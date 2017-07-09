« previous next »
Author Topic: The Witcher  (Read 1043 times)

Online Dench57

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:53:18 AM »
Quote from: Pyro on Today at 12:55:17 AM
they cast a munter for Yennefer?

Was wondering that myself but apparently she was a hunchback at first too in the books. Just wait  ;D
Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:21:53 AM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 20, 2019, 07:49:46 PM
Had high hopes for this, finally released on Netflix today.

Only watched the first episode, script is a bit all over the place while it sets everything up and it doesnt explain much if youve not read the books or played the games BUT...the fight scenes are worth it alone.

Cavill is a fantastic Geralt IMO.

I've got the game, but I haven't got around to playing it yet.

Like you, I've seen Episode 1 and am not sure how much building up/explanation is needed?

Easily understandable plot with the relevant information provided by the cast as it went on. I imagine there will be more depth and backstory gradually introduced as the plot progresses.

Decent swords and sorcery effort with some pretty brutal fight scenes. I'll certainly be watching the rest of it.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:32:07 AM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 11:21:53 AM


Like you, I've seen Episode 1 and am not sure how much building up/explanation is needed?

Easily understandable plot with the relevant information provided by the cast as it went on. I imagine there will be more depth and backstory gradually introduced as the plot progresses.

Decent swords and sorcery effort with some pretty brutal fight scenes. I'll certainly be watching the rest of it.

Yeah I'm same as Andy

It seems to be explaining itself fine as it goes on.  I've only watched 2 episodes though and as far as I am aware all 3 stories (Yennifer, Ciri and Geralt) are all on the same timeline?
Online Dench57

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:03:01 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:32:07 AM
I've only watched 2 episodes though and as far as I am aware all 3 stories (Yennifer, Ciri and Geralt) are all on the same timeline?

Keep watching  ;D
Online J-Mc-

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:47:06 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:32:07 AM
Yeah I'm same as Andy

It seems to be explaining itself fine as it goes on.  I've only watched 2 episodes though and as far as I am aware all 3 stories (Yennifer, Ciri and Geralt) are all on the same timeline?

Nope.

Yennefer is set decades in the past but eventually catches upto Geralts, before they both catch up to Ciris whose timeline is set slightly into the future of Geralts.
Online Henry Gale

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:04:59 PM »
This is how confused I got. I thought the girl with the back problem was reincarnated from the Princess who The Witcher killed but didn't really want too. Also I thought the little blonde girl who screams at stuff was the daughter of The Witcher till I found out he can't have kids. I had no idea that story line was decades in the past! I must of missed the bit they stated that.

Maybe I shouldn't have watched it extremely high.
Online Dench57

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:09:57 PM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:04:59 PM
This is how confused I got. I thought the girl with the back problem was reincarnated from the Princess who The Witcher killed but didn't really want too. Also I thought the little blonde girl who screams at stuff was the daughter of The Witcher till I found out he can't have kids. I had no idea that story line was decades in the past! I must of missed the bit they stated that.

Maybe I shouldn't have watched it extremely high.

Episode 4 is where things should start to make a bit more sense, at least the timelines anyway. I don't think the different timelines are signposted at all before that.
Online Kashinoda

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:29:29 PM »
It ties the timelines up in a rewarding way for me, was very happy with how it was all revealed.
Online J-Mc-

Re: The Witcher
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:35:12 PM »
Thats the main issue I think, it never tells you when the timelines are set, sort of just makes you watch it to figure it out.

Gutted theres only 8 episodes. Hopefully season 2 will be released around the same time next year.
