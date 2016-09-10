« previous next »
FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,896
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #920 on: Today at 10:43:45 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:31:48 AM
They were very well organised it's true. And their defence was heroic in a last ditch sort of way. But they posed us less problems than Watford. Far less. They were knackered after 40 minutes in a way that no Premier League team ever is. Their star man, their prolific centre forward, was surprisingly poor. Not only was his performance bad. He looked bad. Too slow, a little too heavy, too easily pushed off the ball. If LIverpool had their shooting boots on, and the ref had been have competent, we would have run in 4 or 5.

But part of it is because it's their end of season, they won the league, won Copa Libertadores and now were in final.
Zoomers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,651
  • Meow
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #921 on: Today at 10:48:48 AM
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 10:43:45 AM
But part of it is because it's their end of season, they won the league, won Copa Libertadores and now were in final.

Looking at the table it seems they won the league by a big margin, 16 points to be exact, did they rest their players towards the end of the season?
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 PM
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,990
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #922 on: Today at 10:54:34 AM
Quote from: sushared on Today at 10:29:09 AM
the biggest positive for me from CWC is re-emergence of Gomez to partner VVD and of course winning another piece of silver ware. he was electric on Sat, really was happy for him after his injury and the shit he went through with England. sometimes people should be reminded that silence and smiling face is a sign of strength and not weakness.
Feel good for Ox too.

Joe can now shove that medal in Sterling's face and rub it in a bit! Yeah, he's still the big man! ;)
On second thought, Sterling appears to be a bit sensitive about the effects of his choice... Joe better watch out for envy and jealousy...
Last Edit: Today at 10:58:39 AM by the_red_pill
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,088
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #923 on: Today at 10:58:34 AM
PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,896
  • YNWA
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
Reply #924 on: Today at 11:01:30 AM
'This was Flamengo's first Brazilian title since 2009. This feat marked the first time a Brazilian club had won the Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores in the same season since Santos in 1962 and 1963. The title-winning campaign broke a number of records in the 20-team league format era (2006-present), including most victories (28), most points (90), most goals (86), best goal differential (+49), and most goals by a single player (25 from Gabriel Barbosa). '

I think this is one of the best South American sides in recent history and it showed. As someone said, I agree that this was our most difficult game of the season along with Napoli. They had a lot of the ball despite our press, they were skilled and they just couldn't get the final pass/shot right. They also defended really well, without defending very deep for most parts of the game. There is no way most PL sides are at their level. Probably among other PL sides, Man City, Leicester and Chelsea could be better or equal. No chance for the rest (not in a one off game, in which they might have a chance, but over a season). No way would Flamengo be a Championship side. Claiming so is just being arrogant about English football in general. They're tactically & technically way ahead of most PL sides.
