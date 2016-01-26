Liverpool is a prestigious football club, renowned worldwide. We stormed the USA in the pre-season of 1946, we dazzeled Europe as early as the late 1960's when the brits thought Costa Brava was a Spanish footballer not a soon to be frequently invaded Spanish Provence. Our notoriety expanded with multiple League, Cup and Champions league wins as we swept up international followers while gathering cups in May in the 1970's and '80's.



Our tangible prestigiousness was laminated in history with a stack-full of enviable shiny trophies.



Then we reminded the world in concurrent decades that Liverpool Football Club are always and will be always capable of winning the European Cup again. No other team on these lands can match the achievements of this club and the accomplishments of the great men that have managed us.



The only cup that has eluded our cohort of world class managers is the prestigious World Club Cup. Today Jurgen's Reds can put that right, surely the best football team in the world can get its name etched on the trophy and the trophy scribed on the Melwood wall of fame.



We are the mighty Liverpool. History makers, mentality monsters.