If you are gonna change the main character, the least they could have done is bring in the old fan meme of Mads Mikkelsen as Geralt. Would have still been fucking weird but hey ho some fans may have lapped it up.



All honesty haven't watched the show - big fan of the books and the games, but some of the changes I have heard were made, some of the reaction I saw from writers/show runners about the books and game/their fans just made this all not sit right with me. I did however hear throughout that Cavill was excellent in his role.



Changing the main character's actor is awful at the best of times, when the actor is so perfect and the main character is so key to the story, I would honestly just not proceed at all.