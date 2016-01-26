« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30  (Read 6051 times)

Offline Morgana

Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:44:53 AM »
If all the refs are from the Middle East doesn't that bode well for us? Mo Salah is gargantuan out there, the love of all things Liverpool as long as Mo plays for us is astronomical... Not saying that should/will affect the referees' decision-making, but they are human. The home support will be fully behind us as well, although at least 10k Flamengo fans will be there for sure. They travel well, which is extremely admirable when you consider how far they're coming from.

Expect us to win it 3-0. We need to start keeping clean sheets again.
Andy's one of us now. He belongs at Liverpool Football Club.

Online The Final Third

Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:17:15 AM »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:59:16 PM
Snip..
Can sort of remember what it was like as a 10 year old in 1981 to lose out and we meet the same team again so it's got double the need. Don't think it was on telly, (might have been tho?), but remember the disappointment... especially against everyone's favourite player as 10 year olds: Zico. Bring it.

Yep..here's him disappointing us in that final..amazing player;

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d59xjbkQ3KM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d59xjbkQ3KM</a>

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:24:51 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:21:04 PM
This is a joke tournament, an exhibition tournament that we play for the sponsors. It's a symptom of what is wrong with football, where we play more and more half-important games with a half-motivated team.

I only care about injuries. If you and Flamengo feel different, well good for you and enjoy the game.
At the end of the day every game that we play is played, in part, for the sponsors.

Oh and it's not only the op and flamengo, Klopp said today something along the lines of "in brazil its huge, in England it's not, but for us we can show tomorrow how much it means to us".
Offline an alternative rhetorical friend of Cosmo Kramer..

Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:11:20 AM »
I'm fucking pumped for this, we're playing the Brazilian and South American champions, a huge club with great history, and we have the chance to become world champions and wear the world champion badge on our jersey with pride for the next 12 months.

This is massive, it will be a massive momentum boost to win it, it will feel fucking amazing, why isn't everyone as hype on this? I bet Klopp and the lads are desperate to bring home the cup.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:25:29 AM »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 04:24:51 AM
At the end of the day every game that we play is played, in part, for the sponsors.

Oh and it's not only the op and flamengo, Klopp said today something along the lines of "in brazil its huge, in England it's not, but for us we can show tomorrow how much it means to us".
Yep. Wish we took the same view of the European Cup back when it started out...
It was left up to someone to later decide fuck this- we want in, Real can't have all the fun!
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:42:20 AM »
Great OP Dudley. Very excited for the game.

I think we will see
Alisson
Trent-Gomez-Virgil-Roberton
Henderson-Keita
Ox or Shaq-Firmino-Mane
Salah
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:46:34 AM »
Cant wait for the kick off,  11hours to go..
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:49:10 AM »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 04:17:15 AM
Yep..here's him disappointing us in that final..amazing player;

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d59xjbkQ3KM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d59xjbkQ3KM</a>

Fcking hell how much would this guy be worth in today's market? Silky as hell
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:37:33 AM »
I have sung We are By Far The Greatest Team The World Has Ever Seen for years. That will be even more meaningful for the next year if / when we win later today.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:41:26 AM »
Not sure i understand why some dont care or want us to compete in this tournament. It may not have the prestige of CL but it is a very difficult route to the final, the best of the best across all continents. Want us to win this big time, was more vocal and revved up during the Monterry game than i thought i would be, this will be even more intense. Good luck reds!
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:59:44 AM »
Why would any red supporter not taking this trophy seriously? It's a prize that we have never won and very few teams can participate, let alone wining it. Beside, it is a proper trophy and we haven't had many for the last decade. We shall go hard and win it.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:13:33 AM »
It is vital that we properly represent all of Europe with our performance today . Barca, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Everton - we are doing this for them too you know, and it is important we show the world that Europe is the bestest at this football lark. It will bring them all such joy to see us bring back the trophy to the United states of Europe , I am not sure which route the homecoming parade would take but maybe through Tottenham before heading around Old Trafford and onto Anfield.
Nothing but a 4-0 win for the mighty LFC today to cement our legacy as the world's greatest team.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:22:15 AM »
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:27:55 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 07:59:44 AM
Why would any red supporter not taking this trophy seriously? It's a prize that we have never won and very few teams can participate, let alone wining it. Beside, it is a proper trophy and we haven't had many for the last decade. We shall go hard and win it.

Because they were born after 1992 and they're brainwashed by Jeff Stelling and Martin Tyler telling them the Premier League and Champions League are the only things that matter.

