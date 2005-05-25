« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30  (Read 4108 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #80 on: Today at 06:04:40 PM »

Im in the camp of really wanting to win this but obviously not risking anyone carrying a knock. I remember 81 and the shock of a team utterly hosing us. They had several Brazilian international players then so it wasnt a fluke and it didnt help that our players were on a bit of a jolly. I like the fact that it means a lot to them as it shows their respect for us, then and now.

If some people think its a meaningless game then I guess they can watch City v Leicester instead and report back to us.

 ;)
Logged

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #81 on: Today at 06:05:48 PM »
Hope we go out and hit them hard early on. Full on heavy metal football that blows them away and they're 3-0 down before they even realise what's going on.

Then we play keep ball, let them try and come back at us, and pick them off on the counter.

Classic Klopp Liverpool.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,695
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:06:56 PM »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:56:08 PM
No question we need to have our strongest XI from the off. Take no chances!!

Waited a long time for another crack at this trophy

Yes, me too! All this has brought it back to me, especially the manner how we lost the trophy under Rafa. What utter shambles the refereeing in that game. We got what, there goals disallowed?

I haven't watched the game again since then, now would be a good time to actually do so.
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,207
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #83 on: Today at 06:22:25 PM »
I see some have the Gary Neville mentality.

About this time last season the ugly sister was claiming Liverpool should ditch the Champions League to concentrate on winning the League because that is what they want most.

Well i'm glad Jurgen didn't listen to Gary and we still went on an amazing winning streak to just get pipped by one point for the League.

Even doing all that we still were able to win #6. Imagine that. Even with injuries along the way. Fabinho played CB for a couple matches.

This is why we have the squad we do. A squad of Mentality Monsters.

We should play our strongest line up to win the World Club Cup. Hopefully win it as ----Liverpool exist to win trophies.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,890
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:34:47 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:22:25 PM
I see some have the Gary Neville mentality.

About this time last season the ugly sister was claiming Liverpool should ditch the Champions League to concentrate on winning the League because that is what they want most.

Well i'm glad Jurgen didn't listen to Gary and we still went on an amazing winning streak to just get pipped by one point for the League.

Even doing all that we still were able to win #6. Imagine that. Even with injuries along the way. Fabinho played CB for a couple matches.

This is why we have the squad we do. A squad of Mentality Monsters.

We should play our strongest line up to win the World Club Cup. Hopefully win it as ----Liverpool exist to win trophies.

Spot on.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • THESE WERE THE LAST WORDS HE SAID....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,196
  • I really could do without all this.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:37:39 PM »
This team are going to ware us into the ground with their intensity and desire to win it so well have to be full throttle. On a thread-bare squad. With the possibility of extra time. Then a flight back from Qatar to play Leicester, arguably our biggest rivals in the league. Four days or six, its not great preparation. Personally I couldnt give a shit about this sham of a tournament. Ive wanted the league every day for the past 30 years and I honestly think this whole circus might have a negative impact on that happening. Just my opinion like if its alright to have one.
Logged

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,374
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:44:52 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:04:47 PM
Anyone still feeling ambivalent and lacking the nervous energy for tomorrow in desperately wanting to win this final, I'd seriously question their passion.

This isn't some exhibition game or corporate junket as in the past, both teams are top of their respective continental trees and there's added history here which gives the occasion even more bite. Anyone old enough to remember '81 knows this is unfinished business.

As for the impact on our PL (and CL) quest, I'd argue the best preparation for continuing our dominance and lead back home, is to bring that big fuck off golden trophy home (along with the golden patch on our shirts) as a stark reminder to our domestic (and European) opponents exactly who they're up against. As if they didn't already know...

Yep, can't wait for this. Nervous energy is exactly right :D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,594
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #87 on: Today at 07:00:24 PM »
Not that big a deal, but whos wearing their home kit tomorrow?
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 PM
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:04:51 PM »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 07:00:24 PM
Not that big a deal, but whos wearing their home kit tomorrow?

Were the home team in the draw so assume we will be or at least its our choice
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,921
  • The first five yards........
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:41:27 PM »
The one thing that is bothering me - and it must have been mentioned before - is why Flamengo decorate their shirts with the crest of Glasgow Rangers?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:44:58 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:41:27 PM
The one thing that is bothering me - and it must have been mentioned before - is why Flamengo decorate their shirts with the crest of Glasgow Rangers?

Looked it up the other day as it looked v familiar

They started as a rowing club and thats what the R is - it looks very similar though!
Logged

Offline naka

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:46:35 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:24:20 PM
The only outcome I'm truly invested in regarding this game is that none of our players get injured.
Everything else is secondary.
Fk I want this
I really do , we need the world to know how good this team is
This is bigger than everything but the champions league and premiership
Logged

Offline wz4jc3

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,851
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:48:45 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:22:25 PM
I see some have the Gary Neville mentality.

