In recent years it would have to be Arshavin.



Julio Baptista also from some years before that.





Arshavin came to my mind but it was absolutely mad that game. He literally had about 4 touches and scored them all. Some outstanding finished though.Were lucky that in recent times weve been so strong in European games. One under the radar player who has always stood out for me for some reason was Vincent Candela for Roma. That UEFA Cup game where we lost 1-0 but went through. They bought on Batistuta, had the likes of Emerson and I think Cafu playing but Candela was just quality on and off the ball. Hadnt thought much of him prior to that because he could never get in the France team ahead of Lizarazu.Overmars is another, although we drew 0-0 with Arsenal that day you could tell he was electric.