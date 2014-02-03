« previous next »
Author Topic: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby  (Read 15690 times)

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 PM »
laughing under sunny meadows

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 11:26:25 PM »
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 PM »
Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo: Jürgen Klopp's reaction


Jürgen Klopp was left beaming with pride after watching his Liverpool side be crowned 2019 FIFA Club World Cup champions in Doha on Saturday.

The Reds defeated Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 in the final at the Khalifa International Stadium thanks to Roberto Firmino's strike in the first half of extra-time.

That goal ensured Klopp's men became the first side in the club's illustrious history to win the competition.


On how it feels to be world champions...

It's great, really great. We are all kind of all exhausted from a really intense game. We had a few moments in the past when I really struggle to find the right words in not my native language for describing my respect for the boys, how they do it. It's incredible, it was an incredible performance in an incredibly difficult game against a good opponent. But we did so many good things it's unbelievable, so many good football moments. Everybody was for different reasons on the edge pretty much but I saw so many sensationally good performances and I'm really happy of course for our supporters. The atmosphere in the stadium was great, Flamengo supporters had the whole week a party week here and unfortunately maybe they cannot celebrate that much, but they should be proud of what they did and what their team did. But I think we deserved to win tonight, we were the better side. In some moments we had a really good goalie and in all the other moments we were the dominant team. I'm really happy.

On what winning the Club World Cup means for this team...

A wonderful night for us, the club, for everybody who is with us. There are always things, of course, that are not so positive because it was not the last game of the season and Oxlade-Chamberlain got injured in one situation. We play in five days again, so that's a tough period. But the boys  game after game after game  they really show their desire to make the next step, show their desire to win the next game, show their desire to win the next challenge and I'm really happy about that. Where it will lead us? I have no idea. For tonight, we couldn't do more than winning this game, winning it the first time for this wonderful club, the Club World Cup. I said before the game I don't know exactly how it would feel. Now I can say it's outstanding, absolutely sensational. I'm so proud of the boys and it couldn't be better.

On his thoughts about the game...

I think in possession we did a lot stuff Flamengo didn't like. We played from like a defensive 4-4-2 system, they changed slightly and did Everton in the centre more and for that another player played the wing. But with the step-ins of our centre-halves, it made life difficult for them to defend these things. Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk stepped in midfield, could pass the ball on the wing and that's then difficult. You have to defend at your best to defend these situations. But how I said, it was a very intense game. For different reasons it was not our best game we ever played, but it was more than good enough to deserve the win tonight for 120 minutes unfortunately  but even that is absolutely OK. We spoke a lot about what it means for European teams to win this competition and now we are here. If you really want to win it we have to show that to everybody and I think my players showed that from the first second, that's the most important thing.

From a tactical point of view, I have to watch the game again, but I just think we were the better team. Physically, both teams suffered tonight and maybe the extra-time was slightly fresher or whatever. The goalie of Flamengo had cramp and that shows they had a lot of games. I couldn't respect them more. The season they played is exceptional, absolutely exceptional. But tonight it was not that tonight, tonight it was about better decision-making in decisive moments and try to win the game. We did that and I'm really happy with that.

On the week in Qatar...

If we wouldn't have played the semi-final here then we would have played against Aston Villa one day earlier. If we wouldn't have played tonight here, we would have played at West Ham, so same number of games and situation. The difference here is the climate, even if when it was not as warm as probably Europeans would've expected in the moment, is still something we have adapt to. You could see that in each session it's just different. We are used to different weather conditions and that was difficult for other teams and for us as well. But that's the only thing that is special. Apart from that, we had the same number of games like we would have had at home. We will play the West Ham game  we don't know it yet  but in any point in the New Year and that will be then tough to find a moment for when we can play that game. But until then we will not think about that. We have the same number of games like Leicester had and Man City had and other teams had, so all good. We have to make sure that we come home safely and then recover in the plane if possible and then prepare the Leicester game.

On Firmino's contribution to the team...

