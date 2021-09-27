« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Witcher  (Read 7358 times)

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,748
  • ....mmm
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #120 on: September 27, 2021, 06:23:35 pm »
Mainly a re-tread of the first season and not entirely sure about Vesemir's casting though am still very much hyped.  ;D
Logged
:D

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #121 on: September 27, 2021, 07:22:39 pm »
Looks pretty good that.
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,688
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #122 on: September 28, 2021, 08:50:54 pm »
Just have Anya Chalotra forget the rest.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #123 on: October 1, 2021, 07:38:40 pm »
Mr Slippers finished watching this on Wednesday.

I only caught one episode;the one in which some woman underwent what appeared to be an incredibly painful gynaecological procedure in order to get her hands on a large quantity of eyeliner.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #124 on: Today at 11:36:38 pm »
Ep1 is out,not sure about the rest.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 