« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby  (Read 21408 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #840 on: Today at 11:52:18 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:23:38 AM
Kloppo got presented with a Flamengo kit after the game.  :D


Defintely post-match not pre? Either way, that's actually a classy gesture. Bit awkward if not reciprocated though. Who wouldn't want to see a Liverpool shirt with 'Jesus' on. Apart from a certain bunch down the M62 obviously.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #841 on: Today at 11:53:53 AM »
So a new challenge for Mike Gordon and the scouting team. Stop looking for players and sponsorship. Start searching the other Galaxies and eventually Universes for teams we can compete against.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #842 on: Today at 11:56:03 AM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:48:08 AM
You heard right. FA are c*nts!
I can only think they're not allowing this, coz:

A) They're arrogant twats and won't let another comp overshadow theirs
B) It won't sit well with the other 19 twats in the league
It's definitely more A - they didn't let United either. Meanwhile La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A have been proud to let winners wear it domestically.

Can you imagine if the club wore it anyway in a defiant fuck you attitude. What can the PL do? Fine us? Pfff.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,036
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #843 on: Today at 12:00:03 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:56:03 AM
It's definitely more A - they didn't let United either. Meanwhile La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A have been proud to let winners wear it domestically.

Can you imagine if the club wore it anyway in a defiant fuck you attitude. What can the PL do? Fine us? Pfff.

I used to like the way Celtic only wore their numbers on their shorts and just paid the fine to the SFA. 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,065
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #844 on: Today at 12:01:37 PM »
BBC and Lineker just announced this.

Quote
6.6 million of you watched @LFC win the World Club Championship last night on @BBCOne with another 1.6 million online requests.👍🏻
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,984
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #845 on: Today at 12:02:45 PM »
Some tactical insight from the manager as was evident from Gomez' stellar performance last night:

Quote
We played from like a defensive 4-4-2 system, they changed slightly and did Everton in the centre more and for that another player played the wing.

But with the step-ins of our centre-halves, it made life difficult for them to defend these things. Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk stepped in midfield, could pass the ball on the wing and thats then difficult. You have to defend at your best to defend these situations.

What I noticed was that during that abject spell of ours from the 25th until half-time, they packed and pressed the midfield, but that tactic allowed us to get a grip on the match again and it grew as it wore on. Gomez doing the Franz Beckenbauer himself.
And they say our manager is a "cheerleader". /FFS!/
« Last Edit: Today at 12:15:33 PM by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,531
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #846 on: Today at 12:04:42 PM »
It's nice to wake up with a bottle of champagne beside you knowing that you are champions of the world........wait who is this blonde beside me and I've missed the flight home. Shit I have to play bloody Leicester in a couple of days.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #847 on: Today at 12:06:44 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:37 PM
BBC and Lineker just announced this.
Amazing when City and Leicester was on at the same time. I bet Sky are pissed off.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,984
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #848 on: Today at 12:11:59 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:56:03 AM
It's definitely more A - they didn't let United either. Meanwhile La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A have been proud to let winners wear it domestically.

Can you imagine if the club wore it anyway in a defiant fuck you attitude. What can the PL do? Fine us? Pfff.
Ballsy idea. I like it.
I'm sure we could budget for that fine.
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,756
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #849 on: Today at 12:15:20 PM »
Gini looking at it like it's his baby


Milner's about 60% sure he knows what's happening
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,984
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #850 on: Today at 12:16:37 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 12:15:20 PM
Gini looking at it like it's his baby


Milner's about 60% sure he knows what's happening

Really is a nice looking trophy. Allows for a good 1 hand grip around the neck as well! ;D
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,065
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #851 on: Today at 12:16:40 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 12:06:44 PM
Amazing when City and Leicester was on at the same time. I bet Sky are pissed off.

It's expected though mate. Terrestrial vs Paid TV.  :D
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,984
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #852 on: Today at 12:20:25 PM »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,109
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #853 on: Today at 12:23:33 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:56:03 AM
It's definitely more A - they didn't let United either. Meanwhile La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A have been proud to let winners wear it domestically.

Can you imagine if the club wore it anyway in a defiant fuck you attitude. What can the PL do? Fine us? Pfff.
Think we can wear it in the FA Cup with the permission of the FA
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,258
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #854 on: Today at 12:23:39 PM »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:11:59 PM
Ballsy idea. I like it.
I'm sure we could budget for that fine.

They'd probably dock us points, any excuse, tw@ts.

Imagine having the European Champions and the Champions of the World leading your league and wanting to keep it quiet...
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,178
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #855 on: Today at 12:26:00 PM »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,178
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #856 on: Today at 12:29:59 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 08:21:26 PM
Watching the trophy lift on RTE, but apparently the BBC thinks we aren't worthy of their coverage. Boycott their licence.

Who said that? :o

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,251
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #857 on: Today at 12:43:07 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:24:23 AM
With the way technology is going and the Global Village idea... it's gonna happen one day! WE'LL MAKE SURE IT HAPPENS EXACTLY AS HE SAID!
The man had the balls to dream BIG! Sounded like bollix back then, but he knew what he had in mind for us.



