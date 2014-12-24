Ahhhh, the young lad Sadio was telling Troy Deeney to look after
ahaha Oles immediate tactical response. Leans over a little, bites his lip, says "shit" . in game management at its finest.
He missed a sitter against us too. Great player will go far. 🤭
Does Deeney have a bit of a soft spot for Liverpool? That clip with him and Sadio the other week was nice, like they where quite friendly! Plus it looked like Sadio took Sarr to the Liverpool dressing room, and it looked like Deeney followed them in.
And his comments about Virgil
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AMQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Luke Shaw look like Jan Molby does...now.
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
