It is vital that we properly represent all of Europe with our performance today . Barca, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Everton - we are doing this for them too you know, and it is important we show the world that Europe is the bestest at this football lark. It will bring them all such joy to see us bring back the trophy to the United states of Europe , I am not sure which route the homecoming parade would take but maybe through Tottenham before heading around Old Trafford and onto Anfield.
Nothing but a 4-0 win for the mighty LFC today to cement our legacy as the world's greatest team.