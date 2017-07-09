Absolutely loved it! Witcher 3 is one of my all time favourite games (along with God of War), and I was determined to give this a miss so as not to be disappointed because well, Cavill and Netflix. But 10 minutes in and I was absolutely sold on Geralt and I can't have enough of it.



I don't mind the timelines. It would have been frustrating for me to wait for Ciri Spoiler regarding Ciri/Geralt dynamic and the timelines was a neat way to bring her in this early. In anycase they were clearly signposted and it was not a convoluted Nolan thingy, and it should go normally from now on (with flashbacks I assume).



Can't wait for more! Its like having bonus content/ prequel for me, but I suspect people who are new to the series won't like it as much.