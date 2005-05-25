Let's go out there and get this trophy! Get revenge as a consequence while we're at it.

We've got a team that wins every game and they want to win every game.



We've cut the rope and played the U23's in the League Cup and took ALL available first-teamers with us to show what this tournament means to us. I'm sure we're chomping at the bit.

As if we're not motivated enough as a group, we've got 2 players out there who will go even further- they are going there to win this trophy and we have Fabinho who will be firing up these lads to make sure they understand the gravity of this thing.



Whatever we might feel about this trophy- it certainly is high priority within the squad. So much so that we've sacrificed an entire U23 squad and manager, the chance of a trophy THAT IS CONSIDERED MORE VALUABLE than this one- against familiar opposition and put our arses on the line for heavy criticism, in order to win this one!

Kloppo wants this and for anyone who think we're not motivated- all that is a big, fat ....!



Come on Redmen!



I.Want.This!