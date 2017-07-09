« previous next »
Offline Niru Red4ever

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #80 on: January 1, 2020, 03:17:56 AM »
Absolutely loved it! Witcher 3 is one of my all time favourite games (along with God of War), and I was determined to give this a miss so as not to be disappointed because well, Cavill and Netflix. But 10 minutes in and I was absolutely sold on Geralt and I can't have enough of it.

I don't mind the timelines. It would have been frustrating for me to wait for Ciri Spoiler regarding Ciri/Geralt dynamic  and the timelines was a neat way to bring her in this early. In anycase they were clearly signposted and it was not a convoluted Nolan thingy, and it should go normally from now on (with flashbacks I assume).

Can't wait for more! Its like having bonus content/ prequel for me, but I suspect people who are new to the series won't like it as much.
Would love the 19th; but would love even more to see a fan owned LFC.

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #81 on: January 1, 2020, 01:21:43 PM »
Just bought witcher 3 after this and had a look at some videos for the other 2 games. After you get past the wayward timeline, it's a great show
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Zlen

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #82 on: January 1, 2020, 03:39:34 PM »
Id say this has been one of the most refreshing and entertaining shows of 2019. Mostly because it is so unapologetically what it is - campy fantasy. Some nice characters, great monsters and epic fight scenes - what more can you want.

Very much looking forward to more seasons, whenever they come.
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #83 on: January 1, 2020, 04:27:48 PM »
'toss a coin for your witcher' stuck in anyone elses head too?

also got started on the witcher 3 yesterday, looking forward to getting stuck in
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Darren G

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #84 on: January 2, 2020, 06:44:02 AM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on January  1, 2020, 04:27:48 PM
'toss a coin for your witcher' stuck in anyone elses head too?

also got started on the witcher 3 yesterday, looking forward to getting stuck in

 Greatest game ever made in my opinion.  What platform are you playing on?
Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #85 on: January 2, 2020, 09:54:39 AM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on January  1, 2020, 04:27:48 PM
also got started on the witcher 3 yesterday, looking forward to getting stuck in

im so jealous
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #86 on: January 2, 2020, 11:34:59 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on January  2, 2020, 06:44:02 AM
Greatest game ever made in my opinion.  What platform are you playing on?
Agree agree agree

Finished it on the Xbox ages ago, started again on PC the other day after the show.  I thought I'd have forgotten some things but it feels like yesterday already - almost wish I could wipe my mind and start the game fresh, what an experience it is.
Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #87 on: January 2, 2020, 05:34:17 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on January  1, 2020, 03:39:34 PM
Id say this has been one of the most refreshing and entertaining shows of 2019. Mostly because it is so unapologetically what it is - campy fantasy. Some nice characters, great monsters and epic fight scenes - what more can you want.

Very much looking forward to more seasons, whenever they come.
Yeah, I'd agree with that. I mean, it's flawed, and it's a bit camp and cheesy at times, and Cavill hams it up as Geralt, but that's the point. It's aware of its target audience and it's satisfying those instead of trying to be something else. Not enough films or shows do that, and those that do don't do so well and end up cancelled. The Expanse and Ash Vs Evil Dead are two niche productions that are similar, both ending up on the chopping block.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #88 on: January 2, 2020, 06:36:53 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on January  2, 2020, 06:44:02 AM
Greatest game ever made in my opinion.  What platform are you playing on?

All 3 are amazing but Wild Hunt took it to another level.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #89 on: January 2, 2020, 06:39:57 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January  2, 2020, 05:34:17 PM
Yeah, I'd agree with that. I mean, it's flawed, and it's a bit camp and cheesy at times, and Cavill hams it up as Geralt, but that's the point. It's aware of its target audience and it's satisfying those instead of trying to be something else. Not enough films or shows do that, and those that do don't do so well and end up cancelled. The Expanse and Ash Vs Evil Dead are two niche productions that are similar, both ending up on the chopping block.

The Expanse only died on syfy because they couldn't monetise it themselves,Ash v Evil dead was amazing and it's a crime that they canned it just as a new part of the story was about to be told.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #90 on: January 2, 2020, 07:38:05 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on January  2, 2020, 05:34:17 PM
Yeah, I'd agree with that. I mean, it's flawed, and it's a bit camp and cheesy at times, and Cavill hams it up as Geralt, but that's the point. It's aware of its target audience and it's satisfying those instead of trying to be something else.