About this time last season the ugly sister was claiming Liverpool should ditch the Champions League to concentrate on winning the League because that is what they want most.

Well i'm glad Jurgen didn't listen to Gary and we still went on an amazing winning streak to just get pipped by one point for the League.

Even doing all that we still were able to win #6. Imagine that. Even with injuries along the way. Fabinho played CB for a couple matches.

This is why we have the squad we do. A squad of Mentality Monsters.

We should play our strongest line up to win the World Club Cup. Hopefully win it as ----Liverpool exist to win trophies.
Exactly. You should make the most of every opportunity when it comes along!
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,446
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:10:03 PM »
Quote from: naka on Today at 07:46:35 PM
Fk I want this
I really do , we need the world to know how good this team is
This is bigger than everything but the champions league and premiership

I agree, its a bit sad how much I want us to win this
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:10:38 PM »
Let's go out there and get this trophy! Get revenge as a consequence while we're at it.
We've got a team that wins every game and they want to win every game.

We've cut the rope and played the U23's in the League Cup and took ALL available first-teamers with us to show what this tournament means to us. I'm sure we're chomping at the bit.
As if we're not motivated enough as a group, we've got 2 players out there who will go even further- they are going there to win this trophy and we have Fabinho who will be firing up these lads to make sure they understand the gravity of this thing.

Whatever we might feel about this trophy- it certainly is high priority within the squad. So much so that we've sacrificed an entire U23 squad and manager, the chance of a trophy THAT IS CONSIDERED MORE VALUABLE than this one- against familiar opposition and put our arses on the line for heavy criticism, in order to win this one!
Kloppo wants this and for anyone who think we're not motivated- all that is a big, fat ....!

Come on Redmen!

I.Want.This!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:24:45 PM by the_red_pill »
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,653
  • I live!
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:15:20 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:21:04 PM
Bollocks, don't tell others what to feel. This is a joke tournament, an exhibition tournament that we play for the sponsors. It's a symptom of what is wrong with football, where we play more and more half-important games with a half-motivated team.

I only care about injuries. If you and Flamengo feel different, well good for you and enjoy the game.

Bollocks to that as well. It's not as if this tournament was created last year. It's been around for awhile now, and it's the only trophy we haven't won. I'm not counting all the other irrelevant ones that have been scrapped. To participate than this, you have to win the Champions League. What could be more exclusive than that? And given the way we were robbed in 2005, it's one that we should absolutely be gunning to win. I understand where you're coming from. A week or two ago I felt a bit ambivalent towards this, but I've really gotten up for it now. Every Prem game feels like a final and that's truly the competition we absolutely want to win above all else, but it doesn't mean that we shouldn't give our all for this too.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,827
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:23:08 PM »
If not for our sake then let's win it for City, United, Chelsea and Everton's sake. They need something to aim for. We know how much it will mean to them.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:27:46 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:23:08 PM
If not for our sake then let's win it for City, United, Chelsea and Everton's sake. They need something to aim for. We know how much it will mean to them.
;D

And whaddya know- fresh off playing against a blueshite's brother somewhere in Middle Earth, we're going to play against a blue bastard (Everton "something") in the final! ;D
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,827
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:34:35 PM »
Another point is that this would not be looked upon as some random or freakish achievement, I think people appreciate that we probably are the best team in, let's face it to the best of human knowledge, the entire Solar System.

We haven't really been pushed this year, we do the bare minimum each week to conserve energy - the best is yet to come!
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,019
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:41:24 PM »
I'd give my right testicle to be wearing the World Champions badge next time we meet Guardiola.



Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  • Location: X-18 or the 100 Rads Bar on matchdays
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:51:52 PM »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 08:41:24 PM
I'd give my right testicle to be wearing the World Champions badge next time we meet Guardiola.




Yikes! They have a ways to go still! ;D
Champions League, followed by the CWC badge, followed by the Badge of Honor... all of which I think will elude them!
Logged
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline thaddeus

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:04:46 PM »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 08:41:24 PM
I'd give my right testicle to be wearing the World Champions badge next time we meet Guardiola.




I'd break my habit of 20+ years and buy a replica shirt if it had that badge  ::)

As an aside, Barcelona breaking with 111 years of tradition and finally having a shirt sponsor... only to settle on the Qatar Foundation.  Soul sold.
Logged

Offline Hendollama

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:17:44 PM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 03:02:01 PM
I actually watch a lot of Flamengo as my misses is Brazilian. They play some really tidy football and not dissimilar to the way we play in style. If you watched the Libertadores final and thought 'oh these are shite' then you watched them at the wrong time.

They went about 34 games unbeaten this season once Jorge Jesus came in and only lost on the final game of the season away at Santos having already well wrapped up the Brasil Serie A title.

Apart from the obvious headline grabber Gabigol, watch out for Bruno Henrique, he's the real creative flair and then I expect Everton Riberao and Arrascaeta to make up the rest of the front four.

