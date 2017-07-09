Had high hopes for this, finally released on Netflix today.
Only watched the first episode, script is a bit all over the place while it sets everything up and it doesnt explain much if youve not read the books or played the games BUT...the fight scenes are worth it alone.
Cavill is a fantastic Geralt IMO.
I've got the game, but I haven't got around to playing it yet.
Like you, I've seen Episode 1 and am not sure how much building up/explanation is needed?
Easily understandable plot with the relevant information provided by the cast as it went on. I imagine there will be more depth and backstory gradually introduced as the plot progresses.
Decent swords and sorcery effort with some pretty brutal fight scenes. I'll certainly be watching the rest of it.