The best thing about our three boys up there and all the others, if one is not scoring then the other one is scoring or the other two are scoring. Divock Origi, for example, and nobody is talking about him, scored incredibly important goals. Xherdan Shaqiri has scored incredibly important goals last year or set them up. Mo Salah scores for us an incredible number of goals, all of them very important, but not always. Then Sadio is stepping up and scores incredibly important goals. Now here, we needed obviously Bobby's goal and here they are. I couldn't be more happy for him that he could score that goal because before the game we spoke about a lot about what this competition means to Brazil, to South American people and especially Brazilian people. And we have two Brazilians and he's one of them. It means the world to him and it helped us a lot. On top of that, it was a sensational goal, completely calm. You see the last goal helped obviously to bring these things back and I'm really, really delighted for him.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/379487-jurgen-klopp-reaction-liverpool-flamengo-club-world-cup?utm_source=Social&utm_medium=TwitterWebsiteCards&utm_content=Digital&utm_campaign=LFCTwitterCards
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 11:31:03 PM »
I honestly reckon we're on the verge of an unmerciful era of dominance

We'll hit 21 league titles within the next 5 years

And when we do, that's them (United) fucked.

They'll never catch us again
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 11:33:47 PM »
Quote from: GIPPO77 on Yesterday at 10:55:36 PM
As Shankly once said....”conquer the bloody world”.

Fuck bloody yeah! we did it Shanks!
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 11:33:51 PM »
Well done to all the travelling Kop. Unbelievable lads!

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk

Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 11:37:39 PM »
Meh, been there done that.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 11:44:51 PM »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 11:37:39 PM
Meh, been there done that.

Weve done scrabbling around in midtable, looking shit and being a couple of dozen points off the lead before Christmas.

It appears that were both happier in our current situations. A certain order restored, if you like.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 11:45:56 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 10:43:07 PM


This just might be my favourite picture ever.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 11:49:11 PM »
Good win, always like to get a trophy in the cabinet, especially one we haven't won before, and it keeps breeding that winning habit.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 11:53:40 PM »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on Yesterday at 11:37:39 PM
Meh, been there done that.

not while being Champions League and SuperCup Winners, you haven't ;)
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #731 on: Today at 12:02:29 AM »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:23:04 PM
Joel and Dejan say hi.

I'm fine with sticking to VVD & "Other".

All three are very good centre halves beside Virgil. My main concern is having at least one of the other two on the bench for cover. As much as I love Hendo, I don't want him to be our last line of defence against Jamie Vardy.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #732 on: Today at 12:09:32 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:15:52 PM
That was Jordan Henderson's game. Perhaps his seminal moment as captain.

Snarling. Berating his team, opposition and referee. Standing up to everything. Not putting up with bullshít. Plugging holes. Recycling the ball. Endless running. Didn't slow down once.

Then a peach of a pass to set up the goal.

My captain, my captain.  :champ

Youre right there
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:10:34 AM »
From Reddit: Hendo's 3 trophy lifts side-by-side.

https://streamable.com/oev12
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:11:51 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 10:43:07 PM


I'm made up to see its his foot! Looked like he went over on his ankle so hopefully knock on wood hes just got a sprained ankle or some such.
Its just i was quite worried it was his knee again so this is very encouraging indeed.

Not to mention  a fabulous picture ha  im made up about this here victory. I was desperate, this ones for you Rafa!

somebody would have rather played West Ham today? Fucking hell... ;D Bobby Dazzler going left and then right and then left and then right and i am freaking out and peaking hard and Whack hes just calm as as you like and imo thats a qualified no looker, he never looked at the net until after he shot but he just didn't turn his head...too much respect for the game situation just in case i suppose. He coulda.

Get IN!
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #735 on: Today at 12:12:54 AM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:12:19 PM
We are the Champions
Champions of The World

ya that works  ;D

I think something along the lines of

'Campion de Monde'

Might go. Maybe somebody could work a few more words into it for the sake of sounding a bit more catchier.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #736 on: Today at 12:17:53 AM »
The nice part is that we played 2 very quality opponents to win this. It will be interesting when eventually (and is already happening) the opposing fans and media start to devalue this trophy how they spin it.

Btw - VAR is a fucking joke. Or maybe a corrupt referee because everyone saw that Mane was fouled. So after the VAR review at worst we should have had a kick at the 18.1 yard line.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #737 on: Today at 12:20:17 AM »
Gotta feel for the bitters, on the day they announced their marquee manager, we become World Champions!