Everyone knows Mars is a Red planet, though.

Fans everywhere, we have.

;D

Good point!
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,109
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #858 on: Today at 12:53:57 PM »
Nice after 3 years wearing it , Madrid have to take it off immediately
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,109
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #859 on: Today at 12:55:46 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:23:39 PM
They'd probably dock us points, any excuse, tw@ts.

Imagine having the European Champions and the Champions of the World leading your league and wanting to keep it quiet...

Totally ridiculous by the FA , when other top leagues are proud to have any of their clubs wear it
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #860 on: Today at 01:03:06 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:37 PM
BBC and Lineker just announced this.


6.6 million viewers in the UK in incredible.
Anyone know how many watched Man City v Leicester?
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,753
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #861 on: Today at 01:18:32 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:55:46 PM
Totally ridiculous by the FA , when other top leagues are proud to have any of their clubs wear it

Its not the FA, its the Premier league? The FA would allow it in the FA Cup if requested, Ive read.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,521
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #862 on: Today at 01:20:48 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:17:47 AM
The drop ball was the most bizarre part. The ball was out of play when he did the VAR check so without a free it was a goal kick.

at the risk of being unpopular i think he determined that the guy never touched Mane. Outstanding dive looked 100% on in real time, but he shanked his shot under heavy pressure and then went down. there was never even a foul. Which is exactly why Rafinha was peaking on mescaline and demanding var.

at a minimum, thats what the ref determined after being told so by the var imo. Drop ball then makes sense.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Koparoo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 690
  • Number 7 is just around the corner!!
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #863 on: Today at 01:28:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:20:48 PM
at the risk of being unpopular i think he determined that the guy never touched Mane. Outstanding dive looked 100% on in real time, but he shanked his shot under heavy pressure and then went down. there was never even a foul. Which is exactly why Rafinha was peaking on mescaline and demanding var.

at a minimum, thats what the ref determined after being told so by the var imo. Drop ball then makes sense.

If that was his interpretation - and he deemed there was no contact - then surely he should have booked Mane for diving...???

I prefer to think that he simply didn't have a clue - and just bottled it big-time. Anyway, who cares - he should never referee another match of ours again..
Logged
"After 27 years and 11 days, finally, we got justice for the 96"
Adrian Tempany

... YNWA

Online Jm55

  • Would drive you round the bend but his car won't start.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #864 on: Today at 01:33:07 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:56:03 AM
It's definitely more A - they didn't let United either. Meanwhile La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A have been proud to let winners wear it domestically.

Can you imagine if the club wore it anyway in a defiant fuck you attitude. What can the PL do? Fine us? Pfff.

To be honest youre right and this is clearly their attitude. Its a large part of the reason that we had to forfeit the League Cup, because the FA or EFL or whatever fucking body it is that governs it, cant fathom the fact that we might want to become world champions.

People (rightly) reference the fact that they knew about us competing in the WCC since June and did nothing about it, but to be honest they should have a contingency plan in place for what happens if an English team wins the european cup and gets to the quarters of the league up the following season. Its not exactly an unlikely scenario so it astounds me that there isnt a general plan in place.


Ridiculous little Englander mentality of assuming anything thats not within our pre-defined list of important competitions is worthless, and any team outside of Europe is automatically shit.

In many ways it makes it all sweeter. Seeing the fucking bitter twats foaming at the mouth trying to suggest that being world champions is somehow meaningless. Let them make up whatever rules they want about what badge we can wear. What they cant do is stop our fans from singing,

And now youre gonna believe us, were champions of the world.

Up the fucking reds.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,521
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #865 on: Today at 01:34:15 PM »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 01:03:06 PM
6.6 million viewers in the UK in incredible.
Anyone know how many watched Man City v Leicester?

27k on tv, 74 in the stands
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,521
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #866 on: Today at 01:38:26 PM »
Quote from: Koparoo on Today at 01:28:41 PM
If that was his interpretation - and he deemed there was no contact - then surely he should have booked Mane for diving...???

I prefer to think that he simply didn't have a clue - and just bottled it big-time. Anyway, who cares - he should never referee another match of ours again..

100% he should have booked Mane based on his final interpretation. bottled it. His final call HAS to be no foul because of the drop ball outcome.

I mean its impressionistic refereeing so its open to artistic interpretation but....
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Hendollama

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #867 on: Today at 01:41:20 PM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:20:48 PM
at the risk of being unpopular i think he determined that the guy never touched Mane. Outstanding dive looked 100% on in real time, but he shanked his shot under heavy pressure and then went down. there was never even a foul. Which is exactly why Rafinha was peaking on mescaline and demanding var.

at a minimum, thats what the ref determined after being told so by the var imo. Drop ball then makes sense.

It wasn't a dive. Check his shooting leg; while he's lining up to shoot, he steps on the defender's leg. He had no choice but to go down when he's running at that speed.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,178
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #868 on: Today at 01:45:32 PM »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM
Fucking hell Gomez was immense tonight.  Made some lovely forward runs. Better than big Virg I thought tonight

He's the second best CB at the club in my opinion and that is his best position, his extra pace is a huge asset which the rest of our CBs don't really have.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 