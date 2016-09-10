'This was Flamengo's first Brazilian title since 2009. This feat marked the first time a Brazilian club had won the Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores in the same season since Santos in 1962 and 1963. The title-winning campaign broke a number of records in the 20-team league format era (2006-present), including most victories (28), most points (90), most goals (86), best goal differential (+49), and most goals by a single player (25 from Gabriel Barbosa). '



I think this is one of the best South American sides in recent history and it showed. As someone said, I agree that this was our most difficult game of the season along with Napoli. They had a lot of the ball despite our press, they were skilled and they just couldn't get the final pass/shot right. They also defended really well, without defending very deep for most parts of the game. There is no way most PL sides are at their level. Probably among other PL sides, Man City, Leicester and Chelsea could be better or equal. No chance for the rest (not in a one off game, in which they might have a chance, but over a season). No way would Flamengo be a Championship side. Claiming so is just being arrogant about English football in general. They're tactically & technically way ahead of most PL sides.