From the Atlantic, arguing well toward precisely that point...

https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2020/01/the-witcher-is-absurd-thats-why-its-brilliant/604297/
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #91 on: January 2, 2020, 07:51:31 PM »
I'm only up til episode 7, very very impressed with Cavill as Geralt, I played Witcher 3 for about 300 hours and I could pick up the storyline no problem as I was familiar with the main characters, however;

 
Vote Labour

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #92 on: January 2, 2020, 07:56:56 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on January  2, 2020, 06:44:02 AM
Greatest game ever made in my opinion.  What platform are you playing on?
PS4. Not the ideal way I know
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #93 on: January 2, 2020, 11:25:23 PM »
I haven't played the games despite owning them all on Steam for a year. I tried the first one but after an hour of wandering around a castle being attacked by random mooks in some top-down point and click slasher I didn't see what all the fuss was about - I played enough Gauntlet in the 80s to bother.

Is it worth persevering with this, or just jumping ahead in the series? Having watched the show the world itself has now drawn me in a lot more.

Anyway, I've finished the show today and have to say that the timeline thing was poorly done, all they needed was a '40 years ago...' subtitle once and that would have made things so clearer. I had no idea what was going on so found a site to explain it to me somewhere around episode 4 and after that enjoyed it a lot more.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #94 on: January 2, 2020, 11:42:19 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on January  2, 2020, 11:25:23 PM
I haven't played the games despite owning them all on Steam for a year. I tried the first one but after an hour of wandering around a castle being attacked by random mooks in some top-down point and click slasher I didn't see what all the fuss was about - I played enough Gauntlet in the 80s to bother.

Is it worth persevering with this, or just jumping ahead in the series? Having watched the show the world itself has now drawn me in a lot more.

Anyway, I've finished the show today and have to say that the timeline thing was poorly done, all they needed was a '40 years ago...' subtitle once and that would have made things so clearer. I had no idea what was going on so found a site to explain it to me somewhere around episode 4 and after that enjoyed it a lot more.


Persevere mate,start by going to all the village,pub,city notice boards and complete those tasks,once you've started going through them the story picks up and the world opens out.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Niru Red4ever

  • Spoiler spoiler
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #95 on: January 2, 2020, 11:47:45 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on January  2, 2020, 11:25:23 PM
Is it worth persevering with this, or just jumping ahead in the series? Having watched the show the world itself has now drawn me in a lot more.

Are talking about starting from Witcher 1? I have played only 3, heard 2 is quite good too, but the 1 hasn't aged well.
Would love the 19th; but would love even more to see a fan owned LFC.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #96 on: January 3, 2020, 12:00:17 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  2, 2020, 06:39:57 PM
The Expanse only died on syfy because they couldn't monetise it themselves,Ash v Evil dead was amazing and it's a crime that they canned it just as a new part of the story was about to be told.
There's no danger of The Witcher falling off any time soon, as it appears that it's had a more successful start than even the Mandalorian. A brand new ip that's bigger than a brand new Star Wars saga. That's telling, more so for Star Wars, which you'd expect to dwarf something like this in viewing figures, but it seems these days more and more people just don't give a toss about Star Wars anymore.
Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #97 on: January 3, 2020, 12:09:14 AM »
Quote from: Niru Red4ever on January  2, 2020, 11:47:45 PM
Are talking about starting from Witcher 1? I have played only 3, heard 2 is quite good too, but the 1 hasn't aged well.

I bought all of them in a Steam sale ages ago and when it comes to a fantasy world I like to take in the lore so tried starting with 1, even though I heard only 3 was a top tier game. I just got nowhere with 1, found the first hour really dull and repetitive.

