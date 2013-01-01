« previous next »
African safari insurance

African safari insurance
Yesterday at 02:41:44 PM
Afternoon gents

Going on a safari holiday in April and just wondering if anybody has been on one and can recommend somewhere for insurance?

Cheers
Re: African safari insurance
Yesterday at 03:09:45 PM
I went on one for my Honeymoon. Amazing experience, saw so many incredible animals up close (a little too close at times!).

Maybe I was a bit more carefree back then but dont think I did anything special in terms of insurance, just a fairly standard travel insurance I think. What are you looking for? Additional cover in case youre charged by a randy teenage elephant (we nearly were!)?
Re: African safari insurance
Yesterday at 03:11:51 PM
Insuring a can of lynx?

Whatever next
Re: African safari insurance
Yesterday at 03:24:52 PM
He bought it from Beanz
Re: African safari insurance
Yesterday at 05:06:25 PM
They have a habit of lion so be careful.
Re: African safari insurance
Yesterday at 05:09:32 PM
It's full of cheetah's too.
Re: African safari insurance
Yesterday at 05:10:15 PM
And Iam not having a giraffe either.
Re: African safari insurance
Yesterday at 06:14:36 PM
Wasn't a pure safari holiday (only spend ~1/3 time on safari) but I just took regular travel insurance when I went to SOuth Africa. Never heard of having to take specialist insurance for it.
Re: African safari insurance
Today at 06:13:12 AM
A pair of decent running shoes ought to do it.
