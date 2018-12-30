« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby  (Read 17932 times)

Offline Bolrick

  • :1,$s?olr?aldr?g
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #760 on: Today at 06:38:13 AM »
Awesome result against a bunch $hithouses (who are actually talented footballers).

It would be interesting if this Qatar ref and the saudi arabia VAR officiate the world cup final in 2022... Haha

Fifa can go and F**K themselves.
Logged
Genius Billionaire Playboy Philanthropist

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,727
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #761 on: Today at 06:43:05 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 04:15:06 AM
Feels as good the next day!

Hotel a bit quieter with a lot of glum Brazilians. Not heard that bastard 1981 song for a good few hours which is nice!
:lmao :lmao

Losing will do that to you
Logged

Offline Vladi Legend

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • Oh do piss off Mr Wenger.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #762 on: Today at 06:46:16 AM »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:37:13 PM
Loved the fact their fans still sang about that night in 81. I remember it and felt crushed. We're evens. Two great clubs.

If I were FSG I'd be looking into the possibility of staging a preseason friendly between the two clubs. It'd be a money maker for us and an unofficial 'straightner' for them.
Logged
Ya we have been talking in the half time, we need to do something, we need to change things and maybe if we score then it will be different and we scored and it was different.  - Rafael Benitez Ataturk Stadium Istanbul 26 May 2005

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #763 on: Today at 06:59:54 AM »
just got to see the game

tough game, good win, and great to win that trophy finally

that fucking ref, seriously, he was fucking dogshit awful, truly terrible

i dont think he was bias, he was just fucking woeful in pretty much every aspect

and a total dick into the bargain

as an aside, one thing that teh commentary didn't pick up on, so maybe i missed something, but just before the dude got booked for a foul on keita, TAA zipped a ball from the right back position on the sidelines to alisson, which he picked up and rolled out to whoever - wasn't that a back pass? no one mentioned it on tv but im sure TAA intended it to go to alisson (who the fuck was he kicking it to otherwise?)

am i missing something here?
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #764 on: Today at 07:04:59 AM »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:59:54 AM
as an aside, one thing that teh commentary didn't pick up on, so maybe i missed something, but just before the dude got booked for a foul on keita, TAA zipped a ball from the right back position on the sidelines to alisson, which he picked up and rolled out to whoever - wasn't that a back pass? no one mentioned it on tv but im sure TAA intended it to go to alisson (who the fuck was he kicking it to otherwise?)

am i missing something here?
Yea I saw this too, cant work it out
Logged
He who doesn't shoot the arrow, can still be the one who kills the deer

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #765 on: Today at 07:05:54 AM »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:59:54 AM

as an aside, one thing that teh commentary didn't pick up on, so maybe i missed something, but just before the dude got booked for a foul on keita, TAA zipped a ball from the right back position on the sidelines to alisson, which he picked up and rolled out to whoever - wasn't that a back pass? no one mentioned it on tv but im sure TAA intended it to go to alisson (who the fuck was he kicking it to otherwise?)

am i missing something here?

I had the same reaction at the time, but realised the attacker had actually been called offside so Alisson was actually setting the ball down for the free kick.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,988
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #766 on: Today at 07:13:39 AM »
YES YES YES!! YES!!! YES!!!

Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #767 on: Today at 07:17:01 AM »
Had to avoid all football till i watched the reply late last night aaaand get in!!!!!! Made up for the best team in the world, hardly gave them a sniff all night and should've scored a few more. Ref was shite (whats new) but it doesnt matter, we're never gonna stop  :scarf
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #768 on: Today at 07:19:06 AM »
It was funny to see, after we scored, all of a sudden, all their pain and wounds magically healed. Winning against these gave me a massive massive pleasure and satisfaction.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #769 on: Today at 07:22:04 AM »
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Today at 06:46:16 AM
If I were FSG I'd be looking into the possibility of staging a preseason friendly between the two clubs. It'd be a money maker for us and an unofficial 'straightner' for them.

Fck them. They played an almost perfect version of anti-football. Took a dive whenever anybody went near them, wasted tonnes of time on every goal kick, went down with cramp and injuries at every opportunity until they went behind.

There's literally no benefit in touring Brazil. Their supporters are very one eyed and follow no one else but their club.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • Bird is the Word
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #770 on: Today at 07:28:29 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:22:04 AM


There's literally no benefit in touring Brazil. Their supporters are very one eyed and follow no one else but their club.

