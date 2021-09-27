Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The Witcher
Author
Topic: The Witcher
Kashinoda
More broken biscuits than made of crisps
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,748
....mmm
Re: The Witcher
«
Reply #120 on:
September 27, 2021, 06:23:35 pm »
Mainly a re-tread of the first season and not entirely sure about Vesemir's casting though am still very much hyped.
naYoRHa2b
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,839
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
«
Reply #121 on:
September 27, 2021, 07:22:39 pm »
Looks pretty good that.
The G in Gluhwein
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 37,688
Re: The Witcher
«
Reply #122 on:
September 28, 2021, 08:50:54 pm »
Just have Anya Chalotra forget the rest.
Slippers
atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,064
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
«
Reply #123 on:
October 1, 2021, 07:38:40 pm »
Mr Slippers finished watching this on Wednesday.
I only caught one episode;the one in which some woman underwent what appeared to be an incredibly painful gynaecological procedure in order to get her hands on a large quantity of eyeliner.
WhereAngelsPlay
Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,608
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 11:36:38 pm »
Ep1 is out,not sure about the rest.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
The Witcher