I think Mass Effect has ruined me on game series, I got to play that through in order and loved it, the idea of starting midway through seems weird. I know not all series are like that though.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #98 on: January 3, 2020, 12:20:30 AM »
Just play the third one, because it's the best in terms of story and quests. Don't think you miss a lot by not playing the first two. Tried both of them and like you couldn't really get into them. Loved the third one although I still find most of the mechanics (like fighting) a bit shite.
Offline Darren G

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #99 on: January 3, 2020, 09:03:46 AM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on January  2, 2020, 07:56:56 PM
PS4. Not the ideal way I know

  I've heard the performance is bad on the PS4 and obviously you're not getting the same level of visuals as on the PC, but you'll still get to enjoy most of what makes the game great, such as the quality of the writing, characters,  wonderfully atmospheric and 'alive' open world, amazing soundtrack and so on. 

Quote from: Macphisto80 on January  3, 2020, 12:00:17 AM
There's no danger of The Witcher falling off any time soon, as it appears that it's had a more successful start than even the Mandalorian. A brand new ip that's bigger than a brand new Star Wars saga. That's telling, more so for Star Wars, which you'd expect to dwarf something like this in viewing figures, but it seems these days more and more people just don't give a toss about Star Wars anymore.

 Yeah, The Witcher isn't going anywhere in a hurry.  It's already been green-lit for season 3.
Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #100 on: January 3, 2020, 11:27:13 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on January  3, 2020, 12:09:14 AM
I bought all of them in a Steam sale ages ago and when it comes to a fantasy world I like to take in the lore so tried starting with 1, even though I heard only 3 was a top tier game. I just got nowhere with 1, found the first hour really dull and repetitive.

I think Mass Effect has ruined me on game series, I got to play that through in order and loved it, the idea of starting midway through seems weird. I know not all series are like that though.

Check discussion in the Witcher (game) thread

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315769.800

Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline ChrisOH

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #101 on: January 3, 2020, 02:06:38 PM »
Need to hurry up and get the soundtrack out.
Ye wha la.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #102 on: January 3, 2020, 07:55:57 PM »
Loved it. Was sceptical when Cavill was announced but he was brilliant, a proper Geralt.
Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #103 on: January 3, 2020, 10:09:56 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VlBIrR_tu5g&amp;feature=emb_title" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VlBIrR_tu5g&amp;feature=emb_title</a>

:lmao
Offline S

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 11:25:09 PM »
Persevered with this for a while but found it laughably bad. Henry Cavill is very strong, but he is let down by nearly every other performance. Game of Thrones has sparked a TV fantasy resurgence, but (final season aside) it raised the bar so high that other shows look like poor copycats.

Dont worry, I wont stick around mindlessly droning about something others are enjoying. Just thought Id offer an opinion contrary to what youve all said so far. Interested to hear if anyone else feels similarly?
Offline Anfield14

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #105 on: Today at 05:10:46 AM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:25:09 PM
Persevered with this for a while but found it laughably bad. Henry Cavill is very strong, but he is let down by nearly every other performance. Game of Thrones has sparked a TV fantasy resurgence, but (final season aside) it raised the bar so high that other shows look like poor copycats.

Dont worry, I wont stick around mindlessly droning about something others are enjoying. Just thought Id offer an opinion contrary to what youve all said so far. Interested to hear if anyone else feels similarly?

Yeah you aren't alone! i stuck with it through to the end but found it a slog..... didn't come close to the lofty reviews (here and elsewhere) in my opinion.

Won't be sitting through another series.
Online Henry Gale

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:42:07 AM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:25:09 PM
Persevered with this for a while but found it laughably bad. Henry Cavill is very strong, but he is let down by nearly every other performance. Game of Thrones has sparked a TV fantasy resurgence, but (final season aside) it raised the bar so high that other shows look like poor copycats.

Dont worry, I wont stick around mindlessly droning about something others are enjoying. Just thought Id offer an opinion contrary to what youve all said so far. Interested to hear if anyone else feels similarly?

I can understand the comparison as they are sort of similar shows but I try not to compare to Game Of Thrones as it will end in disappointment, I dont think we will ever get a show of that genre that hits the levels of Thrones did at certain points.
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
Re: The Witcher
« Reply #107 on: Today at 10:49:41 AM »
I finished all the episodes a few days ago as well. It's totally worth it even just to see Cavill mumble "fuck" or "hmm" half the time.

That being said, they really went into it. About 15 minutes into the first episode I had to check if I had accidentally chosen to watch episode 4 or 5. Lots of confusion and different time lines but it's great fun.