 Sad but true, the reality is there are only a few places to tour that are profitable and "marketable" : Far East, Australia, and USA.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #771 on: Today at 07:29:36 AM »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 07:05:54 AM
I had the same reaction at the time, but realised the attacker had actually been called offside so Alisson was actually setting the ball down for the free kick.

ahhhh, thanks mate, fucking thing been puzzling me all night  ;D
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Jm55

  • Would drive you round the bend but his car won't start.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #772 on: Today at 07:46:46 AM »
Anyone trying to claim this isnt a trophy worthy of winning is off their fucking heads.

Im still drunk.

Up the fucking redmen. That video of the players celebrating in the dressing room singing Allez has done me in.

World fucking champions.

Time to be even more fucking unbearable.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #773 on: Today at 07:46:47 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:22:04 AM
Fck them. They played an almost perfect version of anti-football. Took a dive whenever anybody went near them, wasted tonnes of time on every goal kick, went down with cramp and injuries at every opportunity until they went behind.

There's literally no benefit in touring Brazil. Their supporters are very one eyed and follow no one else but their club.
Whereas we, on the other hand...
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,731
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #774 on: Today at 07:50:27 AM »
That ref should be demoted.
No penalty.
No freekick.
A drop ball.

Does he even know the rules of the game?
Logged

Offline Vladi Legend

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • Oh do piss off Mr Wenger.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #775 on: Today at 07:52:32 AM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:47:25 AM
it still doesn't complete, what if there are other planets in other galaxies and they play football, we have to beat them as well.

I'm going to start a petition for us to be admitted to the next FIFA World Cup and compete under the flag of the Scouse Republic of Merseyside and hopefully knock England out in the meantime.
Logged
Ya we have been talking in the half time, we need to do something, we need to change things and maybe if we score then it will be different and we scored and it was different.  - Rafael Benitez Ataturk Stadium Istanbul 26 May 2005

Offline kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #776 on: Today at 07:52:43 AM »
Good practice for us for the Atletico Madrid match too. I feel they will play a similar style.
Logged

Offline royhendohohohoho!

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #777 on: Today at 08:09:33 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:51:44 PM
I've waited 38 years for this feeling.



Haha yes!
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,175
  • kopite
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #778 on: Today at 08:13:26 AM »
Thought it would be nice to return the compliment as they've been singing about us for decades!

We've conquered all of Europe.
And now the whole world too.
We beat Flamengo 1-0.
And left them feeling blue.
We won it for the first time.
Just as Jurgen planned.
We are the Mighty Redmen.
The best team in the land!


Allez Allez Allez..











Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #779 on: Today at 08:17:47 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:50:27 AM
That ref should be demoted.
No penalty.
No freekick.
A drop ball.

Does he even know the rules of the game?

The drop ball was the most bizarre part. The ball was out of play when he did the VAR check so without a free it was a goal kick.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #780 on: Today at 08:19:17 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:17:47 AM
The drop ball was the most bizarre part. The ball was out of play when he did the VAR check so without a free it was a goal kick.

I think he was just making it up as he went at that point. He was way out of his depth.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #781 on: Today at 08:29:15 AM »
Amazing!

Great win.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #782 on: Today at 08:35:36 AM »
SO glad and satisfied for the trophy, completely healed my wound in 2005.
Logged
Believer

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,951
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #783 on: Today at 08:36:23 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:51:42 PM

That looks like it`s been taken in the back of a massive van  :)
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #784 on: Today at 08:44:20 AM »
Great pic that. :)

Not a peno, but was a foul. Ref bottled it. But Sadio should've scored. Anyways, who cares? We won. Yippee.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • Yeah right..
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #785 on: Today at 08:47:12 AM »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,575
  • Yeah right..
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #786 on: Today at 08:53:35 AM »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online jingllebellc jingllebellc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,140
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #787 on: Today at 08:53:58 AM »
What a great picture.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline heroes123

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #788 on: Today at 08:56:33 AM »
great win. great feeling. it was a long time coming.
finally, champs of the world!

on a sidenote, will jh be the greatest of them all?
and that rugby player needed a slap.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,494
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #789 on: Today at 09:05:33 AM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:20:17 AM
Gotta feel for the bitters, on the day they announced their marquee manager, we become World Champions!

Even sweeter when an Everton was on the losing side today  ;D

Losing, losing? It was a magnificent 0-0 victory over mighty Arsenal.
Logged

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,479
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #790 on: Today at 09:08:23 AM »
They dont hand out titles in Decemb... oh, wait.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 