I remember Drogba having absolute stormers against us in 2004 for Marseille, and 2008 in the Champions League for Chelsea.

Ill go back a a bit further and bring up a proper 70s/80s player
Skinny..no front teeth..unkept hair

Ipswichs Eric Gates who scored twice against us in 84...I did just look that up
Including one of the goal of the season contenders

https://youtu.be/phCHOBa2MlU

Proper mention of Barnes for Watford in 85 ..the last home match we played before Heysel. Scored in a class 4-3 win for us in which Kenny also scored a worldie. No doubt one of the reasons we later bought him

Remember the rumour we were signing him, and the Kop singing if you dont want Gates clap your hands
Also, wasnt he the player who Brian Hall said was subbed off and as he left he said I hate playing here...
Paul Walsh. Played for Luton the day Rush scored for fun. They were getting walloped and he never stopped running at us. He even managed to hit the bar second half with a shot.
For some reason Nico Claesen making what may have been his Spurs debut in the late 80s sticks in my mind, I thought he looked amazing. Could never understand how he ended up failing there.
Always thought it was Milner coming on that made the difference in that game.


He was also fantastic. Him and Zabaleta had an incredible connection. Milner always timed that ball in between the full back and centre back from the edge of the box to the diagonal run of Zabaleta, to cross it for a tap in, to perfection. I always think of that as the trademark city goal, that they still score to this day.

However, I just remember me and my brother turning to each other on the kop and going, Fucking hell, hes good, whenever Silva danced past one of ours and he popped up everywhere moving it from side to side.
Arshavin comes to my mind as well, probably only time he played good for Arsenal too.
Hasselbaink for Chelsea in 2001, scored two amazing goals, certainly one a free kick, perhaps both?

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:22:55 PM
The one that springs to mind is David Silva in our 3-2 win in the 2013-14. There was a particular 15-20 minute period in the second half where he was irresistible and we couldnt get out at all. They were shooting at the kop second half if I remember and he was dictating the whole play as we were pinned back. Then Coutinho popped up and made it 3-2. Bedlam ensued.

I take your point but as others have said, for me the change in that game was the introduction of James Milner. He provided the control that they needed and also the ammo for Silva.
A few DaGea performances against us over the years had me in awe.
Isco a few years ago impressed me, then again that madrid side should have scored about 6
Walcott was very good that Champions League night in the quarters. Arshavin of course for his 4 goals. John Terry used to have a stormer when they were winning titles in mid 2000s.
I think if wed won that we would have secured a Champions League place prior to the two cup finals. A draw meant we had to win away at Charlton on the final day. Turned out alright!
I'm not sure about individual performances but I do remember Valencia coming to Anfield and being applauded off the pitch at the end of the game, we could barely keep hold of the ball that night.
That was a crazy week, 3 cup finals[if you include the Charlton match ;)] Arsenal FA cup final, Owen's 2 goals late on, Stéphane Henchoz being an unofficial goalkeeper ;D  that epic against Alaves in the UEFA cup final, then that Charlton match,

Yep we had to win the Charlton match, as that Chelsea draw we were only a point ahead of Ipswich with one match to go
Eden Hazard has been very fucking annoying against us, always seemed to save his 2 months a season of being in form for when he played us.

Abou Diaby for Arsenal who was fit for about 2 weeks a season, always against us and morphed into this unstoppable Vieira/Gerrard hybrid for the day.

Plus numerous shite keepers that turn into Lev Yashin when they come to Anfield.
I remember that - great goal keeping display (which seemed common place them days).
The week we lost the league cup and FA cup to Arsenal. In one of the games Henry basically lit up
Anfield. Got a standing ovation from the whole stadium when he was subbed off.
Roy Keane back in his Forest days when he was making a name for himself. Think he scored 2 in a 2-2 draw and basically showed no respect for some of our ageing big names.
I came here to say Hazard. He's had two amazing performances at Anfield albeit we were understrength in both. The first one was the last home game of 15/16 when we scored a last minute equaliser to make it 1-1. The second was in the League Cup last season.
