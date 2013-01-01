just got to see the game



tough game, good win, and great to win that trophy finally



that fucking ref, seriously, he was fucking dogshit awful, truly terrible



i dont think he was bias, he was just fucking woeful in pretty much every aspect



and a total dick into the bargain



as an aside, one thing that teh commentary didn't pick up on, so maybe i missed something, but just before the dude got booked for a foul on keita, TAA zipped a ball from the right back position on the sidelines to alisson, which he picked up and rolled out to whoever - wasn't that a back pass? no one mentioned it on tv but im sure TAA intended it to go to alisson (who the fuck was he kicking it to otherwise?)



am i missing something here?