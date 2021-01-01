« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Witcher  (Read 12361 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,313
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm »
Itll be cancelled before season 4. Cavill is the only thing the shows got going for it.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:26:11 pm »
I think with Cavill being such a huge fan of the books/games he can see the direction the show is going in and decided to leave. He was the best thing about it.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 09:26:11 pm
I think with Cavill being such a huge fan of the books/games he can see the direction the show is going in and decided to leave. He was the best thing about it.


I don't agree,I think it has been brilliant & he would only leave if a role came along that he couldn't turn down.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 09:37:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm

I don't agree,I think it has been brilliant & he would only leave if a role came along that he couldn't turn down.



Idk mate, I thought season 2 was terrible and I know they had creative differences last season, he had to re-write the Roach death scene himself because he wouldn't film what they originally wanted.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,194
  • ....mmm
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:37:48 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:23:20 pm
Itll be cancelled before season 4. Cavill is the only thing the shows got going for it.

Yep and he had a huge respect for the source material.

There's been a lot going on behind the scenes of the show including certain writers mocking the books and games.
Logged
:D

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,550
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:08:23 am »
Well that sucks :(
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:15:56 am »
I just don't rate Liam Hemsworth as an actor. He just looks like a goofy stunt double to Thor
Logged

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:24:03 am »
Bit arrogant to think they'll get a S4 if Cavill's out, especially after what's come out about the writers room.
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,778
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #208 on: Today at 08:56:35 am »
Make it about Anya Chalotra.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:38:30 am »
The Witcher fans are going to boycott the series according to the independent. It's a crazy reaction, as others have said let's see if it even reaches a fourth series first.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,625
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:52:00 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:41:47 pm
Why is Cavill leaving? Is he the next James Bond or something?

He said he's returning to Superman, would that be getting in the way?

As for Liam Hemsworth... Liam fucking Hemsworth, really?
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:26:12 am »
If you are gonna change the main character, the least they could have done is bring in the old fan meme of Mads Mikkelsen as Geralt. Would have still been fucking weird but hey ho some fans may have lapped it up.

All honesty haven't watched the show - big fan of the books and the games, but some of the changes I have heard were made, some of the reaction I saw from writers/show runners about the books and game/their fans just made this all not sit right with me. I did however hear throughout that Cavill was excellent in his role.

Changing the main character's actor is awful at the best of times, when the actor is so perfect and the main character is so key to the story, I would honestly just not proceed at all.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:50:22 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:52:00 am
He said he's returning to Superman, would that be getting in the way?

As for Liam Hemsworth... Liam fucking Hemsworth, really?

Meh Superman. I'd be sticking with the Witcher, rather than that.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,625
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #213 on: Today at 11:57:56 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:50:22 am
Meh Superman. I'd be sticking with the Witcher, rather than that.  :o

I imagine the pay is 10 times the amount :D and maybe they are talking/thinking about a Superman series TV/Film, although the films were middle of the road he was a good Superman
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #214 on: Today at 12:08:15 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:57:56 am
I imagine the pay is 10 times the amount :D and maybe they are talking/thinking about a Superman series TV/Film, although the films were middle of the road he was a good Superman

Yeah, I get that. It's not my cup of tea though.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:18:41 pm »
There's been reports recently that some of the writers and showrunners actively dislike the source material. It wouldn't surprise me if it came out at some point that Cavill has had frequent clashes with the writing team which has led to Cavill deciding to give up and walk away.

The return of Superman makes the timing of Cavill walking away from a role he coveted more than any other much less eyebrow-raising.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 