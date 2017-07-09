This is how confused I got. I thought the girl with the back problem was reincarnated from the Princess who The Witcher killed but didn't really want too. Also I thought the little blonde girl who screams at stuff was the daughter of The Witcher till I found out he can't have kids. I had no idea that story line was decades in the past! I must of missed the bit they stated that.



Maybe I shouldn't have watched it extremely high.