Author Topic: Game Of The Year 2019  (Read 224 times)

Game Of The Year 2019
« on: December 19, 2019, 09:24:12 PM »
Another year goes by, another game of the year thread is upon us!

What was everybodys number 1 game this year? I have to go with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Bloodborne is possibly my favourite game of all time (Ive never played any of the souls games) and although I feel Sekiro is a level below Bloodborne it is still an absolutely fantastic, challenging and rewarding game. Im still holding out for DLC but it looks like Elden Ring has taken all of the focus.

2020 looks like it is going my to be one of the best years in gaming ever.
Re: Game Of The Year 2019
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:06:29 AM »
I don't think I have managed to play a single game released this year  :'(

Still playing Zelda Breath of the Wild (at least I'm finally at the castle!) and hoping to finish Red Dead 2 over Christmas.

Maybe next year eh... ;D
Re: Game Of The Year 2019
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:29:16 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 07:06:29 AM
I don't think I have managed to play a single game released this year  :'(
Me neither. Only Modern Warfare and The Outer Worlds. I enjoy both games immensely but they dont belong in a top 10 list. Was about to type God of War but realized that its already old.
Re: Game Of The Year 2019
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:15:06 PM »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 12:29:16 PM
Me neither. Only Modern Warfare and The Outer Worlds. I enjoy both games immensely but they dont belong in a top 10 list. Was about to type God of War but realized that its already old.
This is basically word for word what I was going to write :D

MW and TOW are both really good and I'm enjoying them but they are by no means GOTW class - not compared to the games of previous years.

GoW or RDR2 are the best games I've played this year but they're not 2019 games (I only got the PS4 last Christmas).
Re: Game Of The Year 2019
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:26:30 PM »
I don't think I played a proper game this year. Just Fifa and Footy Manager and they're just installments of the same old thing.

2020 however, Cyberpunk year, should be big.
Re: Game Of The Year 2019
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:39:33 PM »
Apex Legends for me, but it's been a pretty slow year on the gaming front.

I didn't play Sekiro because I know I'd be too shite at it.  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:41:27 PM by Zizou »
Re: Game Of The Year 2019
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:43:49 PM »
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona
Re: Game Of The Year 2019
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:10:28 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 06:43:49 PM
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

This is why we need a like button
Re: Game Of The Year 2019
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:19:52 AM »
Yeah Ive not played any console games this year too as Ive a giant backlog and love picking older acclaimed games for sale, working my way through Prey 2017 now, excellent game and possibly the only FPS game Ive played at an incredibly slow pace.

That said I did play COD Mobile released this year and thought it was excellent.