Full strength them tonight. Let's win this fucker.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:28:36 AM »
Another trophy, let's fucking do it.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:30:04 AM »
I am out here and cant wait for this, up the reds.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #136 on: Today at 08:33:30 AM »
Sitting by the pool at the moment here in Doha with a hotel full of Flamemco supporters who have all flown 14 hours non stop , as repeated here its absolutely huge for them and the ones Ive chatted to all
bring up 1981 . I remember getting up at 3 in the morning to watch it and not being able to believe the liverpool of Souness , Dalglish , Hansen etc being so well beaten .

Its a competition not many in Europe take to heart but if youve ever done the tour of the bernabau you can see how much Real also make of the competition . Its the hardest competition to win in club football when you think about it , it takes nearly three seasons to win it , qualify for the CL , win the CL then compete in this small tournament . Well hopefully tonight we can show up finally win the thing
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #137 on: Today at 08:46:45 AM »
Liverpool is a prestigious football club, renowned worldwide. We stormed the USA in the pre-season of 1946, we dazzeled Europe as early as the late 1960's when the brits thought Costa Brava was a Spanish footballer not a soon to be frequently invaded Spanish Provence. Our notoriety expanded with multiple League, Cup and Champions league wins as we swept up international followers while gathering cups in May in the 1970's and '80's.

Our tangible prestigiousness was laminated in history with a stack-full of enviable shiny trophies.

Then we reminded the world in concurrent decades that Liverpool Football Club are always and will be always capable of winning the European Cup again. No other team on these lands can match the achievements of this club and the accomplishments of the great men that have managed us.

The only cup that has eluded our cohort of world class managers is the prestigious World Club Cup. Today Jurgen's Reds can put that right, surely the best football team in the world can get its name etched on the trophy and the trophy scribed on the Melwood wall of fame.

We are the mighty Liverpool. History makers, mentality monsters.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:01:52 AM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:46:45 AM
Liverpool is a prestigious football club, renowned worldwide. We stormed the USA in the pre-season of 1946, we dazzeled Europe as early as the late 1960's when the brits thought Costa Brava was a Spanish footballer not a soon to be frequently invaded Spanish Provence. Our notoriety expanded with multiple League, Cup and Champions league wins as we swept up international followers while gathering cups in May in the 1970's and '80's.

Our tangible prestigiousness was laminated in history with a stack-full of enviable shiny trophies.

Then we reminded the world in concurrent decades that Liverpool Football Club are always and will be always capable of winning the European Cup again. No other team on these lands can match the achievements of this club and the accomplishments of the great men that have managed us.

The only cup that has eluded our cohort of world class managers is the prestigious World Club Cup. Today Jurgen's Reds can put that right, surely the best football team in the world can get its name etched on the trophy and the trophy scribed on the Melwood wall of fame.

We are the mighty Liverpool. History makers, mentality monsters.

Sorry John, the Cup Winners Cup has also been elusive.

I still remember the disappointment after some unknown German team beat us in Glasgow in 1966.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:03:59 AM »
Quote from: an alternative rhetorical friend of Cosmo Kramer.. on Today at 06:11:20 AM
I'm fucking pumped for this, we're playing the Brazilian and South American champions, a huge club with great history, and we have the chance to become world champions and wear the world champion badge on our jersey with pride for the next 12 months.

This is massive, it will be a massive momentum boost to win it, it will feel fucking amazing, why isn't everyone as hype on this? I bet Klopp and the lads are desperate to bring home the cup.

F**K all that! I mean, I'm very sorry Fifa taxes the players' energy, that's f**ked up. That ain't my fault. It would appear to me that players are one of the many groups that Fifa f**ks in the ass on a regular basis.
Look, if you ask me to sign something that says Fifa shouldn't have this tournament like this, I'll sign it, support Liverpool in every game, I'll support, and what I won't do is play ball with this schedule. And as for this prestige bullshit, I got three words for that: Premier F**king League, 'cause if you're expecting me to help out with the Fifa rent you're in for a big f***in' surprise.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:10:20 AM »
Quoting ace films doesnt make it any less gibberish  :butt
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:12:12 AM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 09:10:20 AM
Quoting ace films doesnt make it any less gibberish  :butt

Are you sure you're in the right thread? ;)
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:17:58 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:01:52 AM
Sorry John, the Cup Winners Cup has also been elusive.

I still remember the disappointment after some unknown German team beat us in Glasgow in 1966.

That was the night I first cried as a Red, and at the age of 8 realized I was in this for the long haul. Hampden Park and beaten by a fluke goal.

I was playing out in Lee Park and my Mum called me in when the match started, my other mates couldn't be arsed, they where having a good time, but I went in to watch it. Strange the things you think as kid, after we won the FA Cup , I thought Liverpool really where unbeatable, that CWC defeat never went away, and the only trophy we never picked up. We where never in it that much, but I was desperate to win that trophy.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:22:14 AM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 09:10:20 AM
Quoting ace films doesnt make it any less gibberish  :butt
😂