If VVD is back then I think it's still ours to lose but if he's out they're going to create a lot of chances and could unstick us.

Like with the Libertadores final, and for those of you who maybe don't follow Brazilian club football as closely, the pressure on Flamengo in the lead up to Libertadores was insane, they're by far the biggest supported club in Brazil and they got about 20,000 people lining the streets just to watch the bus drive from their training ground to Rio airport ahead of the final. You could see how that pressure effected them in the final as they sat a lot deeper than usual against River.

I kind of expect they'll do the same against us too actually, Brazilian fans and media fuckin LOVE this World Club Cup and the chance to beat the Europeans. It became the main focus of conversation less than 24 hours after they won Libertadores and all they've talked about since (apart from Cruzeiro's shock relegation on the last day). The pressure on them to replicate 81 definitely exists.

If Flamengo do come out and play the way we know they can, it could actually be a crackin final, I could see it being a 3-2/4-2/4-3 Liverpool win type of game which would be fitting considering some of our UEFA/European/FA Cup final victories of years past.

I do think tho, if we don't go full strength defensively we might come unstuck, but I think an attacking front four similar to what Monterrey would see them off.
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #103 on: Today at 10:16:28 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:04:46 PM
As an aside, Barcelona breaking with 111 years of tradition and finally having a shirt sponsor... only to settle on the Qatar Foundation.  Soul sold.
They changed it from Unicef if memory serves, that makes it even more cringy.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline Swetty79

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:24:17 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:22:25 PM
I see some have the Gary Neville mentality.

About this time last season the ugly sister was claiming Liverpool should ditch the Champions League to concentrate on winning the League because that is what they want most.

Well i'm glad Jurgen didn't listen to Gary and we still went on an amazing winning streak to just get pipped by one point for the League.

Even doing all that we still were able to win #6. Imagine that. Even with injuries along the way. Fabinho played CB for a couple matches.

This is why we have the squad we do. A squad of Mentality Monsters.

We should play our strongest line up to win the World Club Cup. Hopefully win it as ----Liverpool exist to win trophies.
*
Spot on!
Logged

Offline Euskadi

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,133
  • Main Stander
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #105 on: Today at 10:28:00 PM »
Just about to take off from LHR. Very excited! Cant believe I am going back home to watch us play a cup final!   ;D
Logged
;D  Mate of mine and me are the same, everyone swears we are brothers when we're out. He calls me slaphead, I call him slaphead, so when I see him I go "slap" and he replies "slap. People be looking and thinking what the f**k are these 2 on  ;D
but he's a blue nose, so he's a c*nt
 
as per "Slaphead" on the 10th May 2018

Offline pjk66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:30:45 PM »
Exactly. Its a trophy we are overdue. This team/squad deserve to say we are the worlds best. Go hard tomorrow lads - the rest will follow

I have a 3 week old so the above may not make sense

Quote from: Swetty79 on Today at 10:24:17 PM
*
Spot on!
Logged

Online Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 461
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #107 on: Today at 10:36:23 PM »
If they play a high line. Salah and Mane will murder them. Defensively i ain't impressed with Flamengo. They can score goals though.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #108 on: Today at 11:14:29 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:22:25 PM
I see some have the Gary Neville mentality.

About this time last season the ugly sister was claiming Liverpool should ditch the Champions League to concentrate on winning the League because that is what they want most.

Well i'm glad Jurgen didn't listen to Gary and we still went on an amazing winning streak to just get pipped by one point for the League.

Even doing all that we still were able to win #6. Imagine that. Even with injuries along the way. Fabinho played CB for a couple matches.

This is why we have the squad we do. A squad of Mentality Monsters.

We should play our strongest line up to win the World Club Cup. Hopefully win it as ----Liverpool exist to win trophies.
Spot on, winning this will just add to our reputation as the #1 club in the world.
Believe you and me if City win the champions league guardiola will be desperate to win it, after we win the Prem this will be the cherry on top of our cake.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,339
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #109 on: Today at 11:18:34 PM »
Genuine question, how else do you determine the best club side in the world? In the current structure of world football, the most legitimate way is take the winners of each continent club tournament and have them play in a mini tournament.

Now if only we were playing in a final of such a competition to further add to our growing stature as the biggest club in the world...

Logged
JFT96

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
Re: Liverpool v Flamengo - Club World Cup Final - Saturday 21st December 17:30
« Reply #110 on: Today at 11:19:31 PM »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:21:04 PM
Bollocks, don't tell others what to feel. This is a joke tournament, an exhibition tournament that we play for the sponsors. It's a symptom of what is wrong with football, where we play more and more half-important games with a half-motivated team.

I only care about injuries. If you and Flamengo feel different, well good for you and enjoy the game.
We need one of these in our cabinet, Utd being the only UK team to have won it is unacceptable.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 