Even sweeter when an Everton was on the losing side today  ;D
« Reply #738 on: Today at 12:27:45 AM »
Amazing. They never give up. They didnt let the playacting or terrible refereeing get to them. Henderson is a monster, he was still chasing people down and pressing in minute 119.
« Reply #739 on: Today at 12:35:51 AM »
Top of the fucking world. Goodnight Reds, god bless, whart a win you did us proud, I'm fucking banjoed, going to bed, seeop tight redmen
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #740 on: Today at 12:48:43 AM »
One more rung to go to be back on our Perch.
« Reply #741 on: Today at 12:49:20 AM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:15:52 PM
That was Jordan Henderson's game. Perhaps his seminal moment as captain.

Snarling. Berating his team, opposition and referee. Standing up to everything. Not putting up with bullshít. Plugging holes. Recycling the ball. Endless running. Didn't slow down once.

Then a peach of a pass to set up the goal.

My captain, my captain.  :champ

Is right! Considering the stick he's gotten in the past, anyone watching that performance can't have failed to appreciate what he brings to not only the team but the club.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #742 on: Today at 12:59:40 AM »
10 points clear with a game in hand and world champions on Christmas day. Un fucking believable
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #743 on: Today at 01:03:43 AM »

A fantastic win in the face of some of the worst reffing you will ever see. We were essentially banned from tackling while they could hack away. The VAR farce could have unsettled a lesser team (City, cough...) - for the record the correct decision would have been a free kick - and I have no idea how he could overturn his original decision of a foul using only a side on tv angle.

In the end we did what we do to everyone. We wore them down till even their keeper got cramp and we took the decision out of the hands of the officials.

I hope the boys enjoy it and have a safe trip back.

Weve also shown City what a real injury crisis looks like. That is now Matip, Fab, Lovren, Gini and Ox, all out at the same time. I hope we can see some of them back soon but in their absence the bench have shown they can be trusted to step up particularly Joe Gomez and Keita.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #744 on: Today at 01:13:45 AM »
Had to leave after FT of normal time and decided to watch the extra time on iplayer afterwards and didn't look at my phone. It's a strange thing to do but delighted with the trophy! Actually was more excited when Bobby scored than I thought I might be but good to win one that we've never won before.
« Reply #745 on: Today at 01:31:14 AM »
The International treble winners - the only English team to have ever done it.

And now we've won every trophy worth winning.

Next....Number 19.
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #746 on: Today at 01:48:42 AM »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Yesterday at 10:18:29 PM
We are the Champions my friend...
And well keep on fighting til the end
We are the Champions
We are the Champions
No time for City
Cos we are the Champions
Of the World...

😉😄😎
Surely we can put a version of this together.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP808MiJUcM
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #747 on: Today at 01:50:14 AM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 12:49:20 AM
Is right! Considering the stick he's gotten in the past, anyone watching that performance can't have failed to appreciate what he brings to not only the team but the club.

But we still need TAA and chelseas midfield. for wet dreams and such.

Otherwise we won't have a serbian film.

« Reply #748 on: Today at 01:54:48 AM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:43:46 PM
I deffo didn't, there's no fuckin way I did.

It's out of the question.

I'm not gonna cry just because we won the world fuckin cup am I.

Nah, I didn't cry and nobody on here can say I did.
Ya big fanny you
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #749 on: Today at 03:25:11 AM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 09:29:07 PM
Was looking cursed at one point, what with us missing many chances and the referee officiating based on Erdos and Renyi Random Number theory....
But we pulled it off.
Yaay!

Didn't expect to see that reference on a football forum.

What's your Erdos number?
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #750 on: Today at 03:37:45 AM »
 :champ :scarf ;D
Re: FIFA WCC Final: World champions 1 v Flamengo 0 98 Bobby
« Reply #751 on: Today at 03:41:07 AM »
They had a rugby player who looked and played like he was one.
« Reply #752 on: Today at 04:15:06 AM »
Feels as good the next day!

Hotel a bit quieter with a lot of glum Brazilians. Not heard that bastard 1981 song for a good few hours which is nice!
