:17:45 AM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:00:04 PM
They didn't build a cell big enough for him mate, those bizzies would look at him and think where the fucking hell are we gonna stuff him, and can we be arsed feeding him in the morning.

Theyd have to strap him to the roof of their police Lamborghini first.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: We've got the whole world, in our hands
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:33:24 AM »
Ha ha :D
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 