Best performance from an opposition player at Anfield

Best performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Inspired by the Minamino thread. He has probably comfortably been the best opposition performer at Anfield this season so far, but interested to know who people would have in an all time list.

I don't want to limit it to premier league era, lets get a bit of a history lesser from some of the RAWK elders

Interested to hear your thoughts.

I'm gonna have a proper think about this but the one that immediately came to mind was Di Natale in the Europa. . Di Natale is one of my first loves re AGS (I didn't bet on him cos of conflict of interest) but I 'enjoyed' watching him.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
In recent years it would have to be Arshavin.

Julio Baptista also from some years before that.

Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
The 4-4! How can I forget. That was ice cold finishing from Arshavin
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
The one that springs to mind is David Silva in our 3-2 win in the 2013-14. There was a particular 15-20 minute period in the second half where he was irresistible and we couldnt get out at all. They were shooting at the kop second half if I remember and he was dictating the whole play as we were pinned back. Then Coutinho popped up and made it 3-2. Bedlam ensued.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Ill go back a a bit further and bring up a proper 70s/80s player
Skinny..no front teeth..unkept hair

Ipswichs Eric Gates who scored twice against us in 84...I did just look that up
Including one of the goal of the season contenders

https://youtu.be/phCHOBa2MlU

Proper mention of Barnes for Watford in 85 ..the last home match we played before Heysel. Scored in a class 4-3 win for us in which Kenny also scored a worldie. No doubt one of the reasons we later bought him
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Ian Andrews in 84 or 85 .  He kept everything out that day until Rush popped up right towards the end.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
In recent years it would have to be Arshavin.

Julio Baptista also from some years before that.


Arshavin came to my mind but it was absolutely mad that game. He literally had about 4 touches and scored them all. Some outstanding finished though.

Were lucky that in recent times weve been so strong in European games. One under the radar player who has always stood out for me for some reason was Vincent Candela for Roma. That UEFA Cup game where we lost 1-0 but went through. They bought on Batistuta, had the likes of Emerson and I think Cafu playing but Candela was just quality on and off the ball. Hadnt thought much of him prior to that because he could never get in the France team ahead of Lizarazu.

Overmars is another, although we drew 0-0 with Arsenal that day you could tell he was electric.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
That whole Chelsea team that steamrolled our world-class Rafa defence 4-1 in 2005 was unbelievable, it'd be hard to pick one from that team.

That being said, Arshavin is an obvious candidate. I also recall Wilfried Bony bullying Agger once to a point that Rodgers subbed his centre half in the middle of the game even as we won 4-3!

Another candidate for me has to be Jürgen Macho having the game of his life in the autumn of 2002 when we peppered the Sunderland goal all game long but just couldn't find a way past the otherwise mediocre keeper.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
How has no one mentioned Charlie Adam pulling the strings for Blackpool against Hodgson's well disciplined 2 banks of 4?
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
The one that springs to mind is David Silva in our 3-2 win in the 2013-14. There was a particular 15-20 minute period in the second half where he was irresistible and we couldnt get out at all. They were shooting at the kop second half if I remember and he was dictating the whole play as we were pinned back. Then Coutinho popped up and made it 3-2. Bedlam ensued.

Great shout.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Can't remember who it was Overmars or Saviola but one of them put on a hell of a shift against us back in 2001 or something like that. Was a pup back then so details are hazy.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Les Sealy for the mancs in 1990

I like nothing more than seeing a manc or Everton goalie picking the ball out of the net and this c*nt did it 4 times in one afternoon

Honourable mention to Jordan Pickford for getting a bad back 16 days ago ;D
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Casillas for Real Madrid in 2009. Genuinely could have been about 10-0 that day with anyone else in goal.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
James fucking Milner.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Can't remember who it was Overmars or Saviola but one of them put on a hell of a shift against us back in 2001 or something like that. Was a pup back then so details are hazy.

Overmars scores the goal where Barca kept the ball for an eternity.

On the subject of keepers shipping plenty but playing a blinder, Steve Sutton for Forest in the famous 5-0 (I was there klaxon).
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
David James for Utd mid 90's, their best fucking player.  :butt
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Benteke always seemed to cause us problems at Anfield before he did his Achilles.

Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Ipswichs Eric Gates

Proper mention of Barnes for Watford in 85 ..the last home match we played before Heysel. Scored in a class 4-3 win for us in which Kenny also scored a worldie. No doubt one of the reasons we later bought him

Aye Gates was decent, what an ugly bastard 😀

Digger though, different class.  Saw that match and just knew he would look lovely in a red shirt.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
That whole Chelsea team that steamrolled our world-class Rafa defence 4-1 in 2005 was unbelievable, it'd be hard to pick one from that team.


Finnan, Caaragher, Hyypia, Traore  :lmao
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Aye Gates was decent, what an ugly bastard 😀

Always remember as a kid seeing Ipswich's keeper (Paul Cooper?) running up to the kop and getting clapped into the goal with him clapping back, then chanting "Eric Gates Eric Gates" so he started clapping before "you're so fucking ugly" was belted out
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
I'm surprised nobody has yet mentioned the pony-tailed black-and-white-striped elephant in the room...

For me, it's hard to look beyond that peak Rivaldo-Overmars-Kluivert axis that tore us apart in 2001.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
"Best" would be the better way of phrasing the question, I doubt anyone has a "favourite" time an opposition player handed us our arse!
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Team wise, Rafa's 2002 Valencia beating us 0-1 and Real Madrid beating us 0-3 in 2014.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Rafa's 2002 Valencia beating us 0-1

I can't recall the home defeat to be honest but the away defeat is still for me the biggest beating we've ever received as a club, even though the scoreline was only 2-0.

Christ, they destroyed us that night. If ever a team deserved to win a CL it was them during the early to mid noughties.
Re: Best/favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Finnan, Caaragher, Hyypia, Traore  :lmao

25 goals concered all season. That's almost as good as last year and on average better than this year. While it's true Traoré was far from class, that team had a pretty fabulous midfield as well to contain the back four.
Re: Best performance from an opposition player at Anfield
"Best" would be the better way of phrasing the question, I doubt anyone has a "favourite" time an opposition player handed us our arse!

I take your point and will change it
Re: Best performance from an opposition player at Anfield
The one that springs to mind is David Silva in our 3-2 win in the 2013-14. There was a particular 15-20 minute period in the second half where he was irresistible and we couldnt get out at all. They were shooting at the kop second half if I remember and he was dictating the whole play as we were pinned back. Then Coutinho popped up and made it 3-2. Bedlam ensued.
Always thought it was Milner coming on that made the difference in that game.

Recent years...erm...Zaha last season at home?
Re: Best performance from an opposition player at Anfield
A lot of Goalkeepers of midtable clubs, maybe not last few years but the 20 odd before that.
Re: Best performance from an opposition player at Anfield
Pickford during the derby last year is easily my favourite performance from an opposition player at Anfield. No brainer like.
