Another year goes by, another game of the year thread is upon us!



What was everybodys number 1 game this year? I have to go with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Bloodborne is possibly my favourite game of all time (Ive never played any of the souls games) and although I feel Sekiro is a level below Bloodborne it is still an absolutely fantastic, challenging and rewarding game. Im still holding out for DLC but it looks like Elden Ring has taken all of the focus.



2020 looks like it is going my to be one of the best years in gaming ever.