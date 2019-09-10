It's definitely more A - they didn't let United either. Meanwhile La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A have been proud to let winners wear it domestically.



Can you imagine if the club wore it anyway in a defiant fuck you attitude. What can the PL do? Fine us? Pfff.



To be honest youre right and this is clearly their attitude. Its a large part of the reason that we had to forfeit the League Cup, because the FA or EFL or whatever fucking body it is that governs it, cant fathom the fact that we might want to become world champions.People (rightly) reference the fact that they knew about us competing in the WCC since June and did nothing about it, but to be honest they should have a contingency plan in place for what happens if an English team wins the european cup and gets to the quarters of the league up the following season. Its not exactly an unlikely scenario so it astounds me that there isnt a general plan in place.Ridiculous little Englander mentality of assuming anything thats not within our pre-defined list of important competitions is worthless, and any team outside of Europe is automatically shit.In many ways it makes it all sweeter. Seeing the fucking bitter twats foaming at the mouth trying to suggest that being world champions is somehow meaningless. Let them make up whatever rules they want about what badge we can wear. What they cant do is stop our fans from singing,And now youre gonna believe us, were champions of the world.Up the fucking reds.