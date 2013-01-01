« previous next »
Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30

Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:44:53 AM »
If all the refs are from the Middle East doesn't that bode well for us? Mo Salah is gargantuan out there, the love of all things Liverpool as long as Mo plays for us is astronomical... Not saying that should/will affect the referees' decision-making, but they are human. The home support will be fully behind us as well, although at least 10k Flamengo fans will be there for sure. They travel well, which is extremely admirable when you consider how far they're coming from.

Expect us to win it 3-0. We need to start keeping clean sheets again.
Andy's one of us now. He belongs at Liverpool Football Club.

Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:17:15 AM »
Can sort of remember what it was like as a 10 year old in 1981 to lose out and we meet the same team again so it's got double the need. Don't think it was on telly, (might have been tho?), but remember the disappointment... especially against everyone's favourite player as 10 year olds: Zico. Bring it.

Yep..here's him disappointing us in that final..amazing player;

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d59xjbkQ3KM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d59xjbkQ3KM</a>

Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:24:51 AM »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:21:04 PM
This is a joke tournament, an exhibition tournament that we play for the sponsors. It's a symptom of what is wrong with football, where we play more and more half-important games with a half-motivated team.

I only care about injuries. If you and Flamengo feel different, well good for you and enjoy the game.
At the end of the day every game that we play is played, in part, for the sponsors.

Oh and it's not only the op and flamengo, Klopp said today something along the lines of "in brazil its huge, in England it's not, but for us we can show tomorrow how much it means to us".
